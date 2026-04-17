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27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor

27GM950B_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
27GM950B_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor

27GM950B-B
Vorderseite von 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
Vorderseite von 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B
LG 27 Zoll UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming-Monitor, 27GM950B-B

Hauptmerkmale

  • 27 Zoll 5K (5.120 x 2.880) Hyper Mini LED Display, 218 PPI
  • 1.250 cd/m2 Spitzenhelligkeit
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 mit DCI-P3 99% (typ.)
  • Dual-Mode (5K 165Hz ↔ QHD 330Hz), 1ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB-C (PD 90W), HDMI 2.1
  • AI Sound & AI Scene Optimization
Mehr

Preisgekrönte Spitzenleistung

CES Innovation Awards – Preisträger 2026

CES Innovation Awards – Preisträger 2026

in der Kategorie "Computer Hardware & Components"

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch der darin enthaltenen Angaben überprüft und das ausgezeichnete Produkt nicht getestet.

Das UltraGear™ evo AI-Logo in einem futuristischen, neonbeleuchteten Raum.

5K-Gaming-Monitor für Next-Gen Gaming mit Hyper Mini LED und ultrahoher Helligkeit

27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor (27GM950B) with ultra-high brightness

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

UltraGear 27-Zoll-Mini-LED-5K-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) mit AI Upscaling, ohne Blooming-Effekt, 1.250 cd/m2, 218 PPI, Dual-Mode bis zu 330 Hz, HDR 1000

UltraGear 27-Zoll-Mini-LED-5K-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) mit AI Upscaling, ohne Blooming-Effekt, 1.250 cd/m2, 218 PPI, Dual-Mode bis zu 330 Hz, HDR 1000

*Der 27GM950B bietet eine Spitzenhelligkeit von 1.250 cd/m2, gemessen unter internen Testbedingungen. Die tatsächliche Helligkeit kann je nach Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

**Basierend auf den veröffentlichten technischen Daten von Gaming-Monitoren mit Stand März 2026 ist der LG 27GM950B der erste Gaming-Monitor, der AI Upscaling auf 5K-Auflösung unterstützt.

***Der 27GM950B unterstützt den Dual-Mode mit Bildwiederholraten von 165 Hz bei 5K und 330 Hz bei QHD.

Next-Gen: Hyper Mini LED.

Next-Gen: Hyper Mini LED.

Das ultimative 5K-Gaming-Display
heller und schärfer.

Der LG UltraGear evo AI GM9 führt Hyper Mini LED ein, eine Display-Technologie der nächsten Generation, die für extrem hohe Helligkeit und 5K-Gaming mit extrem hoher Auflösung entwickelt wurde.

Ultrahohe Helligkeit: 1.250 cd/m2*

Durch die Hyper-Mini-LED-Technologie der nächsten Generation erreicht der 27GM950B eine Spitzenhelligkeit von bis zu 1.250 cd/m2 und erfüllt damit die VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000-Spezifikation. Seine ultrahohe Helligkeit sorgt auch in hellen Innenräumen für klare und gleichbleibende Gaming-Bilder und erstklassiges Gaming.

UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) mit DisplayHDR 1000 und 99 % DCI-P3 für strahlende Lichter und tiefe Schatten

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) showing bright highlights and deep shadows with DisplayHDR 1000 and 99% DCI-P3

*Das Modell 27GM950B bietet eine Spitzenhelligkeit von 1.250 cd/m2, gemessen unter internen Testbedingungen. Die tatsächliche Helligkeit kann je nach Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

**Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

HDR 1000.
Beeindruckende Highlights und detaillierte Schatten.

VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 sorgt durch einen verbesserten Kontrast für intensive Lichter und fein abgestufte Schattendetails in Spielen. Helle Effekte wirken beeindruckender und lebendiger, während auch in dunklen Szenen alle Details sichtbar bleiben. Farben werden innerhalb des DCI-P3-Farbraums (99 % typ.) naturgetreu wiedergegeben.

Der UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) bietet dank Hyper Mini LED eine extrem hohe Spitzenhelligkeit von 1.250 cd/m2 und hervorragende Bildschärfe

Der UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) bietet dank Hyper Mini LED eine extrem hohe Spitzenhelligkeit von 1.250 cd/m2 und hervorragende Bildschärfe

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Starke Grafik ohne Blooming

Mit 1,5-mal mehr Local Dimming Zones (2.304 Zonen) und 5,9-mal mehr LEDs (9.216 LEDs) als herkömmliche Mini-LED*-Technologie bietet Hyper Mini LED eine überragende Spitzenhelligkeit und eine besonders klare Darstellung. Darüber hinaus minimiert die „Zero Optical Distance“-Technologie den Abstand zwischen Panel und Hintergrundbeleuchtung nahezu auf Null. Das reduziert effektiv lichtdurchlässige Stellen und Blooming-Effekte.

UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) mit Anti-Blooming-Bildqualität dank Hyper Mini LED im Vergleich zu herkömmlichem Mini LED

Hyper Mini LED

UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) mit Anti-Blooming-Bildqualität dank Hyper Mini LED im Vergleich zu herkömmlichem Mini LED

Conventional Mini LED*

*Basierend auf einem internen Vergleich mit dem vorherigen Mini-LED-Modell von LG (27GR95UM).

**Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Gaming in brillanter 5K-Auflösung.
Mehr Details in jedem Pixel.

Erlebe beeindruckende Bildschärfe auf einem 27-Zoll-5K-Display (5.120 x 2.880). Im Vergleich zu FHD (1.920 x 1.080) zeigt die 5K-Auflösung (5.120 x 2.880) deutlich schärfere Details für ein noch intensiveres Spielerlebnis.

Zeigt den Wechsel eines 16:9 27-Zoll-Bildschirms von FHD auf ultrahohe 5K-Auflösung. Dargestellt werden die verbesserte Detailgenauigkeit und Immersion

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Das weltweit erste AI-Upscaling auf 5K.
Ohne neue Grafikkarte.*

Der UltraGear evo™ macht Inhalte fit für brillante 5K-Auflösung – ermöglicht durch einen integrierten Prozessor mit AI-Upscaling. Die Darstellung wird ganz ohne zusätzliche Grafikkarte oder andere Hardware intelligent hochskaliert – für schärfere Details und eine verbesserte Auflösung.**

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K, enhancing content without a GPU upgrade

mit AI-Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K, enhancing content without a GPU upgrade

ohne AI-Upscaling

*Basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen von Gaming-Monitoren mit Stand März 2026 ist der LG 27GM950B der erste Gaming-Monitor, der AI Upscaling auf eine Auflösung von 5K unterstützt.

**Die Upscaling-Leistung kann je nach Qualität der Eingangsquelle variieren. Für die AI-Upscaling-Funktion ist kein GPU-Upgrade erforderlich. Für den Spielbetrieb ist ein kompatibles externes Gerät (PC/GPU/Konsole) erforderlich.

***Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Ultrascharf: 218 PPI
für Gaming und Arbeit

Mit einer Auflösung von 218 PPI (Pixel pro Zoll) ermöglicht der Monitor ein präzises Gaming-Erlebnis und höhere Produktivität. Ingame-Texte, UI-Elemente und feine Details sind klar zu erkennen, HUDs (Head-Up-Displays), Menüs und Bildschirmanzeigen sind besser lesbar. Auch textlastige Aufgaben wie die Bearbeitung von Dokumenten oder das Programmieren profitiert von der kristallklaren Darstellung.

PPI-Präzision beim Gaming

PPI-Klarheit beim Arbeiten

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Dual-Mode: Spitzenleistung für jedes Spiel

Mit dem VESA-zertifizieren Dual-Mode passt du die Bildwiederholrate an jedes Spiel an. 165 Hz mit 5K-Auflösung ist ideal für imposante Open Worlds und Singleplayer-Abenteuer. 330 Hz mit QHD-Auflösung ermöglicht maximale Reaktionsschnelligkeit und Geschwindigkeit für Shooter und Rennspiele.

Der LG UltraGear Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) mit Dual-Mode unterstützt 165 Hz bei 5K und 330 Hz bei QHD – perfekt geeignet für alle Spiele von RPGs bis hin zu Ego-Shootern

Der LG UltraGear Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) mit Dual-Mode unterstützt 165 Hz bei 5K und 330 Hz bei QHD – perfekt geeignet für alle Spiele von RPGs bis hin zu Ego-Shootern

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

1 ms (GtG): reaktionsschnelles Gameplay

Die blitzschnelle Reaktionszeit von 1 ms (GtG) minimiert Ghosting-Effekte und sorgt für eine scharfe, klare Darstellung. Für reaktionsschnelles Gameplay mit flüssigen Bewegungen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Moderne Technik für mehr Spielspaß

Erlebe eine flüssige Darstellung mit NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible und AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Diese modernen Technologien reduzieren Bildreißen und Ruckler für flüssiges Gameplay mit minimierten Unschärfen und Geisterbildern.

Der UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) sorgt dank NVIDIA G-SYNC und AMD FreeSync Premium Pro für flüssiges, ruckelfreies Gaming bei Rennspielen

Der UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B) sorgt dank NVIDIA G-SYNC und AMD FreeSync Premium Pro für flüssiges, ruckelfreies Gaming bei Rennspielen

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Modernste Anschlüsse für ein zukunftssicheres Gaming-Setup

Der LG UltraGear evo AI 27GM950B ist mit den modernsten Anschlüssen ausgestattet – dazu gehören DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB-C (PD 90 W) und HDMI 2.1. So kann aktuelle Gaming-Hardware ihre Stärken voll ausspielen. Via DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20) bietet der LG UltraGear evo AI beispielsweise eine hohe Bandbreite, die leistungsstarke Grafikkarten für High-Res-Gaming benötigen. USB-C unterstützt gleichzeitig die Bildausgabe, Datenübertragung und das Laden von Geräten mit bis zu 90 W über ein einziges Kabel. HDMI 2.1 sorgt für stabile Verbindungen mit Konsolen und anderen Geräten.

Ein UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B), der an einen PC, einen Laptop und eine Spielkonsole angeschlossen ist. Verbindungen über DisplayPort 2.1, USB-C und HDMI 2.1

Ein UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor (27GM950B), der an einen PC, einen Laptop und eine Spielkonsole angeschlossen ist. Verbindungen über DisplayPort 2.1, USB-C und HDMI 2.1

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

AI Sound: mehr Immersion, mehr Klarheit

AI Sound trennt einzelne Audioelemente – Stimmen, Effekte und Hintergrundgeräusche – auf intelligente Weise voneinander und passt sich dem Spielgeschehen an. So entsteht ein immersives virtuelles 7.1.2-Kanal-Klangerlebnis. Über die integrierten 7-W-Stereolautsprecher (2 x 7 W) oder Kopfhörer bleiben Stimmen auch in intensiven Feuergefechten deutlich hörbar, während wichtige Hinweise wie Schrittgeräusche jederzeit klar zu erkennen sind.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

AI Scene Optimization für automatische Optimierung

Die KI-Bildoptimierung erkennt, was auf dem Bildschirm passiert. Sie passt wichtige Bildeinstellungen wie Farbtemperatur, Farboptimierung und Schärfe automatisch für eine optimierte Darstellung an. Zu den verfügbaren Modi gehören „Office“, „Animation“, „Movie“, „Game“ und „Sport“.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    614,5 x 535,3 x 249,1 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    614,5 x 360,1 x 70 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    811 x 166 x 491 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    8,5 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    5,7 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    11,9 kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    HDR10

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR 1000

  • HDR Effect

    Ja

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Nein

  • Lese-Modus

    Ja

  • Farbschwäche

    Ja

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Black Stabiliser

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Fadenkreuz

    Ja

  • FPS Counter

    Ja

  • RGB-LED-Beleuchtung

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    Nein

  • PIP

    Nein

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

  • Kamera

    Nein

  • Mikrofon

    Nein

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    27 Zoll

  • Größe [cm]

    68,4 cm

  • Auflösung

    5.120 x 2.880 Pixel

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0,11655 x 0,11655 mm

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    750 cd/m²

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1,06 Mrd.

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1.000:1

  • Reaktionszeit

    1 ms (GtG)

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    165 Hz

  • Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

    178° / 178°

  • Krümmung

    Nein

SW-ANWENDUNG

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    Ja

  • Dual Controller

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    2 x

  • DisplayPort

    1 x

  • USB-C

    1 x

  • USB-C (Stromversorgung)

    90 Watt

  • Daisy Chain

    Nein

  • USB Upstream-Anschluss

    1 x USB-C

  • USB Downstream-Anschluss

    2 x USB-A (3.2 Gen1)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Nein

  • Kopfhörerausgang

    3,5 mm (4-polig)

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    2 x 7 W

  • Maxx Audio

    Nein

  • Rich Bass

    Nein

  • Bluetooth-Konnektivität

    Nein

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

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