LG StanbyME Go
27LX5QKNA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

LG StanbyME Go

27LX5QKNA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
27LX5QKNA

LG StanbyME Go

Der LG StanbyME Go liegt mit der linken Seite nach vorne auf einer karierten Picknickdecke und zeigt einen Startbildschirm mit Wettermotiv an.

Überall mit dabei

Mit dem LG StanbyME Go hast du die Möglichkeit, Entertainment jederzeit und überall zu genießen.

Dein Bildschirm, deine Freiheit

  • Der StanbyME Go steht auf einem Holztisch und auf dem Bildschirm ist die korallenrote Plattenspieler-Skin zu sehen.
  • Der StanbyME Go steht im Besprechungsraum eines Büros. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine Präsentation zum Thema Mode. Eine Frau berührt den Bildschirm.
  • Nahaufnahme des StanbyME Go. Die Beschaffenheit des Gehäuses wird gezeigt.
  • Der StanbyME Go steht auf einem Holzregal voller LPs. Der Bildschirm ist geschlossen, zu sehen ist der Haltegriff.
  • Eine Hand hält eine LG-Fernbedienung fest.
  • Der StanbyME Go steht auf einem Terrassentisch und der Bildschirm wird auf den Tischmodus eingestellt, sodass der Startbildschirm zu sehen ist. Ein Mann ist dabei, eine der Apps zu berühren, während eine Frau neben ihm entspannt.
Ein Mann trägt den LG StanbyME Go mithilfe des Koffer-Designs.
Koffer-Design

Große Unterhaltung immer mit dabei

Nimm deinen Bildschirm überallhin mit. Er ist in einem praktischen Koffer integriert – leicht zu transportieren und leicht zu verstauen.

Nahaufnahme des LG StanbyME Go. Das Produkt ist auf einem Tisch gestellt und der Bildschirm ist horizontal gedreht. Eine Hand berührt ein Symbol.

27-Zoll-FHD-Touchscreen

Berühren, wischen, relaxen

Steuere den 27-Zoll-Bildschirm intuitiv durch einfache Berührung. Wische nach unten, um Helligkeit, Lautstärke und Leistung zu steuern. Wische nach oben, um sofort zum Home Screen zurückzukehren.

*Die Touchscreen-Funktion kann je nach App und angeschlossenem Gerät variieren und bestimmte Vorgänge werden möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

*Apps auf dem Startbildschirm können je nach Land variieren.

Der LG StanbyME Go steht vor einem Zelt und auf dem Bildschirm wird ein entspannendes Motiv zu sehen – ein Kamin. Oben links wird das Symbol für den eingebauten Akku angezeigt.

Integrierter Akku

Für ein Leben ohne Kabel

Mit dem integrierten 3-Stunden-Akku des LG StanbyME Go kannst du überall Filme, Spiele und mehr genießen.
*Die Akkulaufzeit von 3 Stunden basiert auf der Verwendung des Geräts im Eco-Modus, der tatsächliche Akkuverbrauch kann je nach Verwendung variieren.
Vorderansicht des LG StanbyME Go. Das Produkt ist in einem Auto aufgestellt, der Bildschirm ist horizontal gedreht und zeigt den Startbildschirm an. Unten links im Bild ist das Militärspezifikationssymbol zu sehen.
Sorgenfrei und robust

Weniger Sorgen, mehr Spaß

Durchschnittliche Stöße können dem LG StanbyME Go nichts anhaben. Seine Robustheit wurde mithilfe von US-Militärtests bestätigt.
*Das Produkt ist nicht wasserdicht.

Militärspezifikationssymbole sind zu sehen. Von links: Aufprall, hohe und niedrige Temperaturen, Niedriger Druck, Staub, Salznebel, Erschütterung.

                                                          Flexibles Display

Genau so schauen, wie du es magst

Horizontal oder vertikal? Egal! Drehe den Bildschirm und genieße Inhalte im Vollbildmodus. Und in der praktischen Smartphone-Halterung kann dein Handy direkt neben dem Bildschirm platziert werden.

Eine stroboskopische Darstellung des LG StanbyME Go. Beim Vorwärtsbewegen nach rechts dreht sich der Bildschirm von der Horizontalen in die Vertikale.

*Bilder sind zur Veranschaulichung simuliert dargestellt. Der Bildschirm muss manuell gedreht werden.

*Bildschirmdrehung: 90˚ im Uhrzeigersinn / Neigung: 90˚ / Höhenverstellung: 180 mm (basierend auf Querformat).

*Apps auf dem Startbildschirm können je nach Land variieren.

Text-GIF „Neues entdecken“. Um „entdecken“ hervorzuheben, ändern sich Textfarbe und Muster.

Plattenspieler-Skins

Passend für dich.
Passend für deine Stimmung.

Nutze die coolen Plattenspieler-Skins und wähle aus modernem Weiß, Retro-Holz und drei möglichen Pastellfarben dein Lieblings-Design.  

*Bilder sind zur Veranschaulichung simuliert dargestellt.
Vater und Sohn spielen Schach über den LG StanbyME Go. In der Mitte des Bildes erscheint das Schachspielsymbol.

*Die Spiele können über Apps heruntergeladen werden.

*Die Spiele in den Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die Touchscreen-Funktion kann je nach App und angeschlossenem Gerät variieren und bestimmte Vorgänge werden möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Der LG StanbyME Go steht in einem Garten und auf dem Bildschirm ist ein Unterwasser-Meeresmotiv zu sehen. Vor dem Bildschirm sitzt eine Katze auf einem Hocker und versucht, die Schildkröte auf dem Bildschirm zu fangen.

Mehr sehen.
Mehr erleben.

Lade die Streaming-Dienste deiner Wahl herunter und streame deine Lieblingsinhalte.

Die Logos von OTT-Streamingdiensten sind nebeneinander aufgereiht. Von links oben; Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO NOW, YouTubeTV, Disney+. Und Apple TV+.

*Der LG StanbyME Go muss mit einem drahtlosen Netzwerk mit dem Internet verbunden sein, um Streaming-Dienste nutzen zu können.

Sound all around

Egal, ob sich der Bildschirm auf dem Tisch befindet oder im horizontalen oder vertikalen Modus aufgestellt ist – er liefert mit dem 3-Wege-Soundoptimierer einen optimierten Klang. Erlebe zudem Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos für ein intensives Entertainment-Erlebnis.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® und das Doppel-D-Symbol sind eingetragene Handelsmarken von Dolby Laboratories.

Der LG StanbyME Go liegt mit der linken Seite nach vorne auf einem pastellfarbenen Tisch. Oben im Bild sehen wir das Helligkeitssymbol. Zur Veranschaulichung der Funktion zur automatischen Helligkeitsregelung ist die Hälfte des Bildes hell und die andere Hälfte abgedunkelt.

Automatische Helligkeitssteuerung

Mehr Komfort,
Tag und Nacht

Der Bildschirm passt seine Helligkeit automatisch an deine Umgebung an – damit kannst du deine Lieblingsinhalte bei optimaler Beleuchtung ansehen. 

Rückansicht des LG StanbyME Go, direkt vor dem Terrassentisch platziert. Eine Frau entspannt sich im Strandkorb und steuert den Bildschirm mit ihrer Stimme. Zur Veranschaulichung ist auf der rechten Seite eine Sprechblase mit dem Text „Hallo, LG“ zu sehen.
Hands-Free Voice Control

Hallo LG, bitte etwas lauter

Steuere deinen LG StanbyME Go völlig freihändig. Er erkennt deine Stimme sogar aus der Ferne.

*Die Hands-Free Voice Control-Funktion ist aus Datenschutzgründen in den Grundeinstellungen deaktiviert. Sie kann nach der Aktivierung im entsprechenden Menü verwendet werden.

*Das Produkt muss mit dem Internet verbunden sein.

Nahaufnahme des LG StanbyME Go mit den eingebauten Fächern. Im kleineren Fach befindet sich eine LG-Fernbedienung und darunter sehen wir das Netzkabel. Im Inneren des Koffers ist ein Warnschild angebracht.

All-in-One-Tragekoffer

Ein Koffer.
Alles drin.

Alles dabei, um direkt loszulegen: Bildschirm, Akku, Fernbedienung und Netzkabel sind im praktischen Koffer verstaut. 

*Die mitgelieferte Fernbedienung funktioniert nur mit dem LG StanbyME Go.

*Das mitgelieferte Netzkabel kann je nach Region variieren.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084558299

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

Graustufen

Ja

Hoher Kontrast

Ja

Farben umkehren

Ja

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 5.1.2 Up-Mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit

Ja

Simultane Audioausgabe

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Dolby Atmos

Ja

Leistung

20 Watt

Abstrahlrichtung

Nach vorne abstrahlend

AI Acoustic Tuning

kompatibel

Audio Codecs

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

Edge LED

Display-Auflösung

Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

Display-Typ

Full HD

Bildwiederholfrequenz

50 Hz (nativ)

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

Unterstützt HGIG

Ja

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

AI Brightness Control

Ja

AI Upscaling

Upscaling

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG (2K)

Voreingestellte Bildmodi

8 Modi (Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Gaming, (ISF) Experte (Heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (Dunkler Raum)

Prozessor

α7 Gen5 AI-Prozessor

SMART TV

Familien-Einstellungen

Ja

Betriebssystem (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert-Funktion

Ja

ThinQ

Ja

Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

Ja

Apple Airplay2

Ja

Intelligente Spracherkennung

kompatibel

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

kompatibel

Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

Internet Browser

Ja

LG Channels

Ja

Freifeld-Spracherkennnung (Hands-Free Voice Control)

Ja

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

Fernbedienung

Basis-Fernbedienung

Batterien für Fernbedienung

Ja (2x AA)

Stromkabel

Ja (abnehmbar)

ANSCHLÜSSE

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (auf HDMI 1)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

WLAN

Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

HDMI-Eingänge

1

USB-Anschlüsse

1 (USB 2.0)

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

Wechselstrom, 100~240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(27LX5QKNA)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(27LX5QKNA)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (27LX5QKNA)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

27LX5QKNA

LG StanbyME Go

27LX5QKNA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt