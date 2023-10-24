About Cookies on This Site

Raffinierte Rezepte im Handumdrehen

NUR IN DER MIKROWELLE ERHITZEN

Klare Hühnersuppe

Hühnercurry

Safranreis

Veg.Biryani

  • Batatas Assadas

    Brigadeiro

  • Makkaroni

  • Maniok

  • Französische Zwiebelsuppe

  • Risotto

  • Pellkartoffeln

  • Gefüllte Tomaten

  • Borschtsch

  • Fleischeintopf

  • Pelmeni

  • Forelle mit Gemüse

  • Gefüllte Weinblätter

  • Kabsa

  • Milchreis

PLUS GRILL

  • Geschmorter Schweinebauch

  • Gebratener Tintenfisch mit Curry

  • Fleischspieße

  • Salgadinhos

  • Hähnchenschenkel mit Pflaumen

  • Schweinefilet mit Speck und Aubergine

  • Beef Stroganoff

  • Kulebjaka mit Lachs

  • Gefüllte Zucchini

*Grillrezepte sind nur für Produkte mit Grillfunktion verfügbar.

Hoch bewertet

Bild einer mit einem Backofen und einer NeoChef™ ausgestatteten Küche

Entdecken Sie weitere Geräte von LG.

Entdecken Sie weitere Geräte von LG. ALLE PRODUKTE ANSEHEN

*Die Produktbilder können von den im jeweiligen Land angebotenen Produkten abweichen.