27" IPS-Full-HD-Monitor mit AMD FreeSync™️
27MR400 EU (E).pdf
Energieklasse : EU
27-Zoll-IPS-Display mit Full HD

Realistische Farbwiedergabe auch bei großem Blickwinkelbereich

LG Monitor mit IPS-Technologie unterstreicht die Leistung von Flüssigkristallbildschirmen. Er bietet eine genaue Farbwiedergabe und einen breiten Betrachtungswinkel für den Benutzer.

27-Zoll-IPS-Display mit Full HD

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für ein reibungslose Darstellung von Bildern in verschiedenen Anwendungen.

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Fließende Optik.
Nahtloser Arbeitsablauf.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für ein reibungslose Darstellung von Bildern in verschiedenen Anwendungen. Außerdem genießen Sie realistisches Gameplay mit weniger Stottern und Bewegungsunschärfe.

*Er unterstützt eine Bildwiederholfrequenz von bis zu 75 Hz bei Anschluss über D-Sub.

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Verbesserter Augenschutz

Lese-Modus

Im Lese-Modus sorgen eine angepasste Farbtemperatur und Luminanz für ein angenehmes Leseerlebnis auf dem Monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduziert unsichtbares Bildschirmflimmern, und bietet so langfristig eine komfortable Arbeitsumgebung.

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können abhängig von den tatsächlichen Einsatzbedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

Ruckelfreies Spielen

AMD FreeSync™.

Flüssige, schnelle Bewegungen

Mit der AMD FreeSync™ Technologie genießen Gamer flüssige, klare Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Spielen. Es eliminiert praktisch Ruckeln und Aussetzer auf dem Bildschirm und sorgt so für ein intensives Spielerlebnis.

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Vergleich von Modus „AUS“ (linkes Bild) und AMD FreeSync™.

  • Aus

  • Ein

Black Stabilizer

Ein Schritt voraus in der Dunkelheit

Mit dem Black Stabilizer können Gamer Scharfschützen in dunklen Ecken besser erkennen und Blitzexplosionen schnell umgehen.

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Funktion kann je nach Zustand und Benutzerumgebung variieren.

OnScreen Control bietet eine einfachere Benutzeroberfläche

OnScreen Control

Optimierte Steuerung

Mit der Software OnScreen Control lassen sich Anzeigeeinstellungen mit wenigen Klicks steuern. Sie können auch den gesamten Anzeigebereich mit Screen Split aufteilen.

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Zum Herunterladen der neuesten OnScreen Control klicken Sie auf die Schaltfläche „Download“.

*Abhängig vom Benutzer-PC arbeiten die Funktionen möglicherweise nicht richtig.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfache, komfortable Lösung

Dieser Bildschirm hat an drei Seiten einen schmalen Rahmen, sodass Sie dank praktischer Neigungseinstellung eine geeignete Arbeitsumgebung schaffen können.

Dieser Bildschirm hat einen schmalen Rahmen an drei Seiten und lässt sich in der Neigung verstellen.

*Neigungswinkel: -5~20°.

Siehe Alle Anschlüsse

HDMI1.4-Symbol.

HDMI1.4

D-Sub-Symbol.

D-sub

H/P out-Symbol.

H/P out

*Die Bilder werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Lieferumfang

1. Ständergehäuse  

2. Ständerfuß  

3. Adapter+Netzkabel  

4. HDMI-Kabel

*Die Abbildung des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Bildformat

16:9

Reaktionszeit

5 ms

Auflösung

1920x1080

FEATURES

Smart Energy Saving

Ja

Compliance-Informationen

EU Energy label 2019(27MR400-B)
Product information sheet (27MR400-B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

