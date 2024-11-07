Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Entdecke unsere Gaming-Deals für LG UltraGear™️ OLED Gaming Monitore

Entdecke unsere Gaming-Deals für LG UltraGear™️ OLED Gaming Monitore

Und sichere dir spannende Vorteile!

Entdecke unsere Gaming-Deals für LG UltraGear™️ OLED Gaming Monitore
IPS
Full HD
OnScreenControl
SYNC
DYNC
Black-Stabilizer
Crosshair
USB
OnScreenControl
HEIGHT
Tilt
One-Click-Stand
Wall-Mount

"Flotter Gaming-Monitor mit sehr guter Bildqualität"

"27-Zoll-Modell der UltraGear-Gaming-Display-Linie überzeugt mit einem tollen Bild und ausgezeichneten Gaming-Eigenschaften"

LG 27GP850-B wurde vom Hardware Journal mit Gold ausgezeichnet.

Offizieller Gaming Monitor Partner der LEC

Offizieller Gaming Monitor Partner der LEC

LG UltraGear ist offizieller Gaming-Monitor-Partner der League of Legends Europameisterschaft und wird bei dem globalen Wettbewerb sowohl den LEC Profispielern als auch den Fans ein einzigartiges Gamingerlebnis bieten.
Der LG-Ultragear-Monitor als leistungsstarke Ausrüstung für Ihr Gaming

Sei der Game Changer!

LG UltraGear™, die leistungsstarke Ausrüstung, die dich bei jedem Spiel zum Sieg führt.

Geschwindigkeit

IPS mit 1 ms (GtG) 165 Hz (Übertaktung: 180 Hz)**

Display

27 Zoll mit QHD (2.560 x 1.440) Nano IPS und HDR400

Technologie

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Wähle „Schnellerer Modus“, um „1 ms Reaktionszeit“ auszuführen. (Spielmodus → Reaktionszeit → Schnellerer Modus)
**Damit die Übertaktung von 180 Hz aktiviert werden kann, wird eine Grafikkarte benötigt, die DisplayPort 1.4 unterstützt.

27GP850-B-video-award-preview
Der perfekte Gaming-Monitor für hohe Geschwindigkeit und Bildqualität.
Nano IPS, 1 ms

Der perfekte Gaming-Monitor für hohe Geschwindigkeit und Bildqualität.

Erlebe atemberaubende Gaming-Performance und absolute Immersion auf Nano IPS mit 1 ms mit ultrahoher Geschwindigkeit und außergewöhnlicher Grafikqualität.

Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Es kann von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

IPS mit 1 ms (GtG)

Für unglaubliche Geschwindigkeit entwickelt

IPS mit 1ms ist mit der TN-Geschwindigkeit vergleichbar und bietet ein minimiertes Nachbild, welches dir eine schnellere Reaktionszeit ermöglicht. Erlebe eine ganz neue Gaming-Performance!

Vergleich des Nachbilds mit IPS mit 5 ms und IPS mit 1 ms

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Vergleich der Geschwindigkeit zwischen IPS mit 5 ms (linkes Bild) und IPS mit 1 ms (GtG).

Die Spielszene in satten Farben und mit hohem Kontrast auf dem Monitor unterstützt durch HDR400 mit 98 % DCI-P3 (typ.).
Nano IPS und HDR400

Erlebe Kampfszenen in realistischen Farben

Dieser Monitor unterstützt ein breites Farbspektrum, 98 % des DCI-P3*-Farbraums, und stellt originalgetreue Farben über Wiedergabe mit VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 dar, was ein realistisches visuelles Erlebnis ermöglicht. Unabhängig vom Kampfschauplatz sehen Spieler so all die brillanten Farben, wie von den Spieleentwicklern beabsichtigt.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*DCI-P3: Typisch: 98 %, Minimum: 90 %

Kommen Sie beim Spielen dank einer Wiederholrate von 165 Hz in den Genuss flüssiger Bewegungsabläufe.
Wiederholrate von 165 Hz (O/C 180 Hz)

Flüssige Spielabläufe

Die ultraschnelle Geschwindigkeit von 165 Hz (Übertaktung: 180 Hz) ermöglicht es Gamern, das nächste Bild schnell zu sehen. Außerdem werden Spielabläufe flüssig wiedergegeben. Spieler können auf diese Weise schneller auf Gegner reagieren und auf Ziele abfeuern.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Damit die Übertaktung von 180 Hz aktiviert werden kann, wird eine Grafikkarte benötigt, die DisplayPort 1.4 unterstützt.

Weltweit erster Monitor, der als VESA AdaptiveSync Display zertifiziert ist

Der UltraGear™ Gaming-Monitor ist der erste Monitor weltweit, der die von der VESA eingeführte VESA AdaptiveSync Display-Zertifizierung erhält. Er ist auf Gaming mit deutlich höheren Bildwiederholraten und niedriger Latenz ausgerichtet und ermöglicht so flüssigere Bilder für Spiele und eine jitterfreie Videowiedergabe.

Der erste Monitor der Welt, der als VESA AdaptiveSync Display zertifiziert ist.

*Die Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Funktionen simuliert. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®-kompatibel

Der 27GP850P-B ist ein von NVIDIA getesteter und offiziell bestätigter G-SYNC®-kompatibler Monitor, der Ihnen ein tränen- und ruckelfreies Spielerlebnis ermöglicht.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Mit der FreeSync™ Premium Technologie erleben Gamer nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Spielen. Sie reduziert praktisch das Tearing und Stottern des Bildschirms.

Stylisches Design

Schlank, schick und immersiv

Das auffällige, nahezu randlose Design sorgt für ein noch besseres Spielerlebnis. Der Standfuß kann angepasst werden, sodass du den Monitor neigen, drehen sowie in der Höhe verstellen und somit bequemer gamen kannst.

Der Monitor kann gedreht werden

Nahezu randloses Design

Der Monitor ist mit einem höhenverstellbaren Standfuß ausgestattet

Neigbar

Der Monitor kann geneigt werden

Höhenverstellbar

Der Monitor kann geschwenkt werden

Drehbar

Für eine bessere Gaming-Benutzeroberfläche

Passende Modi für jedes Spiel

Spieler können zwischen dem Gamer-, FPS- oder RTS-Modus wählen und ihr Spielerlebnis somit individuell gestalten. Die Einstellungen können für jeden Spieltyp eingerichtet und optimiert werden.
  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

Blitzschnell auf Gegner reagieren

Dynamic Action Sync sorgt für eine geringere Eingangsverzögerung, damit Spieler kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfolgreich bewältigen können.

*„Konventionell“ bedeutet, dass das Modell von LG die Funktion DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) nicht unterstützt.
*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

  • Aus
  • Ein
Black Stabilizer

Im Dunkeln als Erster angreifen

Dank Black Stabilizer können Spieler von Egoshootern lauernden Scharfschützen, die sich an dunklen Stellen verstecken, blitzschnell entkommen.
  • Aus
  • Ein
Fadenkreuz

Besseres Zielen

Der Zielpunkt wird in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu verbessern.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Es kann von der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

Bewertungen

