LG TV Angebote

Exklusives TV Angebot
nur auf LG.com!

Genieße echtes Heimkino und sichere dir bis zu 200€ Guthaben

auf die LG Movies & TV App exklusiv auf deinem LG Smart TV.

Exklusives TV Angebot<br>nur auf LG.com! Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen
Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Ausgewählten TV auf LG.com kaufen

 

Kaufe einen ausgewählten TV auf LG.com und sichere dir ein LG Movies & TV App Guthaben von bis zu 200€. Nur verfügbar für TV Modelle auf dieser Promotionseite. 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

Account in der LG Movies & TV App erstellen

 

Registriere dich in der Movies & TV App auf deinem LG Smart TV und hinterlege die Email Adresse* aus deiner Bestellung auf LG.com. Innerhalb einer Woche nach Ablauf der Retourenfrist wird das Guthaben in deinem LG Movies & TV Account verfügbar sein und du kannst deine gewünschten Filme mieten.

background
Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrierenNewsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 31.12.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für TV Modelle auf dieser Promotionseite. 
  • Die Email Addresse muss unbedingt mit der Email Adresse aus der TV Bestellung auf LG.com identisch sein, ansonsten kann das Guthaben nicht gutgeschrieben werden. 
  • Der Account in der LG Movies & TV App muss hinterlegt werden, da wir das Guthaben sonst nicht verbuchen können. 
  • Sollte eine andere Email Adresse verwendet werden als bei der ursprünglichen TV Bestellung auf LG.com, kann kein Guthaben ausgezahlt werden. 
  • Das Guthaben wird nur in dem Account verfügbar sein, keine Barauszahlung möglich. 
  • Das Guthaben muss innerhalb von zwei Monaten nach Gutschrift in dem LG Movies & TV Account genutzt werden. Danach verfällt es.
  • Filme könne bis zu drei Tage ausgeliehen werden. Bitte beachten Sie unbedingt die Hinweise bei den einzelnen Filmen. 

 