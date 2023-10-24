We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Premium-Tablet mit 1,7-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Full HD IPS-Display und smarten Multitasking-Features
Premium-Tablet mit 1,7-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Full HD IPS-Display und smarten Multitasking-Features
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Tablet mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Betriebssystem
-
Android Jelly Bean 4.2
-
Technologie
-
TFT LCD
-
Typ
-
Full HD IPS Farbdisplay
-
Diagonale in cm
-
21,08 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
8,3 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16 Mio.
-
Auflösung
-
WUXGA 1.920 x 1.200 Pixel
-
Megapixel
-
5 MP
-
Zoom
-
4 x digital
-
Auflösung
-
2.560 x 1.920 Pixel
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)
-
Front-Kamera
-
1,3 MP
-
Features
-
Panorama-Aufnahmen, TimeCatch-Shot, Serienaufnahme, Live-Effekt, Beauty shot, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Nacht Aufnahme, Farbeffekt, Timer, Geotagging, Sport Aufnahme
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 600
-
Taktrate
-
1,7 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
4
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Headset Profile (HSP), File Transfer Profile (FTP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Service Discovery Application Profile (SDAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Synchronisation Profile (SYNCH)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, HDMI Slimport
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
DLNA, Miracast
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Körper)
-
0,720 W/Kg
-
Software
-
Polaris Office 5, QTranslator, DioDict Wörterbuch, LG Smartworld, QuickRemote, Video Editor, Life Square, Voice Mate, QPair
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Hangouts, Google Messenger, Google Maps, Google+, Google Einstellungen, Google Now und Navigation
-
Messaging
-
-
Synchronisation
-
Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Backup, Browser, Musik-Player, Task Manager, Sprachmemo
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon (64-stimmig)
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, Knock-Knock Funktion
-
Personalisierung
-
Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, 3x Hintergrund Ansichten, Hauptmenü, animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Indonesisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch, Bosnisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Kurdisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Mazedonisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Finnisch, Türkisch, Arabisch, Russisch, Chinesisch, Griechisch, Koreanisch, Norwegisch, Bulgarisch
-
Videoformate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, AVI, DIVX
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, AAC, 3GP, 3GP2, WMA, AAC+, e-AAC+, MIDI, XMF, I-Melody, flac
-
Art
-
SiO+ Li-Ion Akku
-
Kapazität
-
4.600 mAh
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
707,6 Std.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
16 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 64 GB
-
RAM
-
2 GB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
216,8 x 126,5 x 8,3 mm
-
Gewicht
-
337,9 g
Bewertungen
Empfehlungen für dich
-
Handbücher und Software
Lade Benutzerhandbücher und Software für deine Produkte herunter.
-
Fehler-behebung
Finde hilfreiche Anleitungsvideos für dein Produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfe hier die Informationen zu deiner Produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecke Zubehör für dein Produkt.
-
Produkt Registrieren
Wenn Sie Ihr Produkt registrieren können wir Sie schneller unterstützen
-
Produkt-support
Finden Sie hilfreiche Informationen zu Ihrem LG Produkt. Anleitungen, Garantie und Tipps zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Reparatur-status
Verfolgen Sie den Status Ihrer Reparatur oder finden Sie FAQs
-
Reparatur-anfrage
Reparaturanfrage online stellen.
Kontaktieren Sie uns
-
Chatten Sie mit uns
Erhalten Sie Antworten von unserem virtuellen Assitenten oder einem unserer Mitarbeiter
-
Kontaktieren Sie unseren Kundenservice über WhatsApp
-
Senden Sie uns eine Nachricht. Ein LG-Mitarbeiter wird Ihnen so bald wie möglich antworten
-
Rufen Sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit einem unserer Supportmitarbeitern