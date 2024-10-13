Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG MyView Smart 32 Zoll 4K UHD mit webOS
32SR73U EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG MyView Smart 32 Zoll 4K UHD mit webOS

32SR73U EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
32SR73U-W

LG MyView Smart 32 Zoll 4K UHD mit webOS

Frontansicht mit Fernbedienung

LG MyView Smart Monitor logo.

Ein Bildschirm. Endlose Möglichkeiten.

Auf dem Schreibtisch am sonnenbeschienenen Fenster steht ein intelligenter Monitor, auf dessen Bildschirm ein Film zu sehen ist. Neben dem Monitor befinden sich eine Lampe und eine Topfpflanze. Auf dem Schreibtisch befinden sich eine Tastatur und eine Maus.

In deinem eigenen Raum,
mit deinem eigenen Bildschirm

Erlebe perfekte Immersion mit persönlichem Bildschirm im

eigenen Raum. Kleines groß und Fernes nah – mühelose

Konnektivität und Navigation.

Meine Art von Bildschirm

Arbeite intelligenter und genieße Spiele mit dem LG MyView Smart Monitor. Mit seinem 4K UHD-Display erhältst du ein scharfes, lebendiges Bild und kannst das schlanke Design genießen. Du kannst seine vielen fabelhaften webOS-Eigenschaften auch ohne PC-Verbindung genießen. 

webOS 23が新たなホームに。

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Streaming-Dienste erforderlich. Separate Streaming-Dienste erfordern möglicherweise eine Abonnementgebühr und werden nicht angeboten (separat erhältlich).

*Die Fernbedienung ist im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Auf dem Bildschirm des Smart Monitors wird die webOS-Oberfläche angezeigt. Aus den unteren Ecken des Monitors kommen Lautsprecherwellen und an der rechten Seite des Bildschirms befindet sich eine Fernbedienung.

Mit webOS 23 deinen eigenen Stil wählen

Auf dem Tisch steht ein intelligenter Monitor, auf dem ein Dokument aus dem Home Office zu sehen ist, an dem gerade gearbeitet wird. Links vom Monitor befindet sich eine Tasse mit Henkel, rechts ein Mobiltelefon, ein Stifthalter und ein Standfuß.

Arbeiten ohne PC

Auf dem Tisch steht ein Monitor, auf dem eine Filmszene zu sehen ist, und dieselbe Szene wird auf einem Tablet und einem mobilen Gerät unten rechts angezeigt.

Spiegeln von deinen Geräten

Der Bildschirm enthält verschiedene Farben, die UHD 4K darstellen, und in der unteren rechten Ecke befindet sich ein Logo, das DCI-P3 90 % anzeigt.

UHD 4K Bildschirm

Auf dem Tisch zeigt der Monitor den Bildschirm des Home-Dashboards an, mit dem LG ThinQ App-Symbol in der unteren linken Ecke.

Steuerung mit ThinQ**

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Streaming-Dienste erforderlich. Separate Streaming-Dienste erfordern möglicherweise eine Abonnementgebühr und werden nicht angeboten (separat erhältlich).

**Weitere Informationen findest du unter Eigenschaften des ThinQ Home Dashboards weiter unten.

Neue Heimat webOS 23

Persönliche Entdeckungen warten auf dich

Mit webOS 23 kannst du zahlreiche Inhalte mit integrierten Streaming-Diensten wie Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube und Apple TV entdecken. Außerdem erhältst du individuelle Empfehlungen von Inhalten bis hin zu Musik und kannst integrierte Apps wie Sport, Game und LG Fitness nutzen.

Auf dem Bildschirm des Smart Monitors wird die webOS-Oberfläche angezeigt. Aus den unteren Ecken des Monitors kommen Lautsprecherwellen und an der rechten Seite des Bildschirms befindet sich eine Fernbedienung.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Integrierte Streaming-Dienste und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Streaming-Dienste erforderlich. Separate Streaming-Dienste erfordern möglicherweise eine Abonnementgebühr und werden nicht angeboten (separat erhältlich).

*Die Fernbedienung ist im Lieferumfang enthalten.

**Bietet eine Vielzahl von maßgeschneiderten Apps und Diensten, darunter Musik, Sport, Home Office und Cloud-Gaming für jedes registrierte Konto.

Neue Benutzerschnittstellen

Schnell finden. Eintauchen.

Verwalte Apps und Servicekarten ganz einfach mit dem neuen webOS 23. Außerdem kannst du schnell auf die neuesten Apps zugreifen und Benachrichtigungen lesen.

AI-Concierge

Ganz nach deinem Geschmack

Per Tastendruck auf der Magic Remote kannst du einen persönlichen KI-Concierge rufen, der dir jederzeit basierend auf deinen Vorlieben Empfehlungen für Schlüsselwörter gibt.

Home Office

Bereit für das Home Office

Greife remote auf PC und Cloud PC zu und nutze verschiedene Home Office-Dienste – ganz ohne PC.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Streaming-Dienste erforderlich. Separate Streaming-Dienste erfordern möglicherweise eine Abonnementgebühr und werden nicht angeboten (separat erhältlich).

**Die Magic Remote ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten (separat erhältlich).

*AI-Concierge: Die empfohlenen Schlüsselwörter variieren je nach Vordergrund-App und Zeit. Die Schlüsselwörter des „For you"-Dienstes können nur in Ländern bereitgestellt werden, die NLP (Natural Language Processing) in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Unterstützte Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

Musik

Nach deinem Geschmack zusammengestellt

Immersiver Musikgenuss mit 2 5-W-Stereolautsprechern. Ganz einfach nach Musik suchen und schnell auf zuletzt gespielte Titel zugreifen. Individuelle Empfehlungen zu beliebten Liedern.

Sport

Folge deinen Lieblingsmannschaften

Unterstütze dein Team mit persönlichem Service. Du erhältst anhand deines Profils aktuelle Informationen über deine Lieblingssportmannschaft.

Game*

Steige direkt ins Game ein

Keine Spielkonsole erforderlich – spiele über den LG MyView Smart Monitor. Greife direkt von der Startseite aus auf Cloud-Spiele zu und stelle eine schnelle Verbindung zu Twitch und YouTube für Spielinhalte her.

*Die oben genannten Spielgeräte wie Controller, Tastatur, Maus und Headset sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten (separat erhältlich).

**Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Internetverbindung und Abonnement für verbundene Streaming-Dienste erforderlich. Separate Streaming-Dienste erfordern möglicherweise eine Abonnementgebühr und werden nicht angeboten (separat erhältlich).

**Unterstützte Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

32 Zoll UHD 4K Bildschirm

Großartiger Bildschirm für Arbeit und Spiel

Der 4K UHD (3840x2160) Bildschirm mit bis zu 90% DCI-P3 Farbraum liefert ein hohes Kontrastverhältnis und präzise Farben. Damit kannst du visuell völlig in das Geschehen eintauchen, von Unterhaltung bis Arbeit.

Der Bildschirm enthält verschiedene Farben, die UHD 4K darstellen, und in der unteren rechten Ecke befindet sich ein Logo, das DCI-P3 90% anzeigt.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Helligkeit: 250 nits (typ.), Farbraum: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Einfache Steuerung deiner Geräte

Das ThinQ Home Dashboard macht dein Leben angenehmer. Mit der Fernbedienung kannst du den Status deiner LG-Geräte ganz einfach auf einem Bildschirm überprüfen und verwalten.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die unterstützten Dienste können sich je nach Land unterscheiden und eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.

*Die Fernbedienung ist im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*So verbindest du das ThinQ Home Dashboard: Schritt 1. Lade die LG ThinQ App aus dem App Store (iOS) oder Google Play (Android) herunter. Installiere die LG ThinQ App auf deinem Telefon, und registriere deine Geräte. Schritt 2. Verbinde Geräte, die in der LG ThinQ-App registriert sind, mit dem ThinQ Home Dashboard.

*LG MyView Smart Monitor wird ggf. als „TV" angezeigt, wenn ein Gerät in der ThinQ-App hinzugefügt wird. In diesem Fall kannst du den Produktnamen ändern. (Geräteeinstellungen → Spitznamen bearbeiten).

Verwende dein Telefon wie eine Fernbedienung

Mit der ThinQ-App kannst du die wichtigsten Fernbedienungsfunktionen nutzen, z. B. Ein- und Ausschalten, Kanalwechsel und Inhaltssuche.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Für eine ordnungsgemäße Funktion musst du den LG MyView Smart Monitor mit der ThinQ-App verbinden.

*Die auf dem Bildschirm gezeigten Bilder können von der tatsächlichen App abweichen. Die Dienste können je nach Region/Land oder App-Version variieren.

*Du kannst die Sprach- und Ländereinstellungen von 22 Sprachen für 146 Länder ändern: Englisch/Koreanisch/Spanisch/Französisch/Deutsch/Italienisch/Portugiesisch/Russisch/Polnisch/Türkisch/Japanisch/Arabisch (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamesisch/Thai/Schwedisch/Taiwanesisch/Indonesisch/Dänisch/Niederländisch/Norwegisch/Griechisch/Israelisch (z. B. USA/Englisch).

**Die Fernbedienung ist im Lieferumfang enthalten.

**Die Magic Remote ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten (separat erhältlich).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Direkt von deinen Geräten spiegeln

Gib Inhalte von deinem Smart-Gerät ganz einfach über AirPlay 2* (für Apple-Geräte) oder Screen Share** (für Android-Geräte) auf dem Monitor frei. Außerdem genießt du dank Bluetooth-Kopplung satten Sound.

*Apple und verwandte Marken und Logos sind Marken von Apple Inc. Unterstützte Funktionen können je nach Land und Region variieren.

*Dieser Monitor ist mit AirPlay 2 und HomeKit kompatibel, iOS 12.3 oder höher oder macOS 10.14.5 oder höher ist erforderlich.

**Screen Share: Unterstützt von Android oder Windows 8.1 und höher.

***Verbinde dein Gerät mit demselben Wi-Fi-Netzwerk wie deinen Monitor.

Einfaches Design

Elegantes, platzsparendes Design

Das Design mit 3 schmalen Seiten und die flache Form des Standfußes fügen sich perfekt in dein Büro oder Zuhause ein und benötigen nur wenig Platz. Außerdem dank praktischer Neigungseinstellung ein ideales Seherlebnis.

Zu sehen ist ein Monitor mit einem dünnen Rahmen, der den Bildschirm in einem Winkel von -15 Grad anzeigt, eine Seitenansicht, die die Neigung zeigt, und eine elegante Vorderansicht.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Neigbar: -5~15˚.

Vielzahl von Anschlüssen

Vielfältige Anschlussmöglichkeiten

Der LG MyView Smart Monitor bietet USB Type-C™- und zwei HDMI-Anschlüsse, die mit verschiedenen Geräten kompatibel sind und eine reibungslose Anzeige ermöglichen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Ein HDMI-Kabel ist im Lieferumfang enthalten. (je nach Land)

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.2 x 509.8 x 209.9 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.2 x 429.4 x 45.8 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    877 x 131 x 502 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    6,6 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    5,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    9,2 kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Ja

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Ja

INFO

  • Produktname

    32SR73U-W

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    80 cm

  • Größe [cm]

    31,5 Zoll

  • Auflösung

    3840x2160

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0,18159 x 0,18159 mm

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Composite (Auflösung)

    3840x2160

  • HDMI

    2 x HDMI 2.0

  • USB-C

    USB-C (up, max. 65W Ladeleistung), 2 x USB-A (down)

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Ja, Anzahl integrierter Lautsprecher: 2

ZUBEHÖR

  • Netzkabel

    Ja

  • HDMI

    HDMI-Kabel

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

