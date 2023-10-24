Smartphone mit 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, 12,7 cm (5 Zoll) großem HD-IPS-Display und Knock Code™

About Cookies on This Site

LG G3 S Smartphone mit 12,7 cm (5 Zoll) großem HD-IPS-Display und fast rahmenlos
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD

Typ

TFT IPS Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

12,7 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,0 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Mio.

Auflösung

1.280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi, 450 Nit, Gorilla Glass III

KAMERA

Megapixel

8 MP

Zoom

4 x digital

Auflösung

3.264 x 2.448 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

Front-Kamera

1,3 MP

Features

Panorama-Aufnahmen, Selfie-Funktion, Laser Autofocus, Pause and REsume Recording, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Auto-Fokus, Geotaggin, Selfie-Modus

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm™ Snapdragon 400 (MSM8926)

Taktrate

1,2 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900MHz)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth-Version

4.0

Bluetooth Features

Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device ID Profile (DIP), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Headset Profile (HSP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Micro SIM Karten Slot, MicroSD Speicher-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

DLNA, SmartShare, HDMI (über Slimport), Miracast

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

Knock Code, QSlide, QuickRemote, QuickMemo, RemoteCall Service, LG Smartworld, ThinkFree Viewer, Gästemodus, Face Unlock, Easy UI, Smart Keyboard, Smart cleaning, Intelligenter Bildschirm, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google+, Google Einstellungen, Googlesuche, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Movies, Play Music, Play Kiosk und Google Now

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste, Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, PC Sync

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Datei-Manager, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Software Update, LG Backup, Browser, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon (64-stimmig)

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Bis zu 7 Hintergrundseiten

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Russisch, Polnisch, Koreanisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Indonesisch, Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Kurdisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Griechisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Türkisch, Chinesisch, Indisch, Persisch, Galicisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, 3GP, MP4

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, MIDI, I-Melody, WMA

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku (Austauschbar)

Kapazität

2.540 mAh

Stand-by-Zeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 615 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 803 Std.; 4G: Bis zu 650 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 1.620 Min.; 3G: Bis zu 960 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

8 GB (davon circa 3,5 GB frei nutzbar)

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

1 GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

137,7 x 69,6 x 10,3 mm

Farbe

Metallic Black, Weiß, Gold

Gewicht

134 g

Bewertungen

