About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Premium-Tablet mit 1,7-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Full HD IPS-Display und smarten Multitasking-Features

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Premium-Tablet mit 1,7-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Full HD IPS-Display und smarten Multitasking-Features

G Pad 8.3

Premium-Tablet mit 1,7-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Full HD IPS-Display und smarten Multitasking-Features

LG G Pad 8.3 Premium-Tablet
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Tablet mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Betriebssystem

Android Jelly Bean 4.2

DISPLAY

Technologie

TFT LCD

Typ

Full HD IPS Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

21,08 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

8,3 Zoll

Farben

16 Mio.

Auflösung

WUXGA 1.920 x 1.200 Pixel

KAMERA

Megapixel

5 MP

Zoom

4 x digital

Auflösung

2.560 x 1.920 Pixel

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

Front-Kamera

1,3 MP

Features

Panorama-Aufnahmen, TimeCatch-Shot, Serienaufnahme, Live-Effekt, Beauty shot, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Nacht Aufnahme, Farbeffekt, Timer, Geotagging, Sport Aufnahme

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 600

Taktrate

1,7 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth-Version

4.0

Bluetooth Features

Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Headset Profile (HSP), File Transfer Profile (FTP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Service Discovery Application Profile (SDAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Synchronisation Profile (SYNCH)

GPS-Empfänger

Ja

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, HDMI Slimport

Weitere Verbindungen

DLNA, Miracast

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Körper)

0,720 W/Kg

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

Polaris Office 5, QTranslator, DioDict Wörterbuch, LG Smartworld, QuickRemote, Video Editor, Life Square, Voice Mate, QPair

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Hangouts, Google Messenger, Google Maps, Google+, Google Einstellungen, Google Now und Navigation

Messaging

E-Mail

Synchronisation

Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Backup, Browser, Musik-Player, Task Manager, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon (64-stimmig)

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, Knock-Knock Funktion

Personalisierung

Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, 3x Hintergrund Ansichten, Hauptmenü, animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Indonesisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch, Bosnisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Kurdisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Mazedonisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Finnisch, Türkisch, Arabisch, Russisch, Chinesisch, Griechisch, Koreanisch, Norwegisch, Bulgarisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, AVI, DIVX

Audioformate

MP3, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, AAC, 3GP, 3GP2, WMA, AAC+, e-AAC+, MIDI, XMF, I-Melody, flac

AKKU

Art

SiO+ Li-Ion Akku

Kapazität

4.600 mAh

Stand-by-Zeit

707,6 Std.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

16 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 64 GB

RAM

2 GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

216,8 x 126,5 x 8,3 mm

Gewicht

337,9 g

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich