Smartphone mit 1,2-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, 12,7 cm (5 Zoll) großem HD-IPS-Display und Knock Code™
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Technologie
-
LCD
-
Typ
-
TFT IPS Farbdisplay
-
Diagonale in cm
-
12,7 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5,0 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Mio.
-
Auflösung
-
1.280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi, 450 Nit, Gorilla Glass III
-
Megapixel
-
8 MP
-
Zoom
-
4 x digital
-
Auflösung
-
3.264 x 2.448 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)
-
Front-Kamera
-
1,3 MP
-
Features
-
Panorama-Aufnahmen, Selfie-Funktion, Laser Autofocus, Pause and REsume Recording, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Auto-Fokus, Geotaggin, Selfie-Modus
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm™ Snapdragon 400 (MSM8926)
-
Taktrate
-
1,2 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
4
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900MHz)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device ID Profile (DIP), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Headset Profile (HSP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Micro SIM Karten Slot, MicroSD Speicher-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
DLNA, SmartShare, HDMI (über Slimport), Miracast
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
Knock Code, QSlide, QuickRemote, QuickMemo, RemoteCall Service, LG Smartworld, ThinkFree Viewer, Gästemodus, Face Unlock, Easy UI, Smart Keyboard, Smart cleaning, Intelligenter Bildschirm, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google+, Google Einstellungen, Googlesuche, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Movies, Play Music, Play Kiosk und Google Now
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Google Dienste, Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, PC Sync
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Datei-Manager, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Software Update, LG Backup, Browser, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon (64-stimmig)
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Bis zu 7 Hintergrundseiten
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Russisch, Polnisch, Koreanisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Indonesisch, Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Kurdisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Griechisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Türkisch, Chinesisch, Indisch, Persisch, Galicisch
-
Videoformate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, 3GP, MP4
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, MIDI, I-Melody, WMA
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku (Austauschbar)
-
Kapazität
-
2.540 mAh
-
Stand-by-Zeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 615 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 803 Std.; 4G: Bis zu 650 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 1.620 Min.; 3G: Bis zu 960 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
8 GB (davon circa 3,5 GB frei nutzbar)
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB
-
RAM
-
1 GB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
137,7 x 69,6 x 10,3 mm
-
Farbe
-
Metallic Black, Weiß, Gold
-
Gewicht
-
134 g
