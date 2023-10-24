About Cookies on This Site

Ein gleichmäßig erhitztes, dampfendes Glas Milch.

Gleichmäßiges Erhitzen und Auftauen

Höhere Beständigkeit

Gleichmäßige Wärmeverteilung dank präziser Temperatursteuerung. (Temperaturabweichung 23 °C → 3 °C)

Ganzes Video ansehen
Ganzes Video ansehen

*Untersuchte Probe: Mittelgroßes LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS32XX Konventionelles Gerät: MS4042).

**Getestet durch Intertek.

Schnellkochfunktion

Zeitdruck?

 

Die NeoChef™ verfügt über eine Leistung von 1.200 Watt* für eine kürzere Garzeit. (1,6-mal)

Ganzes Video ansehen
Ganzes Video ansehen

*Nur mittlere Größe.
**Popcorn – untersuchte Probe: Kleines LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS25XX vs. konventionelles Gerät: MS235).
**Huhn – untersuchte Probe: Mittelgroßes LG-Konvektionsgerät (NeoChef™: MJ39XX vs. konventionelles Gerät: LRE3085ST).

Diverse Kochvorgänge

Mehr Abwechslung und Würze

 

Möchten Sie nach Herzenslust braten, grillen oder sogar frischen Joghurt zubereiten? Die NeoChef™ bietet für jeden Bedarf eine Funktion.

Ganzes Video ansehen
Ganzes Video ansehen

*Untersuchte Probe: Kleines/mittelgroßes LG-Einzelgerät (MS25XX/MS32XX).

**Testverfahren: LG-internes Textverfahren.

Gesundes Kochen

Weniger Kalorien. Mehr Geschmack.

 

Eine Wärmeabsorptionsfunktion sorgt für gesündere Gerichte. (72 % weniger Öl, weniger Fett)

Ganzes Video ansehen
Ganzes Video ansehen

*Die Gesundes-Frittieren-Funktion ist bei Modellen mit Crispy Tray verfügbar. Untersuchte Probe: Mittelgroßes LG-Konvektionsgerät (MJ39XX).
**Testverfahren: LG-internes Textverfahren.

Köstliches Grillgut

Perfektes Grillfleisch in den eigenen vier Wänden

 

Die Grillfunktion ist so authentisch, Ihre Freunde fragen werden, wo Sie den Grill versteckt haben. (Gleichmäßigkeitsrate von 93,2 %)

Ganzes Video ansehen
Ganzes Video ansehen

*Untersuchte Probe: Mittelgroßes LG-Grillgerät (MH72XX) vs. konventionelles Gerät (MH7949).
**Testverfahren: LG-internes Textverfahren.

Hoch bewertet

Bild einer mit einer NeoChef™ ausgestatteten Küche

*Die Produktbilder können von den im jeweiligen Land angebotenen Produkten abweichen.