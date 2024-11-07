Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32 Zoll UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED Gaming-Monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400
32GS95UV EU (E).pdf
Energieklasse : EU
32 Zoll UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED Gaming-Monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

32GS95UV EU (E).pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
32GS95UV-W

32 Zoll UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED Gaming-Monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Vorderansicht
UltraGear™ OLED Gaming-Monitor.

Mehr Vorsprung beim Gaming

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Das neue Genre des
Gaming-Monitors

Erlebe den Urknall innovativer Technologie, Dual-Mode. Dieser Monitor eröffnet ein neues Genre, das alle Gamer zufrieden stellt und eine neue Gaming-Epoche einleitet.

UltraGear™ OLED Gaming-Monitor USP Video.

*Das Video zeigt das schwarze Produkt desselben Modells zu Illustrationszwecken. Bitte beachte die Galeriebilder, welche mit dem tatsächlichen Produkt aufgenommen wurden.

Bildschirm

32" 4K UHD OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Blendfrei und geringe Reflexion

Geschwindigkeit

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ Full HD 480Hz)

0.03ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit

240Hz über DisplayPort und HDMI

Technologie

7W x2-Lautsprecher mit DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Der breitere 4K OLED-Monitor.

32 Zoll 4K OLED

Und schließlich
der breitere 32" 4K OLED

Genieße größeres Spielvergnügen mit dem für Gamer entwickelten 32-Zoll-4K-OLED, das dich in eine größere Welt eintauchen lässt. Es passt perfekt auf deinen Schreibtisch und besticht durch seine Größe.

*Das Video zeigt das schwarze Produkt desselben Modells zu Illustrationszwecken. Bitte beachte die Galeriebilder, welche mit dem tatsächlichen Produkt aufgenommen wurden.

*Der Bildschirm ist breiter als der üblicherweise verwendete 27-Zoll-Bildschirm.

Der breitere 4K OLED-Monitor.

Dual-Mode,
doppeltes Wunder

Kein Zögern zwischen Bildwiederholrate und Auflösung. Mit dem VESA-zertifizierten Dual-Mode kannst du mit 4K UHD 240Hz in grafikintensive Spiele eintauchen und auf einem 24-Zoll- oder 27-Zoll-Monitor – je nachdem, was du bevorzugst – sofort auf Full HD 480Hz umschalten.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die Leistung des „Dual-Mode“ kann je nach Spielart variieren.

Das hellere OLED

Brillanz für
ein großartiges Spiel

Das brillante OLED-Display hebt die Farben auf ein neues Niveau der Lebendigkeit. Mit einer Standardhelligkeit von 275 Nits und einer Spitzenhelligkeit von 1300 Nits hält dieser Monitor deine Bilder hell und lebendig und gewährleistet, dass du nie im Dunkeln spielst.

Leuchtendes OLED-Panel.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die Helligkeit des Monitors wird mit dem Vorgängermodell, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE, verglichen.

*Helligkeit: 250 Nits (Min.), 275 Nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

Die Evolution von OLED

Unser UltraGear™ OLED mit Micro Lens Array+-Technologie bietet eine 37,5 % höhere Helligkeit (SDR) im Vergleich zu MLA.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

Eine Explosion der Farben

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 erweckt jede Szene, ob hell oder dunkel, mit seinen detailgetreuen Projektionen zum Leben - mit einem Kontrastverhältnis von 1.500.000:1 und DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*1.500.000:1 ist das Kontrastverhältnis bei 25% APL.

*Der APL-Wert (Average Picture Level) wird in Prozent angegeben und bezieht sich auf den Wert zwischen dem Schwarzwert und dem Referenzwert für Weiß.

Extrem kurze Reaktionszeit
von 0,03ms

Die Reaktionszeit von 0.03ms (GtG) reduziert Geisterbilder und sorgt für eine klare Darstellung von Objekten. Genieße einen flüssigen Spielablauf mit ungeahnten visuellen Effekten.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Auf dem Monitor wird ein Rennspiel angezeigt, während der Klang aus den Lautsprechern unten am Monitor kommt.

7W x2-Lautsprecher mit DTS® Virtual:X™

Raumklang

Der Klang der eingebauten 7W x2-Stereolautsprecher verstärkt immersives Spielvergnügen. Mit DTS® Virtual:X™ für bis zu 7.1 Kanäle kannst du den Klang des Spiels wie nie zuvor um dich herum spüren.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Gamer-orientiertes Design

Gestalte dein eigenes Spielzimmer mit dem stromlinienförmigen und einzigartigen Design von Unity Hexagonal Design. Der verstellbare Standfuß unterstützt das Drehen, das Neigen, die Höhe und das Schwenken, damit du noch bequemer spielen kannst.

Gegenlichtbild in einem Ambienteschnitt.

Symbol: Drehbar, verstellbar.

Schwenken

-30°~+30°

Symbol: Neigungsverstellbar

Neigbar

-8°~+15°

Symbol: Höhenverstellbar

Höhe

110 m

Symbol: Drehbar

Drehbar

Im Uhrzeigersinn

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

L-förmiger Standfuß,
platzsparend und effizient für Gaming

Der übersichtliche, drehbare L-Standfuß nimmt nur wenig Platz auf dem Schreibtisch ein und reduziert den ungenutzten Raum. Es bietet den Gamern mehr Platz zum Spielen, was ihnen ein komfortables Spielerlebnis ermöglicht.

In der Mitte des Schreibtisches befindet sich ein 32-Zoll-Gaming-Monitor, um den herum verschiedene IT-Geräte platziert sind.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Fließendes Spielvergnügen

Vergleich des fließenden Spielbildes – Links ist das Bild reißend, rechts reißt es nicht.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Bei diesem Monitor handelt es sich um einen von NVIDIA geprüften und offiziell bestätigten G-SYNC®-kompatiblen Monitor, der dir ein gutes Spielerlebnis mit deutlich reduziertem Reißen oder Ruckeln bieten kann.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Die Zertifizierung als VESA AdaptiveSync Display ist auf Spiele mit besonders hohen Bildwiederholraten und niedrigen Latenzzeiten ausgerichtet. Genieße ein flüssigeres, reißfreies Spielbild und eine ruckelfreie Videowiedergabe.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Mit der FreeSync™ Premium-Technologie erleben Gamer nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Games. Dadurch wird das Ruckeln und Stottern des Bildschirms deutlich reduziert.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die Leistung der Eigenschaten wird mit den Modellen verglichen, die die Sync-Technologie nicht verwenden.

*Abhängig von der Netzwerkverbindung können Fehler oder Verzögerungen auftreten.

Bringe Schärfe
in dein Spiel 

Dieser Monitor wurde mit dem VESA ClearMR 13000-Zertifikat ausgezeichnet und ermöglicht es dir, Bewegungen genauso klar zu sehen wie Standbilder mit unglaublich reduzierter Bewegungsunschärfe für Spiele.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Blendfrei und geringe Reflexion

Zeigt nichts als dein Game

Der Einsatz der entspiegelten und reflexionsarmen Technologie sorgt für ein besseres Seherlebnis, da die Ablenkung durch den Bildschirm auch bei Umgebungslicht reduziert wird.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Bequem und doch lebendig

Genieße dein Spielvergnügen in vollen Zügen und schon deine Augen mit der Technologie für Live-Farben mit niedrigem Blaulichtanteil von LG.

*LG OLED-Panels wurden von UL als flimmerfrei, blendfrei und mit niedrigem Blaulichtanteil zertifiziert.

*Zertifikatsnummer: Flimmerfreies Display (OLED) – A196009, Discomfort Glare Free – V563481 (Bedingungen von UGR weniger als 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum – V745051.

*Die oben genannten Eigenschaften können je nach Computerumgebung oder -bedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

Gamer genießen eine 240 Hz Bildwiederholrate, die von DP 1.4 oder HDMI 2.1 unterstützt wird.

DP 1.4 und HDMI 2.1

Verstärkte Gaming-Leistung
mit einem OLED-Display

Dieser Monitor kann bis zu 240 Hz Bildwiederholrate über DP und HDMI liefern, so dass Gamer die 4K UHD-Auflösung und 240 Hz entweder über DisplayPort- oder HDMI-Anschlüsse voll genießen können.

*Er unterstützt eine schnelle Bildwiederholrate von bis zu 4K UHD@240Hz. Für eine ordnungsgemäße Funktion ist eine Grafikkarte mit Unterstützung für DP 1.4 oder HDMI 2.1 erforderlich.

*DP- und HDMI-Kabel sind im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*Die Grafikkarte ist NICHT im Lieferumfang enthalten. Du solltest sie separat kaufen.

Das 4-polige Kopfhörerkabel ist mit dem Monitor verbunden.

4-poliger Kopfhörerausgang

Plugin für
beeindruckende Sound-Effekte

Headset einfach mit einem 4-poligen Kopfhörerausgang verbinden und gleichzeitig spielen und voice-chatten. Dabei den immersiven Klang von DTS Headphone:X mit einem virtuellen 3D-Audioerlebnis erleben.

*Kopfhörer sind NICHT im Lieferumfang enthalten. Du solltest sie separat kaufen.

Gaming-Benutzeroberfläche

Preisgekrönte Benutzeroberfläche für Gaming

Mit On-Screen Display und OnScreen Control ganz leicht die Einstellungen anpassen – von der Anpassung grundlegender Monitoroptionen bis zur Speicherung einer „benutzerdefinierten Taste“, mit der der Benutzer eine Tastenkombination festlegen kann.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Um die neueste OnScreen Control Software herunterzuladen, besuchst du LG.COM.

Schnelles Setup für helleres OLED

[Option 1] Schalte den Smart Energy Saving-Betrieb aus.

Schnelles Setup für helleres OLED

[Option 2] Stelle den Game-Modus als Gamer 1 ein.

Schnelles Setup für helleres OLED

[Option 3] Setze die Helligkeit auf 100.

Schnelles Setup für helleres OLED

[Option 4] Stelle die Spitzenhelligkeit auf Hoch ein.

Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche von SMART ENERGY SAVING.
Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für den Gamer-Modus.
Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für die Helligkeit.
Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für die Spitzenhelligkeit.
Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche von SMART ENERGY SAVING.
Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für den Gamer-Modus.
Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für die Helligkeit.
Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für die Spitzenhelligkeit.
Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche von SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Schnelles Setup für helleres OLED

[Option 1] Schalte den Smart Energy Saving-Betrieb aus.

Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für den Gamer-Modus.

Schnelles Setup für helleres OLED

[Option 2] Stelle den Game-Modus als Gamer 1 ein.

Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für die Helligkeit.

Schnelles Setup für helleres OLED

[Option 3] Setze die Helligkeit auf 100.

Bild zur Einstellung der Benutzeroberfläche für die Spitzenhelligkeit.

Schnelles Setup für helleres OLED

[Option 4] Stelle die Spitzenhelligkeit auf Hoch ein.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Der Stromverbrauch kann sich erhöhen, wenn die oben genannten Optionen gewählt werden.

*Das Display kann einbrennen, wenn eine der oben genannten Optionen gewählt wird.

Wie du dein OLED schützen kannst

Du kannst das Auftreten von Nachbildern oder Einbrenneffekten verhindern, indem du die Funktionen „OLED-Bildschirmbewegung“, die den Bildschirm in regelmäßigen Abständen leicht bewegt, „Bildschirmschoner“ und „Bildreinigung“ aktivierst.

*Diese Eigenschaft kann mit der 4-Wege-Joystick-Schaltfläche auf dem Monitor gesteuert oder eingestellt werden.

*Mit dieser Methode lässt sich nicht jedes Nachbild oder Einbrennen des Displays verhindern. 

Dynamic Action Sync

Dank Dynamic Action Sync wird die Eingabeverzögerung reduziert, sodass die Spieler kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen und schnell reagieren können.

Black Stabilizer

Mit Black Stabilizer können Gamer Scharfschützen auch in den dunkelsten Ecken besser erkennen und Blitzexplosionen schnell umgehen.

Fadenkreuz

Der Zielpunkt ist in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu erhöhen.

FPS-Zähler

Mit dem FPS-Zähler siehst du, wie gut alles geladen wird. Ganz gleich, ob du bearbeitest, Spiele spielst oder Filme ansiehst: Jedes Bild zählt, und mit dem FPS-Zähler verfügst du über Echtzeitdaten.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die Fadenkreuz-Eigenschaften sind bei aktiviertem FPS-Zähler nicht verfügbar.

*Der FPS-Zähler zeigt möglicherweise einen Wert an, der die maximale Bildwiederholfrequenz des Monitors überschreitet.

*FPS-Zähler (Bilder pro Sekunde): Messung der Bilder pro Sekunde.

LG Calibration Studio-Software.

LG Calibration Studio

Präzision der Farben aktualisiert

Durch den Einsatz der Hardware-Kalibrierung von LG Calibration Studio erlebst du fortschrittliche Farbqualität mit einem breiten Farbspektrum und hoher Konsistenz.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Erfahrung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die Software und der Sensor sind NICHT im Lieferumfang enthalten. Um die neueste LG Calibration Studio Software herunterzuladen, besuche LG.COM.

2-JÄHRIGE GARANTIE GEGEN EINBRENNEN für UltraGear OLED Gaming-Monitor

2-JÄHRIGE GARANTIE GEGEN EINBRENNEN
für UltraGear OLED Gaming-Monitor

*Eingeschränkte Garantie. Die Geschäftsbedingungen können je nach Land variieren.

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.1 x 507 x 266 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.1 x 411.8 x 65 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.1 x 411.8 x 65 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    9 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    5,6 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    12,8 kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    HDR10

  • HW-Kalibrierung

    Ja

  • Automatischer Helligkeitssensor

    Nein

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

POWER

  • Leistungsaufnahme (max.)

    0,5 W

  • Stromverbrauch (Energy Star)

    F

  • Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

    32 kWh/1000h

SENSOR(PANEL) EINHEIT

  • Netzteil-Schnittstelle

    Extern

INFO

  • Produktname

    32GS95UV-W

DISPLAY

  • Auflösung

    3840x2160

  • Panel-Typ

    OLED

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m²

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1,07 Mrd

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1.500.000 :1

  • Oberflächenbehandlung

    Anti-Glare

  • Reaktionszeit

    0,03 ms

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    480 Hz

  • Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

    178 °

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

