Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Danke für Ihren Kauf.

Vielen Dank für Ihr
Vertrauen in uns!

Wir wünschen Ihnen viel Freude mit Ihrem LG Produkt.

Danke für Ihren Kauf.

Hilfreiche Infos zu Ihrer Waschmaschine

Willkommen in der LG Familie!

Häufig gestellte Fragen

Q.

So reinigen Sie die Wasserumwälzdüse.

A.

Entfernen Sie regelmäßig alle Fremdkörper, die sich in der Wasserumwälzdüse in der Türdichtung der Waschmaschine befinden.

 

➔ Die Wasserumwälzdüse befindet sich entweder oben oder unten an der Waschmaschinentür.

 

Wenn Fremdkörper in der Wasserzirkulationsdüse stecken bleiben, kann es sein, dass das Wasser nicht gut zirkuliert, was dazu führt, dass sich nach dem Waschen Wasser ansammelt.

Entfernen Sie alle Fremdkörper mit einer Pinzette, einer Zange oder einem geeigneten Werkzeug und reinigen Sie die Düse anschließend mit einer Zahnbürste.

(Je nach Waschmaschinenmodell kann es sein, dass keine Wasserumwälzdüse vorhanden ist.)

Q.

Während des Drehens gibt es ein "klickendes", "klackerndes" oder "schnappendes" Geräusch.

A.

Das Geräusch tritt auf, wenn sich die Trommel während des Schleuderns mit hoher Geschwindigkeit dreht, Wasser auf die Oberfläche der Innentrommel tropft (Edelstahl) und Wassertropfen aus der Wäsche auf die Außentrommel (Kunststoff).

 

Seien Sie versichert, dass dies ein normales Geräusch ist, das entsteht, wenn Restwasser in der Trommel und Wasser im Gewebe während des Schleuderns entfernt werden.

 

➔ Betrachten Sie dies als Geräusch, das beim Betrieb der Maschine erzeugt wird, und nicht als Geräuschursache durch Produktfehler.

 

Kontaktieren Sie uns