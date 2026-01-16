About Cookies on This Site

Lerne Copilot+PC kennen
Windows 11-Geräte kennenlernen
Dieses Bild zeigt einen Laptop mit einem hellblauen Display auf einem weichen Farbverlauf, der das Windows 11-Logo zeigt.

Was ist deine
Sicherheit wert? Der Support für Windows
10 endet am 14. Oktober 2025.

Sobald der Support beendet ist, erhältst du keine Standard-Sicherheits- und Funktionsaktualisierungen mehr.

Halte Geschäftsdaten geschützt

Führe ein Upgrade auf neue PCs mit den bisher sichersten Windows-Versionen durch, für einen leistungsstarken, hardwaregestützten Schutz vor sich entwickelnden Bedrohungen und einen gemeldeten Rückgang der Sicherheitsvorfälle um 62 %.

*Basierend auf der Integration von Windows Hello, Windows 11 Security Report, Techaisle, September 2023. Von Microsoft in Auftrag gegebene Forschung.

Einfach zu implementieren, kompatibel und kostengünstig

Windows 11 Pro wurde entwickelt, um mit deiner bestehenden Technologie zu arbeiten und bietet eine um 25 % schnellere Bereitstellung*, automatisierte Updates und granulare Steuerung über Anwendungen, Daten und KI.

*Microsoft-Studie zum Vergleich der Bereitstellungszeiten von Windows 10 und Windows 11, Juni 2023.

Steigere deine Effizienz

Veraltete Geräte können dich verlangsamen. Upgrade auf neue PCs für durchschnittlich 50 % schnellere Workflows* und intelligente Zeitersparnisse wie verbesserte Snap-Layouts, bessere Videokonferenzen und Microsoft 365 Copilot.**

Für mehr Flexibilität und eine zukunftsfähige Technologieplattform solltest du Copilot+ PCs als Eckpfeiler deines IT-Lösungspakets betrachten.

*Interne Microsoft-Studie, April 2024, zum Vergleich der durchschnittlichen Aufgabenerledigungszeiten.

**Erfordert ein Microsoft 365-Abonnement; die Eigenschaften variieren je nach Region und Gerät.

Es ist an der Zeit, die Geschwindigkeit zu erhöhen

Arbeiten schneller zu erledigen, ist gut für das Unternehmen. Führe ein Upgrade auf neue PCs durch, um eine ganztägige Akkulaufzeit* und die leistungsstarke Performance zu erhalten und anspruchsvolle Workloads durchschnittlich 42 % schneller zu erledigen.**

*Basierend auf Tests der Akkuleistung mit Windows 11-Geräten (März 2024). Die Akkulaufzeit kann je nach Gerät, Einstellungen und Verwendung variieren.

**Ergebnisse im Vergleich zu Windows 10-PCs. Verbessere deine tägliche Erfahrung mit Windows 11 Pro-Laptops, Principled Technologies, April 2023. Bericht von Microsoft in Auftrag gegeben.

Top-Unternehmen haben bereits neue Windows 11 Pro PCs implementiert

Du könntest eine verstärkte Sicherheit, KI-optimierte Produktivität sowie automatisierte Updates und Bereitstellung erleben.

Finde den richtigen Business-PC

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

Mehr erfahren

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

Mehr erfahren

LG gram Pro 2in1.  

16T90TP

Mehr erfahren