Pre Member days

Pre Member days

Exklusiv für Mitglieder: Dein persönlicher Pre Black Friday Shopping Bonus - bis zu 100€!

Kombinierbarer Direkt-Bonus inkl. kostenloser Lieferung und Installation.

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Der Bonus ist wie folgt gestaffelt:

Der Bonus wird automatisch im Checkout abgezogen, wenn der Warenkorb die in der Stafflung genannten Summe erreicht. Dieser Code ist an deinen Member Account genüpft und nur im eingeloggten Zustand anwendbar. 

Von Bis Bonus
500 € 999 € 25 €
1000 € 1499 € 50 €
1500 € 1999 € 75 €
2000 € 100 €

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 16.11.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für LG Member mit einem Kundenkonto.
  • Der Rabattbetrag kann nur eingelöst werden, wenn man als LG Member eingeloggt ist.
  • Gilt nicht für Registrierungen im LG Business Shop, LG Studenten Shop oder LG Partner Shop.