SO FUNKTIONIERT'S
10 Millionen OLED Cashback Aktion

10 Millionen OLED Cashback Aktion

Drei gute Vorsätze fürs
neue Jahr – die bleiben.

Mit bis zu 5.000 Euro Cashback!*

So funktioniert es

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

1. Aktionsmodell kaufen

LG Aktions-TV bis zum 31.03.2026 kaufen.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

2. Aktionsmodell registrieren

Aktionsmodell(e) bis zum 14.04.2026 unter www.lg-gutevorsaetze.de/ registrieren.

Klarna

3. Cashback sichern

Erstattung des Cashback-Betrages auf das angegebene Konto.

Produkt Kategorie Model Model Code EAN Energiewert SDR / HDR Erstattungswert
OLED evoOLED97M59LAOLED97M59LA.AEU8806096427958G / G5,000 €
OLED evoOLED83M59LAOLED83M59LA.AEU8806096396834F / G400 €
OLED evoOLED77M59LAOLED77M59LA.AEU8806096354223F / G300 €
OLED evoOLED65M59LAOLED65M59LA.AEU8806096434666G / G200 €
OLED evoOLED65G59LSOLED65G59LS.AEU8806096360569E / G200 €
OLED evoOLED65G59LSOLED65G59LS.AEUD8806096470862E / G200 €
OLED evoOLED55G59LSOLED55G59LS.AEU8806096362280E / G150 €
OLED evoOLED55G59LSOLED55G59LS.AEUD8806096470893E / G150 €
OLED evoOLED48G59LSOLED48G59LS.AEU8806096354049F / G50 €
OLED evoOLED65G56LSOLED65G56LS.AEU8806096363591E / G200 €
OLED evoOLED55G56LSOLED55G56LS.AEU8806096363683E / G150 €
OLED evoOLED48G56LSOLED48G56LS.AEU8806096367445F / G50 €
OLED evoOLED83G58LWOLED83G58LW.AEU8806096346068E / G400 €
OLED evoOLED77G58LWOLED77G58LW.AEU8806096360590E / G300 €
OLED evoOLED65G58LWOLED65G58LW.AEU8806096362310E / G200 €
OLED evoOLED55G58LWOLED55G58LW.AEU8806096362297E / G150 €
OLED evoOLED97G57LWOLED97G57LW.AEU8806096408575F / G5,000 €
OLED evoOLED83G57LWOLED83G57LW.AEU8806096406175E / G400 €
OLED evoOLED77G57LWOLED77G57LW.AEU8806096409657E / G300 €
OLED evoOLED65G57LWOLED65G57LW.AEU8806096418284E / G200 €
OLED evoOLED65G57LWOLED65G57LW.AEUD8806096470879E / G200 €
OLED evoOLED55G57LWOLED55G57LW.AEU8806096406168E / G150 €
OLED evoOLED55G57LWOLED55G57LW.AEUD8806096470909E / G150 €
OLED evoOLED83C59LAOLED83C59LA.AEU8806096415092F / G300 €
OLED evoOLED77C59LBOLED77C59LB.AEU8806096357019F / G200 €
OLED evoOLED65C59LBOLED65C59LB.AEU8806096365458F / G150 €
OLED evoOLED55C59LBOLED55C59LB.AEU8806096360583G / G100 €
OLED evoOLED48C59LBOLED48C59LB.AEU8806096353998G / G50 €
OLED evoOLED77C58LAOLED77C58LA.AEU8806096360620F / G200 €
OLED evoOLED65C58LAOLED65C58LA.AEU8806096360675F / G150 €
OLED evoOLED55C58LAOLED55C58LA.AEU8806096364697F / G100 €
OLED evoOLED48C58LAOLED48C58LA.AEU8806096353974G / G50 €
OLED evoOLED42C58LAOLED42C58LA.AEU8806096361931G / G50 €
OLED evoOLED83C57LAOLED83C57LA.AEU8806096415085F / G300 €
OLED evoOLED77C57LAOLED77C57LA.AEU8806096356258F / G200 €
OLED evoOLED65C57LAOLED65C57LA.AEU8806096360668F / G150 €
OLED evoOLED55C57LAOLED55C57LA.AEU8806096362075F / G100 €
OLED evoOLED48C57LAOLED48C57LA.AEU8806096353950G / G50 €
OLED evoOLED42C57LAOLED42C57LA.AEU8806096360507G / G50 €
OLED evoOLED83C5ELAOLED83C5ELA.AEU8806096419687F / G300 €
OLED evoOLED77C5ELBOLED77C5ELB.AEUD8806096461983F / G200 €
OLED evoOLED65C5ELBOLED65C5ELB.AEUD8806096461976F / G150 €
OLED evoOLED55C5ELBOLED55C5ELB.AEUD8806096461969G / G100 €
OLED evoOLED48C5ELBOLED48C5ELB.AEUD8806096461914G / G50 €
OLED evoOLED42C5ELBOLED42C5ELB.AEUD8806096461945G / G50 €
OLEDOLED83B59LAOLED83B59LA.AEU8806096354292F / G200 €
OLEDOLED83B59LAOLED83B59LA.AEUD8806096470848F / G200 €
OLEDOLED77B59LAOLED77B59LA.AEU8806096345979F / G200 €
OLEDOLED77B59LAOLED77B59LA.AEUD8806096470855F / G200 €
OLEDOLED65B59LAOLED65B59LA.AEU8806096345887F / G100 €
OLEDOLED65B59LAOLED65B59LA.AEUD8806096470886F / G100 €
OLEDOLED55B59LAOLED55B59LA.AEU8806096345795F / G50 €
OLEDOLED55B59LAOLED55B59LA.AEUD8806096470916F / G50 €
OLEDOLED48B59LAOLED48B59LA.AEU8806096353813G / G50 €
OLEDOLED48B59LAOLED48B59LA.AEUD8806096470923G / G50 €
QNED evo100QNED86A6100QNED86A6.AEU8806096421659F / G400 €
OLED evoOLED77C5ELBOLED77C5ELB.AEU8806096398432F / G200 €
OLED evoOLED65C5ELBOLED65C5ELB.AEU8806096399330F / G150 €
OLED evoOLED55C5ELBOLED55C5ELB.AEU8806096408643F / G100 €
OLED evoOLED48C5ELBOLED48C5ELB.AEU8806096420805F / G50 €
OLED evoOLED42C5ELBOLED42C5ELB.AEU8806096453421F / G50 €
