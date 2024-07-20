Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Dein ganz persönliches TV-Erlebnis

Erlebe mit My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote und den Quick Cards ein persönlich auf dich abgestimmtes Fernseherlebnis.

*Unterstützte Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren und bei Veröffentlichung unterschiedlich sein.

**Suchbegriff-Empfehlungen variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot und AI-Spracherkennung werden nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

****Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Das webOS-Logo schwebt in der Mitte vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Der Raum darunter ist mit den Logofarben Rot, Orange und Gelb beleuchtet. Die Worte „webOS Re:New Program“ sind unterhalb des Logos zu sehen.

webOS Re:New-Programm

Fast wie ein neuer Fernseher –
5 Jahre lang

Mit dem webOS Re:New-Programm bleibst du auch mit möglichen neuen Features und Funktionen up-to-date. 

Fünf Rechtecke in verschiedenen Farben sind nach oben versetzt, jedes mit einer Jahreszahl von „webOS 24“ bis „webOS 28“ beschriftet. Nach oben zeigende Pfeile befinden sich zwischen den Rechtecken, die mit „Upgrade 1“ bis „Upgrade 4“ beschriftet sind.

Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version innerhalb von rund 5 Jahren bei Funktionen und Technologien immer up-to-date. 

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

Mein Profil

Dieser Ort gehört
dir allein

Mit Mein Profil kannst du ganz einfach ein Profil für jedes Familienmitglied erstellen.
Jeder erhält einen persönlichen Startbildschirm mit individuellen Inhaltsempfehlungen.

*Bildschirmdarstellungen simuliert.

**Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

***10 Profile können erstellt und auf dem Startbildschirm angezeigt werden.

Quick Cards

Nimm eine Abkürzung zu deinen Favoriten

Nur ein Klick entfernt: Mit den Quick Cards gelangst du in Sekundenschnelle an die gewünschte Stelle, z.B. zu deinem Game-Hub, deiner Lieblings-Playlist oder deinem Home Office-Bereich. 

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Unterstützte Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren und bei Veröffentlichung unterschiedlich sein.

Sport

Der Platz für Sportfans

Sports Alert

Verpasse nie wieder ein Tor

Richte deinen Sports Alert mit deinen Lieblingsmannschaften ein und erhalte Erinnerungen an bevorstehende Spiele, Benachrichtigungen über Tore und Endergebnisse - alles ganz aktuell. 

Sports Mode

Tore und Pässe, scharf und klar

Schalte in den Sports Mode, um ein optimal auf Sport zugeschnittenes Bild mit der richtigen Helligkeit, dem richtigen Kontrast, der optimalen Akustik und flüssigen Bewegung zu erhalten.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Der Dienst und die unterstützten Ligen sind abhängig von Region und Land.

***Eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.

****Die Funktion Sports Alert ist nur für Mannschaften und Spieler verfügbar, die über "Meine Mannschaft" registriert sind. 

Multi-View

Multipliziere deine Ansicht, multipliziere deinen Spaß

Teile deinen Bildschirm in 2 oder sogar 4 Segmente auf. Verwende den Fernseher als doppelten Monitor für deinen PC oder ergänze weitere Bildschirme, um im Web zu surfen und gleichzeitig Bild-in-Bild zu schauen.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich.

***Die Unterstützung für den 2-Bildschirm-/4-Bildschirm-Modus hängt von Modell und Land ab. (Der 3-/4-Bildschirmmodus ist nur bei den Modellserien OLED M4 und OLED G4 verfügbar).

AI Picture Wizard

Ein Bild ganz nach deinem Geschmack

Wähle einfach deine Lieblingsbilder aus. Der AI Picture Wizard erstellt daraufhin aus 85 Millionen Möglichkeiten ein Bild, das genau auf deinem persönlichen Geschmack basiert und speichert dieses dann in deinem Profil.

*AI Picture Wizard ist verfügbar für die Modellserien OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 und 86NANO80.

Allzeit bereit

Dein Assistent ist immer einsatzbereit

Selbst wenn dein Fernseher ausgeschaltet ist, kannst du mit der "Allzeit bereit"-Funktion jederzeit nach Informationen wie Uhrzeit, Wetter, Sports Alert und Google Kalender-Updates fragen.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

**Die "Allzeit bereit"-Funktion ist verfügbar in den Modellserien OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 und 86NANO80.

LG Magic Remote mit runder, neonpinker beleuchteter Taste in der Mitte. Ein rosa Signal kommt von der Fernbedienung mit rosa Sprechblase über der LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

Die Magie liegt in deinen Händen

Keine altmodischen Tasten mehr. Mit der LG Magic Remote-Fernbedienung kannst du smarte Funktionen deines LG TVs mit klicken, scrollen oder der AI-Spracherkennung nutzen, um z.B. per Mikrofon den Sender zu wechseln.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der Magic Remote-Fernbedienung sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei gleichem Modell variieren.

**Eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.

***AI-Spracherkennung wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Auf einem LG TV wird das Bild einer Frau und eines Hundes in einem weiten Feld angezeigt. Am unteren Rand des Bildschirms wird der Text „Bei jedem Drücken der Schaltfläche Mikrofon auf der Fernbedienung werden neue Schlüsselwörter empfohlen“ neben einer rosa-violetten Kreisgrafik angezeigt. Rosa Balken zeigen die folgenden Schlüsselwörter an: Filme mit Hunden, Hundeausstellung, Dokumentarfilm, Entspannung, Tieranimation. Vor dem LG TV ist die LG Magic Remote mit neonlila konzentrischen Kreisen um die Schaltfläche für das Mikrofon auf den Fernseher gerichtet. Neben der Fernbedienung wird die Grafik eines Fingers, der eine Schaltfläche drückt, und der Text „Kurz drücken“ angezeigt.

AI Concierge

Findet deine Favoriten

Der AI Concierge lernt dich anhand deines Suchverlaufs kennen und empfiehlt dir Inhalte und Suchbegriffe, wie z.B. „Für dich“, „Empfohlen“, „Aktuell“ und „Tipps“.

*Der Suchbegriff „Für dich“ im AI Concierge kann nur in Ländern bereitgestellt werden, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

**Suchbegriff-Empfehlungen basieren auf dem Suchverlauf und variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Vorher- und Nachher-Bilder eines LG TVs werden nebeneinander angezeigt. Das Vorher-Bild zeigt ein dunkles Bild mit einem Popup für den KI-Helpdesk. Der Benutzer schreibt in den Chat: „Bildschirm ist dunkel“. Die Antwort lautet: „Hallo, es scheint ein Problem mit dem Bildschirm zu geben. Ich werde das Problem schnell lösen. Durch die Optimierung der Bildschirmeinstellungen können Sie auf einem helleren und klareren Bildschirm sehen.“ Der Benutzer klickt auf die Schaltfläche Optimieren. Das Nachher-Bild ist heller und klarer. Das Popup-Fenster des KI-Helpdesks sagt: „Bildschirmeinstellungen werden optimiert. Bildmodus = Lebendig. Energieeinsparung = maximal. Blaues Licht reduzieren = an. Die Optimierung der Einstellungen ist abgeschlossen.“

Accessibility

Der AI Chatbot macht Fernsehen für alle zugänglich

Ein LG TV ist für alle Menschen geeignet. Der integrierte AI Chatbot unterstützt mit intelligenten Hilfestellungen und schnell zugänglichen Menüs, mit denen alle Einstellungen des Fernsehers bequem gesteuert werden können. 

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Der Dienst ist abhängig von Region und Land.

***Eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.

****Der AI Chatbot wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Home Hub

Steuere dein Smart Home von einem Ort aus

Mit dem Home Hub kannst du deine smarten Geräte von deinem Fernseher aus steuern, einschließlich mobile Geräte, Soundbars und IoT-Geräte wie smarte Beleuchtung, Heizung, Lüftung und Klimaanlage usw.

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

**Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem Alpha 9 AI-Prozessor und dem Alpha 11 AI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

***Der Dienst Chromecast Built-in ist zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs des OLED CS4 möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar, aber du wirst ihn nach der Installation des webOS-Software-Updates nutzen können.

Ein LG TV ist an einer Wand in einem Wohnzimmer montiert und zeigt einen Löwen und ein Löwenjunges. Im Vordergrund sitzt ein Mann mit einem Smartphone in der Hand, auf dem das gleiche Bild der Löwen zu sehen ist. Eine Grafik mit drei neonroten, gebogenen Balken wird direkt über dem Smartphone angezeigt, das auf den Fernseher zeigt.

Mobile Konnektivität

Übertrage deine Apps direkt auf deinen Fernseher

Genießen Inhalte von deinem iPhone oder Android-Gerät mühelos auf deinem LG TV-Bildschirm dank integriertem Apple AirPlay und Chromecast.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

***Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Chromecast Built-in sind abhängig von der Region und der Sprache.

****LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen. 

*****Der Dienst Chromecast Built-in ist zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs des OLED CS4 möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar, aber du wirst ihn nach der Installation des webOS-Software-Updates nutzen können. 

Zu sehen ist ein LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 und B4, aufgereiht vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund mit subtilen Farbwirbeln. Das Emblem „Bester OLED TV seit 11 Jahren“ ist ebenfalls auf dem Bild zu sehen. Haftungsausschluss: *Quelle: Omdia, Stückzahlen 2013–2023. Mehr Infos unter: omdia.com.

DIE NEUEN LG OLED TVs

Seit 11 Jahren die Nr. 1

Seit 11 Jahren die Nr. 1 Mehr erfahren