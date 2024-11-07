Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
42 Zoll LG OLED evo C34 4K Smart TV
OLED42C34LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

42 Zoll LG OLED evo C34 4K Smart TV

OLED42C34LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
OLED42C34LA

42 Zoll LG OLED evo C34 4K Smart TV

(0)

Magie in jedem Pixel

Jahrelange Erfahrung lässt sich über Nacht nicht einfach nachahmen. Erlebe wie der neue α9 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor dein Seherlebnis auf ein neues Niveau hebt.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Logo der 2024 CES Innovation Awards.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED evo C4 83 Zoll

Preisträger

Ein goldenes Emblem der weltweiten Nummer 1 unter den OLED TVs seit 11 Jahren vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Ein Lichtstrahl leuchtet auf das Emblem, und goldene abstrakte Sterne füllen den Himmel darüber.

Seit 11 Jahren die Nummer 1

11 Jahre später,
immer noch
an der Spitze.

Und wir arbeiten weiter daran, mit Innovationen und Leidenschaft

die beliebteste OLED-Marke der Welt zu bleiben. 

11 Jahre später,<br/>immer noch <br>an der Spitze. Mehr erfahren

*LG OLED TV wurde von Omdia das 11. Jahr in Folge zur Nr. 1 der meistverkauften OLED-TV-Marken gekürt. Mehr Infos unter: omdia.com 

Was macht einen LG OLED TV so besonders?

Wir sehen den alpha 9 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor von LG auf einem Motherboard, der grüne Lichtblitze ausstrahlt. Brightness Booster mit seitlichem Gesichtsbild eines weißen Leoparden. Ultra-schlank und LG Soundbar-fähig; fach an der Wand eines modernen Wohnraums angebracht. OLED TV mit dem OLED Care-Menü ist im Support-Menü oben auf dem Bildschirm ausgewählt.

α9 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor

Nur ein α-Prozessor macht einen OLED derart lebendig

Der neue α9 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor definiert dein OLED-Erlebnis völlig neu. Mit herausragenden Bildern und naturgetreuen Details voller Brillanz.

Mehr erfahren
Der alpha 9 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor von LG ist in der Dunkelheit kaum sichtbar. Der AI-Prozessor leuchtet grün und strahlt bunte Lichtblitze aus. Auf dem Motherboard erscheinen weitere Blitze, die sich weiter ausdehnen, und weiße, sternenähnliche Punkte werden sichtbar, was den Eindruck einer intergalaktischen Szene erweckt.

1,5-fach

Schnellere AI-Performance

4,5-fach

Verbesserte Grafik

2,2-fache

Prozessorgeschwindigkeit

*Der Vergleich basiert auf einem konventionellen Fernseher mit α5 4K AI-Prozessor. 

**Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.  

Intelligenz, die dein OLED-Erlebnis verfeinert

Wir sehen den LG OLED in einem modernen Wohnraum, der eine Musikaufführung auf dem Bildschirm zeigt. Blaue kreisförmige Wellen, die eine Personalisierung darstellen, umgeben den Fernseher und den Raum. Eine Frau mit strahlend blauen Augen und einem orangen Oberteil ist in einem dunklen Raum zu sehen. Rote Linien, die KI-Verfeinerungen darstellen, bedecken teilweise ihre hellen, detaillierten Gesichtszüge, während der Rest des Bildes eher glanzlos wirkt. Ein LG OLED TV ist zu sehen sowie Schallblasen und -wellen, die vom Bildschirm aus gehen und den Raum füllen.
AI-Anpassung

Analysiert deine Sehgewohnheiten

 

 

 

Es wird eine Galerie mit 6 Bildern von Heißluftballons am Himmel gezeigt. Zwei Bilder sind ausgewählt. Als nächstes erscheint eine Galerie mit 6 Bildern von Menschen, die Seifenblasen pusten. Zwei weitere werden ausgewählt. Es erscheint ein schwarzer Bildschirm mit einem rosa und violetten Laden-Symbol. Eine mystische Landschaft erscheint und von links nach rechts erscheinen nach und nach Verfeinerungen.

Ein Bild ganz nach deinem Geschmack

Wähle einfach deine Lieblingsbilder aus. Der AI Picture Wizard erstellt daraufhin aus 85 Millionen Möglichkeiten ein Bild, das genau auf deinem persönlichen Geschmack basiert und speichert dieses dann in deinem Profil.

Ein LG OLED TV in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Ein Gitter überlagert das Bild wie ein Scan des Raums, und dann erscheinen blaue Schallwellen auf dem Bildschirm, die den Raum perfekt mit Klang füllen.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Optimaler Klang,
angepasst an deinen Raum.

Das Soundsystem erkennt, wie dein Wohnraum beschaffen ist, wo du sitzt und erzeugt einen Klangraum um dich herum, der perfekt auf die einzigartige Akustik deines Wohnraums abgestimmt ist.

An image of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.Ein LG OLED TV in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Nacht. Das Bild des Polarlichts wird auf dem Bildschirm mit der idealen Helligkeitsstufe angezeigt.

Nacht

An image of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.Ein LG OLED TV in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Tag. Das Bild des Polarlichts wird auf dem Bildschirm mit der idealen Helligkeitsstufe angezeigt.

Tag

Jedes Detail im rechten Licht

Ob Tag oder Nacht: AI Brightness Control erkennt die Lichtverhältnisse in deinem Raum und gleicht das Bild entsprechend aus und sorgt so für gestochen scharfe und klare Bilder.

AI Picture Pro

Umwerfend realistisch,
mit authentischem Charme

AI Super Upscaling

Bestmögliche Auflösung dank AI

Nach Erkennung und Klassifizierung des Eingangsbildes sorgen AI Noise Reduction und AI Super Resolution für eine realistische Verbesserung einer jeden Szene.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

AI Sound Pro

Höre jedes Detail
des Klangspektrums

Ein LG OLED TV, mit Klangblasen und Wellen, die vom Bildschirm ausgehen und den Raum füllen.

Virtueller 9.1.2-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Lebensechter Klang erfüllt deinen Raum

Erlebe die atemberaubende Atmosphäre eines umfassenden, virtuellen 9.1.2-Surround-Sound-Systems.

Ein Mann fährt auf einem Motorrad auf einer unbefestigten Straße mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um das Motorrad herum.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Eindrucksvoller Klang, der mitschwingt

Die automatische Klangverfeinerung des AI-Prozessors verstärkt den Audiosound dynamisch und kraftvoll.

Ein LG OLED TV zeigt einen Musiker bei einem Auftritt, mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um die Mikrofone und Instrumente.

Adaptive Sound Control

Ein Klang, der zu dem passt, was du siehst

Adaptive Sound Control optimiert in Echtzeit den Ton je nach Genre und sorgt so für ein klares Klangbild.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

Brightness Booster

Noch hellere Bilder

Ein verbesserter Light-Boosting-Algorithmus erhöht die Flächenhelligkeit ab sofort noch mehr. 

*Die 30% mehr Helligkeit gilt für das 55", 65", 77" und 83" Modell des OLED evo C4

**Die Helligkeit variiert je nach Serie und Größe.

***Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Auf der linken Seite des Bildes sehen wir das Gesicht eines weißen Leoparden von der Seite. Links erscheinen die Worte „bis zu 30% heller“.

SELBSTLEUCHTENDES 4K OLED evo-DISPLAY

Atemberaubende Bildqualität
ganz ohne Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Ein LG OLED TV in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Ein Gitter überlagert das Bild wie ein Scan des Raums, und dann erscheinen blaue Schallwellen auf dem Bildschirm, die den Raum perfekt mit Klang füllen.

Statt einer zusätzlichen Hintergrundbeleuchtung, leuchtet jedes einzelne Pixel eines LG OLED TVs völlig selbstständig. Das Ergebnis sind naturgetreue Farben, perfektes Schwarz, das nicht Grau erscheint, und ein unvergleichliches Bild. Dank zertifizierter und augenschonender Technologie mit niedrigem Blaulicht-Anteil sowie der flimmer- und blendfreien Darstellung kannst du länger schauen und deine Augen schonen. 

 

 

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Ein LG OLED TV in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Ein Gitter überlagert das Bild wie ein Scan des Raums, und dann erscheinen blaue Schallwellen auf dem Bildschirm, die den Raum perfekt mit Klang füllen.

Unendlicher Kontrast, der Wirkung zeigt

Szenen, in denen die dunkelsten Schatten und die hellsten Lichter ineinander übergehen, erwachen zum Leben.

Die Milchstraße füllt den Nachthimmel über einer Canyonlandschaft. Über dem Bild steht in weißen Blockbuchstaben „Grau ist nicht schwarz“ vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Der Bildschirm ist in zwei Seiten aufgeteilt und mit „Andere“ und „LG OLED“ gekennzeichnet. Die andere Seite ist deutlich dunkler und kontrastärmer, während die LG OLED-Seite hell und kontrastreich ist. Die LG OLED-Seite weist außerdem die Discomfort Glare Free-Zertifizierung auf.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**„Andere“ bezieht sich auf einen nicht-glänzenden OLED.

***Die OLED TV-Panels von LG sind von UL auf der Grundlage der UGR-Bewertungsmethode (Unified Glare Rating) als „Discomfort Glare Free“ zertifiziert.

****Verifizierung erfolgt, wenn UGR weniger als 22 beträgt, wenn zwischen 70 Lux und 300 Lux ferngesehen wird.

*****LG OLED-Displays, die nur für C4, B4 und CS4 verwendet werden, wurden von UL auf perfektes Schwarz gemäß den IDMS 11.5 Ringlichtreflexionsstandards geprüft.

100% Farbtreue und Farbvolumen

Szenen erstrahlen in lebensechten Farben

100% Farbvolumen verstärkt satte Farbtöne, während 100% Farbtreue die Schattierungen ohne Verzerrungen erhält.

Eine belebte Stadtszene am frühen Abend mit kräftigen Farben und Kontrasten.

*Das OLED-Panel von LG ist von Intertek für 100%ige Farbtreue, gemessen nach CIE DE2000 mit 125 Farbmustern, zertifiziert.

**Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) der Anzeige entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, was von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde. 

OLED TV steht auf der rechten Seite des Bildes. Das Support-Menü wird auf dem Bildschirm angezeigt und das Menü OLED Care ist ausgewählt.

OLED Care

Lang lebe dein
OLED TV

Jetzt heißt es einfach entspannen, denn dein LG

OLED TV kümmert sich dank der integrierten

Panelpflege ganz um sich selbst. Für einen

Fernseher, an dem du ganz lange ganz viel

Freude haben wirst. 

Der LG OLED evo TV C4, 45 Grad nach links geneigt, zeigt einen wunderschönen Sonnenuntergang mit einem Boot auf einem See. Der Fernseher ist über das Matching-Kit an einer LG Soundbar in einem minimalistischen Wohnraum befestigt.

Ultra-schlankes Design

Einfachheit und Eleganz

Eine schräge Perspektive der unteren Ecke eines LG OLED evo TV C4 mit einem abstrakten Kunstwerk auf dem Bildschirm. Der OLED evo C4 und eine LG Soundbar in einem sauberen Wohnraum flach an der Wand mit einer Orchesteraufführung auf dem Bildschirm.

Erlebe eine
ultra-schlanke Sensation

Ein minimalistisches Design mit schmalen Rändern sorgt für

ein klares Erscheinungsbild mit schlichter Eleganz,

damit dich beim Fernsehen nichts ablenkt. 

*Die Breite des Bildschirmrandes variiert je nach Modellserie und -größe.

Harmonieren perfekt

Unsere besten Soundbars
für die besten LG Smart TVs.

Matching-Kit

Entwickelt, um Bild und Ton zu vereinen

Dank des Matching-Kits sitzt die LG Soundbar genau an der richtigen Position für einen optimalen Klang und optische Ästhetik.

*Die Soundbar muss separat gekauft werden.

**Die Soundbar DSC9S passt ideal zur OLED evo C2-, C3- und C4-Serie.

Eine Fernbedienung, die auf einen LG OLED TV zeigt mit Einstellungen auf der rechten Seite des Bildschirms.

WOW Interface

Einfache Steuerung 

Greife dank WOW Interface direkt über den LG TV auf deine Soundbar zu und steuere Sound-Modi, Profile und praktische Funktionen.

An image of an LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.LG OLED TV und Soundbar sind an der Wand in einem Wohnzimmer montiert und im gesamten Raum sind helle Grafiken zu sehen.

WOW Orchestra

Bild und Sound perfekt abgestimmt

WOW Orchestra vereint den einmaligen Klang deiner LG Soundbar mit der deines LG OLED TVs. In einem perfekt abgestimmten Zusammenspiel. 

An image of an LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.LG OLED TV und Soundbar an einer Wand montiert, mit einer weißen Wi-Fi-Symbolgrafik in der Mitte.

WOWCAST integriert

Ordentlich und aufgeräumt

Schluss mit Kabeln: Schöpfe mit WOWCAST das volle Potenzial der Audioqualität deiner LG Soundbar aus - und das ohne störende Kabel zu deinem LG OLED TV.

*Die Soundbar muss separat gekauft werden. Die Steuerung des Soundbar-Modus kann je nach Modell variieren.

**Die Verwendung der LG TV-Fernbedienung ist auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar ist. Für Updates benötigst du eine Netzwerk- bzw. Internetverbindung.

****WOW Interface/WOW Orchestra/WOWCAST kompatible TV-Geräte: OLED evo G4, OLED evo C4 und OLED B4.

Riesige Größenauswahl

Für jeden Lebensstil die passende Größe

Entdecke Bildschirmgrößen für jeden Raum und Geschmack von 42 bis 83 Zoll.

An image comparing LG OLED G4's varying sizes, showing An image comparing LG OLED C4's varying sizes, showing 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83".55", 65", 77", 83", and 97".

webOS Re:New Programm-Logo hat einen schwarzen Hintergrund mit einer gelben und orangefarbenen, violetten kreisförmigen Kugel am unteren Rand.

webOS Re:New-Programm

Mit jedem Upgrade wie ein neuer Fernseher

Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version bei Funktionen und Technologien immer up-to-date. 

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

webOS 24

Mache dein TV-Erlebnis zu deinem eigenen

Erlebe einen Fernseher, der dank "Mein Profil", AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge und den Quick Cards wie für dich gemacht ist.

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."Der Startbildschirm von webOS 24 mit den Kategorien Home Office, Spiel, Musik, Heimzentrale und Sportkategorien. Im unteren Teil des Bildschirms werden unter „Deine Top-Empfehlungen“ personalisierte Empfehlungen angezeigt.

*Unterstützte Menüs und Anwendungen können je nach Land und bei der Veröffentlichung variieren.

**Stichwörter variieren je nach Anwendung und Tageszeit und werden nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Landessprache unterstützen. 

***Gilt für OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell- und UHD-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023 und neuer.

****Es sind insgesamt vier Upgrades vorgesehen, wobei der Zeitplan je nach Region oder Land variieren kann.

*****Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Echter Filmgenuss

Dolby Vision und FILMMAKER Mode 

Authentische Filmszenen erwachen zum Leben

Erlebe Filme wie im Kino. Die extrem lebendige Bilddarstellung von Dolby Vision wird vom FILMMAKER MODE™ unterstützt, um die Absichten des Regisseurs zu bewahren, die Bildqualität zu optimieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass keine Verzerrungen oder zu extreme Bildüberarbeitungen auftreten.

Ein Regisseur vor einem Bedienfeld, während er den Film „Killers of the Flower Moon“ auf einem LG OLED TV bearbeitet. Ein Zitat von Martin Scorsese: „Zuhause sollte jeder Film im Filmmaker Mode gesehen werden“, Bildüberlagerung mit dem „Killers of the Flower Moon“-Logo, dem Apple TV+-Logo und einem „Demnächst“-Logo. Dolby Vision (Logo) FILMMAKER MODE™-Logo

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

**FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Verführerische Klangwelten um dich herum 

Höre das Geschehen um dich herum, mit der unvergleichlichen Klarheit, Detailgenauigkeit und der räumlichen Tiefe von Dolby Atmos.

Ein gemütlicher, schwach beleuchteter Wohnraum, ein LG OLED TV, auf dem ein Paar einen Regenschirm benutzt, und helle Kreisgrafiken umgeben den Raum. Dolby Atmos-Logo in der unteren linken Ecke.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Von Regisseuren empfohlen 

Im Gespräch mit dem Regisseur von "Beef" auf Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Wie Ryusuke Hamaguchi seine preisgekrönten Filme erstellt

Ultimatives Gaming

Wo superschnelle Action nie ins Stocken gerät

Rüste dich für den Sieg mit AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC-Kompatibilität, 144-Hz-Modus und VRR.

*Zertifiziert von Intertek für „Exzellente Gaming-Performance“ und Reaktionszeiten.

**VRR reicht von 40 bis 120 Hz und ist eine zertifizierte Spezifikation von HDMI 2.1. 

***Der 144-Hz-Modus des OLED evo C4 funktionieren nur mit Spielen und PC-Eingängen, die 144 Hz unterstützen.

Kontrolle genau dort, wo du sie brauchst

Es sind keine Pausen nötig, um den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zu verwenden.

Eine FPS-Spielszene mit dem Game Dashboard, das während des Spiels über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Eine dunkle, winterliche Szene mit dem Game-Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl der Game Optimizer als auch das Game Dashboard aktiviert sind. 

**Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Zugriff auf all deine Lieblingsspiele

Tausende von Spieluniversen direkt per Knopfdruck. Erkunde eine epische Bibliothek von Cloud-Gaming-Titeln und streame sie sofort auf deinem TV, ohne Zeit mit Downloads oder Updates zu verschwenden.

Ein Boosteroid-Startbildschirm mit der Anzeige „Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince“. Ein GeForce-NOW-Startbildschirm mit fünf verschiedenen Spiel-Miniaturansichten auf der rechten Seite.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können je nach Land variieren.

**Ein Abonnement für GeForce NOW kann erforderlich sein.

***Ein Abonnement für Boosteroid kann erforderlich sein.

Mehr Nachhaltigkeit

Entdecke die Vision von LG OLED

Entscheide dich für das, was für unseren Planeten besser ist. Mit leichteren, umweltfreundlicheren Verpackungen und globalen Nachhaltigkeitsnachweisen.

LG OLED-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen.

*Alle 2024er LG OLED-Modelle haben eine umweltfreundliche Verpackung.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

