Einsteiger-Smartphone mit starkem 2500mAh Akku und 5 Megapixel Selfie-Kamera mit Auto Shot

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Einsteiger-Smartphone mit starkem 2500mAh Akku und 5 Megapixel Selfie-Kamera mit Auto Shot

LG K4 (2017)

Einsteiger-Smartphone mit starkem 2500mAh Akku und 5 Megapixel Selfie-Kamera mit Auto Shot

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

DESIGN

Design-Elemente

abgerundetes Gehäuse, doppelte Kantenlinien, extra handlich & extra leicht

Formfaktor

144,7 x 72,6 x 7,9 mm

Gewicht

136g

Farbvarianten

Titan, Schwarz

DISPLAY

Technologie

TFT LCD

Typ

In-Cell Touch Display

Diagonale in cm

12,7 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,0 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Millionen

Auflösung

854 x 480 Pixel (FWVGA), 196 ppi

KAMERA

Hauptkamera

5 Megapixel

Zoom

Digitaler 4 x Zoom

Auflösung

2560 x 1920 Pixel, 30 fps

Blitzlicht

LED-Blitz

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

1280 x 720 Pixel

Selfie-Kamera

5 Megapixel, 2560 x 1920 Pixel

Features

Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Selfie-Automatik, HDR, Intervallaufnahme, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-Backlight (Light-Frame)

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 210 (MSM8909)

Taktrate

1,1 GHz, Adreno 304

Anzahl Kerne

4, ARM A7

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct™

Bluetooth Version

4.1

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Audio/Video Distribution Transport Protocol Profile (AVDTP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), OBject EXchange (OBEX)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter GPS Empfänger, Glonas

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, 2 x Nano SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Nein

Weitere Verbindungen

PC Sync (LG Bridge)

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,556 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

LG Smart Keyboard, KnockOn, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, Bedienungshilfen, RemoteCall Service, LG Smart World

Sensor

Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Umgebungslichtsensor

Google Mobile Services

YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Suche, Google Maps, Play Filme & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Google Drive, Chrome und Google Now.

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Evernote, Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Timer, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo, Aufgaben, Polaris Office

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon

UKW-Radio

Ja (Die Funktion erfordert nicht im Packungsinhalt enthaltenes Zubehör)

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

Video-Formate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, Xvid, VP8/9

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,85 V

Kapazität

2500 mAh (wechselbar)

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: Bis zu 410 Std. ; 3G: Bis zu 410 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 900 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 900 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

8 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

1 GB

SONSTIGES

Lieferumfang

Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung

SUFFIX

Productcode - Titan

LGM160.ADECTN

Productcode - Schwarz

LGM160.ADECBK

EAN

Titan

8806087017908

Schwarz

8806087018523

Bewertungen

