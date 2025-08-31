Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Neuer TV, neues Sport-Feeling!

Neuer TV, neues Sport-Feeling!

Neuer TV, neues
Sport-Feeling!

Sichere dir den exklusiven Saisonstart-Deal auf LG.com und erhalte beim

Kauf von ausgewählten TVs einen 100€ DAZN Gutschein als Geschenk.

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Neuen Lieblings-TV kaufen

Neuen Lieblings-TV kaufen

 

Kaufe einen ausgewählten TV im Zeitraum vom 01.09. - 21.09.2025 auf LG.com und sichere dir einen 100€ DAZN Gutschein* als Geschenk.

 

100€ DAZN Gutschein als Geschenk* sichern

100€ DAZN Gutschein als Geschenk* sichern

 

Wir senden dir den Gutschein 4 Wochen nach Kampagnenende an deine Email Adresse aus der TV Bestellung zu. Bitte prüfe in dieser Zeit auch deinen Spam Ordner.

 

background
Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrierenNewsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

  • Das Angebot ist gültig vom 01.09.2025 bis 21.09.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für ausgewählte TV Modelle und nur 1x Gutschein pro Bestellung.
  • Teilnahme je Person und Haushalt nur 1x möglich.
  • Der Gutschein wird 4 Wochen nach Kampagnenende an die Email Adresse aus der TV Bestellung auf LG.com versendet. Bitte unbedingt den Spam Ordner prüfen. LG sendet den Gutschein nur 1x raus.
  • Im Fall einer TV Retoure besteht kein Recht auf den Gutschein.