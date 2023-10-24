17'' Ultraleichtes Notebook mit Intel® Core™ Prozessor der 11. Generation und 80-WH-Akku

About Cookies on This Site

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Produktkategorie

gram

Jahr

2021

DISPLAY

Helligkeit

300nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (typisch, mindestens 95%)

Kontrast

N/A

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel-Typ

IPS Non Touch

Pol

N/A

Ratio

16:10

Bildwiederholfrequenz

N/A

Auflösung

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Reaktionszeit

N/A

Größe (cm)

43,2

Größe (Zoll)

17

SYSTEM

Grafik

Intel Iris Xe Graphics / Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Arbeitsspeicher

16 GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266 MHz)

Betriebssystem

Windows 10 Pro

Prozessor

i7-1165G7

SPEICHER

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC-Steckplatz

UFS/ Micro SD

SSD

1 TB NVMe M,2(2280) Dual SSD slots

KONNEKTIVITÄT

BT

BT 5.1

Schnittstelle

N/A

LAN

10/100 mit RJ45-Adapter

TV-Tuner

N/A

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio mit DTS:X Ultra

Lautsprecher

Stereo-Lautsprecher 2,0 W x 2, maximal 5 W (Smart Amp)

SICHERHEIT

Fingerabdruck

JA

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

HDD Security

JA

Sicherer Modus

JA

Slim Kensington lock

JA

SSD-Sicherheit

NEIN

AKKU

Akku

80 Wh

STROM

Netzadapter

65 W

Netzadapter-Typ

USB Type-C

KÜHLUNG

Kühlung

Mega cooling 4.0

SCHALTFLÄCHE

Schaltfläche

Einschalttaste mit Fingerabdruck

LED

LED

Stromversorgung, DC-Eingang, Feststelltaste, Webcam

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Abmessung (Zoll)

14,97 x 10,24 x 0,70"

Abmessungen (mm)

380,2 x 260,1 x 17,8"

Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)

19,9 x 12,1 x 2,4"

Maße mit Verpackung (mm)

493 x 307 x 60"

Gewicht mit Verpackung (kg)

2,3

Gewicht mit Verpackung (lb)

5,1

Gewicht (kg)

1,35

Gewicht (lb)

2,98

DESIGN

Gehäusematerialien

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Farbe

Schwarz

VORINSTALLIERTE SOFTWARE

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*

JA

Dolby Atmos

NEIN

DTS X:Ultra

JA

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NEIN

Intel® Unision

NEIN

LG Control Centre

JA

LG Display Extension

NEIN

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

JA

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NEIN

LG Lively Theme

NEIN

LG On Screen Display 3

JA

LG PC Manuals

NEIN

LG Pen Settings

NEIN

LG Power Manager

JA

LG Quick Guide

NEIN

LG Reader Mode

JA

LG Security Guard

NEIN

LG Smart Assistant

NEIN

LG UltraGear Studio

NEIN

LG Update Centre

JA

LG Update & Recovery

NEIN

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

JA

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

JA

Nebo for LG

NEIN

PCmover Professional

NEIN

Sync on Mobile

NEIN

Wacom notes

NEIN

ZUBEHÖR

Zubehör

USB-C auf RJ45-Adapter (B2B-Option)

ZERTIFIZIERT

Zertifiziert

N/A

EINGABEGERÄT

Tastatur

Full Size Tastatur mit Hintergundbeleuchtung (US: 100 Tasten, UK: 101 Tasten, JP: 104 Tasten mit Ziffernblock)

Touchpad

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

EINGANGS-/AUSGANGSANSCHLUSS

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

JA

Kopfhörerausgang

4-poliger Kopfhöreranschluss, US-Typ

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, mit Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Product Environmental Report(17Z90P-G)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(17Z90P-G)
