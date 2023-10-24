About Cookies on This Site

23,8" IPS-Full-HD-Monitor mit AMD FreeSync™
24MR400-BB EU (E).pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

23,8" IPS-Full-HD-Monitor mit AMD FreeSync™

24MR400-BB EU (E).pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
24MR400-B

23,8" IPS-Full-HD-Monitor mit AMD FreeSync™

23,8" IPS-Full-HD-Display

Echte Farben bei weiten Blickwinkeln

LG Monitore mit IPS-Technologie heben die Leistung von Flüssigkristallbildschirmen hervor. Er bietet eine akkurate Farbwiedergabe und hilft dem Benutzer, den Bildschirm in einem weiten Winkel zu betrachten.

23,8" IPS-Full-HD-Display.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können vom tatsächlichen Gebrauch abweichen.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für ein reibungsloses Laden von Bildern in verschiedenen Programmen.

100Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz

Flüssiges Bildmaterial.
Nahtloser Arbeitsablauf.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für ein reibungsloses Laden von Bildern in verschiedenen Programmen. Außerdem können Sie realistisches Gameplay mit weniger Bildschirmstottern und Bewegungsunschärfe genießen.

Er unterstützt eine Bildwiederholfrequenz von bis zu 75 Hz bei Anschluss über D-Sub.

*Die Bilder sind simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Verbesserter Augenschutz

Lesemodus

Der Lesemodus passt die Farbtemperatur und die Leuchtdichte an, um das Lesen auf einem Monitor zu erleichtern.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flackern des Bildschirms und trägt dazu bei, dass die Arbeitsumgebung über einen langen Zeitraum hinweg angenehm ist.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können je nach den tatsächlichen Einsatzbedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

Ruckelfreies Spielen genießen

AMD FreeSync™

Flüssige und schnelle Bewegungen

Mit der AMD FreeSync™ Technologie können Gamer flüssige, klare Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und schnellen Spielen genießen. Tearing und Stottern auf dem Bildschirm werden praktisch eliminiert, was für ein intensives Spielerlebnis sorgt.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Vergleich von Modus 'AUS' (linkes Bild) und AMD FreeSync™.

  • Aus

  • Ein

Black Stabilizer

In der Dunkelheit einen Schritt voraus

Der Black Stabilizer hilft den Spielern, in dunklen Ecken lauernde Scharfschützen aufzuspüren und Blitzexplosionen schnell zu umgehen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Funktion kann je nach Zustand und Umgebung des Benutzers variieren.

OnScreen Control bietet eine einfachere Benutzeroberfläche.

OnScreen-Steuerung

Optimierte Steuerung

Mit der OnScreen Control-Software können Sie die Anzeigeeinstellungen mit wenigen Klicks steuern. Sie können auch den gesamten Anzeigebereich mit Screen Split aufteilen.

Optimierte Steuerung Herunterladen

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Um die neueste OnScreen Control herunterzuladen, klicken Sie auf die Schaltfläche Download.

*Die Funktionen funktionieren je nach dem vom Benutzer verwendeten PC möglicherweise nicht richtig.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfache und bequeme Lösung

Dieser Bildschirm verfügt über einen schmalen Rahmen an drei Seiten, so dass Sie durch die praktische Neigungsverstellung eine geeignete Arbeitsumgebung schaffen können.

Dieser Bildschirm hat einen schmalen Rahmen an drei Seiten und lässt sich in der Neigung verstellen.

*Neigungswinkel: -5~20°

Alle Anschlüsse anzeigen

HDMI1.4 icon.

HDMI1.4

D-sub icon.

D-sub

H/P out icon.

H/P out

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Sie können vom tatsächlichen Gebrauch abweichen.

Was in der Schachtel ist

1. der Ständerkörper

2. Standfuß

3. Adapter+Netzkabel

4. HDMI-Kabel

*Das Bild des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

FEATURES

Automatische Helligkeit

Nein

Smart Energy Saving

Ja

DISPLAY

Auflösung

1920x1080

Bildformat

16:9

Reaktionszeit

5 ms

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(24MR400-B)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (24MR400-B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

24MR400-B

23,8" IPS-Full-HD-Monitor mit AMD FreeSync™

24MR400-BB EU (E).pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt