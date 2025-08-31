Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
OLED evo
OLED
MiniLED
QNED evo
QNED
NanoCell
4K TVs
UHD TVs
8K TVs
TV Zubehör
Smart TVs
Großbild TVs
Soundbars
TV Bundles
65 Zoll TVs
55 Zoll TVs
True Wireless TV
Home Theater Soundbar

86 - 98 Zoll OLED evo TVs

OLED evo Fernseher heben dein Fernseherlebnis auf ein neues Level. Die fortschrittlichen OLED-Displays arbeiten effizienter als je zuvor und der neueste α11 Gen2 4K AI-Prozessor der 2025er G-Serie passt jedes Bild perfekt an. Das Ergebnis: ein helleres, schärferes Bild – für ein ultimatives Fernseherlebnis.

Für dich ausgesucht

FAQs

Frage:

 Was ist ein 4K OLED TV?

Antwort:

Mit einem 4K OLED TV erlebst du Bilder in einer ganz neuen Qualität. Er kombiniert die OLED-Technologie, bei der jedes Pixel selbst leuchtet, mit einer 4K-Auflösung von 3840 x 2160 selbstleuchtenden Pixeln . Das Ergebnis: perfektes Schwarz, starke Kontraste und lebendige Farben.

Frage:

Warum einen OLED TV kaufen?

Antwort:

4K OLED TVs sind echte Alleskönner für Bildqualität und Gaming. Neben perfektem Schwarz, unendlichem Kontrast und lebendigen Farben überzeugen sie mit Gaming-Features wie niedriger Latenz, HDMI 2.1 und 120 Hz. Egal ob Heimkino oder Gaming – mit einem 4K OLED TV bist du optimal ausgestattet.

Frage:

Was macht die LG OLED evo-Technologie so besonders?

Antwort:

Mit der LG OLED evo-Technologie siehst du Bilder heller als auf normalen OLED Fernsehern. Das Display ist mit einer zusätzlichen Schicht und einem stärker emittierenden Material versehen. Dadurch wird die Struktur optimiert und die Wellenlängen des Lichts verfeinert, während der 4K AI-Prozessor das Bild individuell abstimmt und optimiert. Das sorgt für ein scharfes, detailreiches und farbintensives Bild – ideal für Heimkino und Gaming. 

Frage:

Wann ist ein OLED evo TV sinnvoll?

Antwort:

Ein OLED evo TV ist die erste Wahl für alle, die ein außergewöhnliches Seherlebnis suchen. Er bietet ein Bild mit tiefem Schwarz, beeindruckenden Kontrasten und lebendigen Farben, das dich in seinen Bann ziehen wird. Ob Heimkino, Gaming oder einfach nur Fernsehen – ein OLED evo TV macht den Unterschied.

Frage:

Aktuelle Technologien im Vergleich: OLED evo, QNED oder LED – was ist besser?

Antwort:

OLED evo Fernseher bieten erstklassige Bildqualität mit perfektem Schwarz und beeindruckendem Kontrast – ideal fürs Heimkino und Gaming. LED-Fernseher sind eine gute und günstige Option, auch wenn sie bei Farb- und Schwarzwerten nicht ganz mit OLED mithalten können. Eine interessante Alternative ist QNED: Dank Mini-LEDs sorgt diese Technologie für besonders satte Farben.

Frage:

Welcher ist der beste 4K Fernseher von LG?

Antwort:

Die besten LG 4K Fernseher 2025: Der LG OLED evo G5 mit α11 Gen2 4K AI-Prozessoroptimiert Farben und Helligkeit in Echtzeit und sorgt dank 4K AI Super Upscaling für gestochen scharfe Bilder. Der OLED evo C5 beeindruckt mit seinem α9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor, der Bildstörungen reduziert und die Darstellung durch AI Super Upscaling verbessert. Auch die neuen QNED Modelle punkten mit lebendigen Farben, einem leistungsstarken Prozessor, webOS 25 und präzisem Dimming.

Werde LG Mitglied

Genieße alle Vorteile einer kostenlosen LG Mitgliedschaft.

Von Sonderrabatten bis hin zu exklusiven Services und Angeboten.

AnmeldenMitglied werden

Exklusive Aktionen

Vorteile und exklusive Angebote für LG Member.

Member Newsletter

Vorab von exklusiven Aktionen- und Neuheiten erfahren. 

Kundenkonto

Deine Übersicht & Kontrolle über deine Bestellungen und registrierten Produkte.

Benötigst du Hilfe?

Wir helfen dir gerne.

Unterstützung erhalten