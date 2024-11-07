Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31,5 Zoll UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor mit USB-C
32UN880K_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

31,5 Zoll UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor mit USB-C

32UN880K_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
32UN880K-B

31,5 Zoll UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor mit USB-C

(0)
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo.

Für dich entworfen

Steigere deine Produktivität mit neuen innovativen Lösungen für Ergonomie und Arbeitsplatz.

Außergewöhnliche Bildqualität

3.840 x 2.160 UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) und HDR10

Ergonomie

Ergonomischer Standfuß mit Befestigungsschraube

Display in alle Richtungen bewegbar

Benutzerkomfort

USB-C

Einfache Installation

UHD 4K IPS Display

Klares und großes Display für angenehme Ansicht

LG UltraFine™ Ergo bietet mit DCI-P3 und HDR10 eine außergewöhnliche Bildqualität. Das 31,5 Zoll große 4K IPS Display reduziert Farbverschiebungen aus unterschiedlichen Blickwinkeln für ein besonders angenehmes Seherlebnis.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Klares und großes Display für angenehme Ansicht, 31,5 Zoll IPS Display, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR.

Ergo-Standfuß, Display in alle Richtungen bewegbar, perfekt auf Augenhöhe ausrichtbar.

Display in alle Richtungen bewegbar

Perfekt auf Augenhöhe ausrichtbar

Die verbesserte Flexibilität des Ergo-Standfußes bietet noch mehr Ergonomie durch Aus- und Einziehen, Schwenken, Drehen, Neigen und Höhenverstellung – perfekt für ein angenehmeres und nachhaltigeres Benutzererlebnis.

Aus- und Einziehen 0~180 mm

Um ± 280˚ schwenkbar

Höhe 0~130 mm

Um 90° drehbar

Um ± 25˚ neigbar

*Die oben aufgeführten Zahlen zeigen die verfügbaren Anpassungsmöglichkeiten.

Mit jeder Körperhaltung kompatibel

Ergo ist eine willkommene Innovation für alle, die viel Zeit am Schreibtisch verbringen. Der technologisch und ergonomisch fortschrittliche Standfuß von LG fördert durch seine hohe Anpassungsfähigkeit eine gute Körperhaltung und ermöglicht es jedem Benutzer, den perfekten Arbeitsplatz zu einzurichten.

Szene: Architekt mit Ergo.
Szene: Memedia-Gamer mit Ergo.
Szene: Fotograf mit Ergo.
Szene: Architekt mit Ergo.
Szene: Memedia-Gamer mit Ergo.
Szene: Fotograf mit Ergo.

Schaffe den optimalen Arbeitsplatz z. B. für Fotografen, Kreative und Bürokräfte.

Übersichtlicher Arbeitsplatz

Hole das Beste aus deinem Arbeitsplatz heraus

Das kompakte Design von Ergo nimmt nur wenig Platz auf dem Schreibtisch ein und erleichtert zudem die Installation. Ergo hilft Benutzern dabei, einen übersichtlichen Arbeitsplatz zu schaffen, und bietet mit seiner USB-C-Lösung mit einem Kabel eine bequeme Möglichkeit für die schnelle Datenübertragung und das Aufladen von Laptops über ein einziges Kabel.

Nutzung einer stabilen und leistungsstarken Verbindung.

USB-C

Stabile und leistungsstarke Verbindung

Nutzung der einfachen Kabelführung.

Einfache Kabelführung

Nutzung von Standfuß und Tülle.

Standfuß und Befestigungsschraube

Nutzung der One-Click-Installation.

One-Click-Installation

*Detaillierte Installationsanweisungen findest du im Produkthandbuch auf der Supportseite von LG.com.

LG Switch-App

Schnell umschalten

Mit der LG Switch-App kannst du den Monitor optimal an deine Arbeit und dein Leben anpassen. Du kannst den gesamten Bildschirm bis zu sechs mal teilen, das Design ändern und sogar eine Plattform für Videogespräche mit einem entsprechenden Tastaturkürzel starten.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Um die neueste LG Switch-App herunterzuladen, suche im LG.com-Supportmenü nach 32UN880K.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    10,3 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    6,5 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    14,6 kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • HW-Kalibrierung

    Ja

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Nein

  • Andere (Features)

    Flicker Safe / Lesemodus / Farbschwäche / Super Resolution+ / AMD FreeSync™ / Black Stabilizer / Dynamic Action Sync

POWER

  • Stromverbrauch (Energy Star)

    G

  • Stromverbrauch (Ruhemodus)

    0,5 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (DC aus)

    0,3 W

DISPLAY

  • Auflösung

    3840x2160

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Oberflächenbehandlung

    Anti-Glare 2H

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Ja

ZUBEHÖR

  • Andere (Zubehör)

    Netzkabel, HDMI Kabel, USB Type A zu USB Type-C™ Kabel, Kurzbedienungsanleitung, DC-Verlängerungskabel, LG Cover Sheet, Kabeldurchführung

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

Empfehlungen für dich