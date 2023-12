•Check the TV or the AP (Router).

•Check the connection status of the TV, AP (Router) and cable modem.

•Power off and power on in the following order;

1. The cable modem, wait for the cable modem to reset.

2. The AP (Router), wait for the AP (Router) to reset.

3. The TV.

•If you are using a wireless connection, change the SSID (Network name) and wireless programme of AP (Router).

•If you are using a static IP, enter the IP directly.

•Contact internet service provider or AP (Router) companies.