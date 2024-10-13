Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG MyView 32 Zoll IPS Smart Monitor mit Full HD und webOS - Weiß
Energieklasse : EU
  LG Herbstdeals! Jetzt mit dem Code "Herbstdeals30" 30€ Direktrabatt im Checkout sichern!

LG MyView 32 Zoll IPS Smart Monitor mit Full HD und webOS - Weiß

Energieklasse : EU
32SR50F-W

LG MyView 32 Zoll IPS Smart Monitor mit Full HD und webOS - Weiß

Seitenansicht des 32-Zoll LG MyView (32SR50F-W) weißen Smart-Monitors mit FHD-Auflösung und webOS

LG MyView Smart Monitor – Ein Bildschirm. Endlose Möglichkeiten.
LG MyView Smart Monitor – In Ihrem eigenen Raum, mit Ihrem eigenen Bildschirm.

Erleben Sie perfekte Immersion mit persönlichem Bildschirm im eigenen Raum. Kleines groß und Fernes nah – mühelose Konnektivität und Navigation.

*2024 wurde „LG SMART Monitor“ in „LG MyView Smart Monitor“ umbenannt. Je nach Kaufzeitpunkt kann dasselbe Modell auf der Verpackung und im Handbuch als LG SMART Monitor gekennzeichnet sein.

Work Smarter, Play Better

Der LG MyView Smart Monitor ist für Ihr Heimbüro und für die Unterhaltung konzipiert. Sehen Sie sich Ihre Lieblingsinhalte mühelos mit verschiedenen Streaming-Apps an, und richten Sie mit oder ohne angeschlossenen PC im Handumdrehen ein Heimbüro ein.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Dienste sind erforderlich. Separate Dienste können ein zahlungspflichtiges Abonnement erfordern, das nicht inbegriffen ist (separat erhältlich).

*Die Fernbedienung ist im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Wählen Sie mit webOS 23 Ihren eigenen Stil wählen.

Spiegeln von Ihren Geräten

Arbeiten ohne PC

IPS-Display mit Full HD.

Steuerung mit ThinQ.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Dienste sind erforderlich. Separate Dienste können ein zahlungspflichtiges Abonnement erfordern, das nicht inbegriffen ist (separat erhältlich).

Neue Heimat webOS 23

Persönliche Entdeckungen warten auf Sie

Mit webOS 23 können Sie zahlreiche Inhalte mit integrierten Streaming-Diensten wie Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube und Apple TV entdecken. Außerdem erhalten Sie maßgeschneiderte Inhaltsempfehlungen und können integrierte Apps wie Musik und Sport nutzen.

Neue Heimat webOS 23.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

*Integrierte Streaming-Dienste und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Dienste sind erforderlich. Separate Dienste können ein zahlungspflichtiges Abonnement erfordern, das nicht inbegriffen ist (separat erhältlich).

*Die Fernbedienung ist im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Neue Benutzerschnittstellen

Schnell finden. Eintauchen.

Verwalten Sie Apps und Servicekarten ganz einfach mit dem neuen webOS 23. Außerdem können Sie schnell auf die neuesten Apps zugreifen und Benachrichtigungen lesen.

Home Office

Bereit für das Home Office

Greifen Sie remote auf PC und Cloud PC zu und nutzen Sie verschiedene Home Office-Dienste – ganz ohne PC.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

*Eine Internetverbindung und ein Abonnement für entsprechende Dienste sind erforderlich und werden nicht mitgeliefert (separat zu erwerben).

*Unterstützte Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

Musik

Nach Ihrem Geschmack zusammengestellt

Nahtloser Musikgenuss mit 2 5-W-Stereolautsprechern. Ganz einfach nach Musik suchen und schnell auf zuletzt gespielte Titel zugreifen. Individuelle Empfehlungen zu beliebten Liedern.

Sport

Folgen Sie Ihren Lieblingsmannschaften

Unterstützen Sie Ihr Team mit persönlichem Service. Sie erhalten basierend auf Ihrem Profil die neuesten Informationen zu Ihrer Lieblingssportmannschaft.

AI-Concierge

Ganz nach Ihrem Geschmack

Per Tastendruck auf der Magic Remote können Sie einen persönlichen KI-Concierge rufen, der Ihnen jederzeit basierend auf Ihren Vorlieben Empfehlungen für Schlüsselwörter gibt.

*Die Magic Remote-Fernbedienung ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten (separat erhältlich).

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Dienste sind erforderlich. Separate Dienste können ein zahlungspflichtiges Abonnement erfordern, das nicht inbegriffen ist (separat erhältlich).

*AI-Concierge: Die empfohlenen Schlüsselwörter variieren je nach Vordergrund-App und Zeit. Die Schlüsselwörter des „For you“-Dienstes können nur in Ländern bereitgestellt werden, die NLP (Natural Language Processing) in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Unterstützte Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Einfache Steuerung Ihrer Geräte

Das ThinQ Home Dashboard macht Ihr Leben angenehmer. Mit der Fernbedienung können Sie den Status Ihrer Haushaltsgeräte ganz einfach auf einem Bildschirm überprüfen und verwalten.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

*Unterstützte Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

*Die Fernbedienung ist im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*So verbinden Sie das ThinQ Home Dashboard: Schritt 1. Installieren Sie die LG ThinQ App auf Ihrem Telefon, und registrieren Sie Ihre Geräte. Schritt 2. Verbinden Sie Geräte, die in der LG ThinQ-App registriert sind, mit dem ThinQ Home Dashboard.

*LG MyView Smart Monitor wird ggf. als „TV“ angezeigt, wenn ein Gerät in der ThinQ-App hinzugefügt wird. In diesem Fall können Sie den Produktnamen ändern. (Geräteeinstellungen  → Spitznamen bearbeiten).

Verwenden Sie Ihr Telefon wie eine Fernbedienung

Mit der ThinQ-App können Sie die wichtigsten Fernbedienungsfunktionen nutzen, z. B. Ein- und Ausschalten, Kanalwechsel und Inhaltssuche.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

*Für eine ordnungsgemäße Funktion müssen Sie den LG MyView Smart Monitor mit der ThinQ-App verbinden.

*Die auf dem Bildschirm gezeigten Bilder können von der tatsächlichen App abweichen. Die Dienste können je nach Region/Land oder App-Version variieren.

*Sie können die Sprach- und Ländereinstellungen von 22 Sprachen für 146 Länder ändern: Englisch/Koreanisch/Spanisch/Französisch/Deutsch/Italienisch/Portugiesisch/Russisch/Polnisch/Türkisch/Japanisch/Arabisch (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamesisch/Thai/Schwedisch/Taiwanesisch/Indonesisch/Dänisch/Niederländisch/Norwegisch/Griechisch/Israelisch (z. B. USA/Englisch).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Direkt von Ihren Geräten spiegeln

Geben Sie Inhalte von Ihrem Smart-Gerät ganz einfach über AirPlay 2* (für Apple-Geräte) oder Screen Share** (für Android-Geräte) auf dem Monitor frei. Außerdem genießen Sie dank Bluetooth-Kopplung satten Sound.

*Apple und verwandte Marken und Logos sind Marken von Apple Inc. Unterstützte Funktionen können je nach Land und Region variieren.

*Dieser Monitor ist mit AirPlay 2 und HomeKit kompatibel, iOS 12.3 oder höher oder macOS 10.14.5 oder höher ist erforderlich.

**Screen Share: Unterstützt von Android oder Windows 8.1 und höher.

***Verbinden Sie Ihr Gerät mit demselben Wi-Fi-Netzwerk wie Ihren Monitor.

IPS-Display mit Full HD

Brillante Farben, scharfes Bild

Auf dem 31,5-Zoll-Full-HD-Display (1920x1080) genießen Sie dank Farbgenauigkeit, visuellem Kontrast und Schärfe eine hervorragende Bildqualität. Außerdem ermöglicht das IPS-Panel einen Weitwinkelbereich von 178 Grad.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

Einfaches Design

Elegantes, platzsparendes Design

Das Gehäuse mit 4 schmalen Seiten und die flache Form des Standfußes fügen sich perfekt in Ihr Büro oder Zuhause ein und benötigen nur wenig Platz. Außerdem dank praktischer Neigungseinstellung ein ideales Seherlebnis.

Elegantes, platzsparendes Design.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

Vielzahl von Anschlüssen

Vielfältige Anschlussmöglichkeiten

Der LG MyView Smart Monitor bietet zwei USB- und zwei HDMI-Anschlüsse, die mit verschiedenen Geräten kompatibel sind und eine reibungslose Anzeige ermöglichen.

*Simulierte Bilder für besseres Verständnis der Eigenschaften. Können von Nutzung abweichen.

*Ein HDMI-Kabel ist im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    731.8 x 521.2 x 209.9 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    731.8 x 440.5 x 45 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    892 x 131 x 517 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    6,6

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    5,4

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    9

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Ja

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

POWER

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

    26 W

  • Stromverbrauch (Ruhemodus)

    0,5 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

    0,5 W

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    31,5

  • Größe [cm]

    80

  • Auflösung

    1920x1080

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Reaktionszeit

    8 ms

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    60

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    JA

ZUBEHÖR

  • Netzkabel

    JA

  • Adapter

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

