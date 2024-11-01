Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24-Zoll-IPS-Display mit Full HD
Energieklasse : EU
24MS500-B

Vorderansicht

23,8 Zoll IPS Display mit Full HD

Realistische Farbwiedergabe auch bei großen Blickwinkeln

LG Monitor mit IPS Technologie unterstreicht die Leistung von Flüssigkristallbildschirmen. Er bietet eine klare Farbwiedergabe und einen 178°-breiten Betrachtungswinkel für den Benutzer.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für reibungslose Ladevorgänge in verschiedenen Programmen.

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Fließende Optik.
Nahtloser Arbeitsablauf.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für reibungslose Ladevorgänge in verschiedenen Programmen. Außerdem kannst du realistisches Gameplay mit weniger Ruckeln und Bewegungsunschärfe genießen.

Fokussierter Sehkomfort

Lese-Modus

Im Lese-Modus sorgen eine angepasste Farbtemperatur und Luminanz für ein angenehmes Leseerlebnis auf dem Monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flimmern auf dem Bildschirm und sorgt so für eine angenehme Sicht.

Ruckelfreies Spielen

  • Aus

  • Ein

5 ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit

Tauche ein in die Gaming-Welt mit klaren Bildern

Dank der 5 ms, die Geisterbilder reduzieren und eine schnelle Reaktionszeit bieten, kannst du noch intensiveres Gaming mit verbesserter Leistung genießen.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dank Dynamic Action Sync wird die Eingabeverzögerung reduziert, sodass die Spieler kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen und schnell reagieren können.

Black Stabilizer

Mit Black Stabilizer können Gamer Scharfschützen auch in den dunkelsten Ecken besser erkennen und Blitzexplosionen schnell umgehen.

Fadenkreuz

Der Zielpunkt ist in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu erhöhen.

OnScreen Control bietet eine einfachere Benutzeroberfläche.

OnScreen Control

Optimierte Steuerung

Mit der Software OnScreen Control lassen sich Anzeigeeinstellungen mit wenigen Klicks steuern. Sie können auch den gesamten Anzeigebereich mit Screen Split aufteilen.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfache, komfortable Lösung

Dieser Bildschirm hat an drei Seiten einen schmalen Rahmen, sodass du dank praktischer Neigungseinstellung eine geeignete Arbeitsumgebung schaffen kannst.

*Neigungswinkel: -5~15°

Lieferumfang

1.Arm  2. Standfuß 3. Schraube 4. Adapter+Netzkabel, 5. HDMI-Kabel

Ständergehäuse, Standfuß, Schraube, Adapter+Netzkabel und HDMI-Kabel im Lieferumfang.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    539.9 x 414.4 x 190 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    625 x 418 x 141 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    3,9 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    2,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    2,6 kg

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Lese-Modus

    Ja

  • Farbschwäche

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

  • Black Stabiliser

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Fadenkreuz

    Ja

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

INFO

  • Produktname

    24MS500-B

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    23,8 Zoll

  • Größe [cm]

    60,4 cm

  • Auflösung

    1920x1080

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0,2745 x 0,2745

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    16,7 Mio

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1.000 :1

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    100 Hz

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    2x HDMI

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Nein

ZUBEHÖR

  • Netzkabel

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

