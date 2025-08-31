Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
OLED Fernseher von LG sind die High-End-Produkte in unserem TV-Portfolio. Mit der von LG entwickelten OLED-Technologie (Organic Light Emitting Diode) wurde das Fernsehen, wie man es bisher kannte, revolutioniert. Herausragende Bildqualität in 4K oder 8K, atemberaubender Dolby Atmos® Sound und fortschrittliches Design lassen dich beim Fernsehen in andere Welten eintauchen. Erlebe es jetzt selbst. 

Mehr erfahren

OLED TV Technologie von LG als Vorreiter: Viele OLED-Panels kommen von uns

Mittlerweile ist LG nicht mehr der einzige Elektronik-Hersteller, der auf die faszinierende OLED-Technologie zurückgreift. Auch andere namhafte Markenhersteller von OLED TVs setzen nunmehr auf das perfekte Schwarz für ihre Fernseher. Doch wusstest du, dass auch in einigen Modellen anderer Hersteller die LG-Technologie verwendet wird? Die innovativen LG OLED-Displays haben branchenweit beeindruckt, sodass LG Tochterunternehmen diese nun auch für OLED Fernseher einiger anderer Hersteller produzieren.

Die innovative OLED-Technologie: So funktionieren OLED TVs!

Die innovative Technologie der LG OLED TVs revolutionierte das Fernsehen, wie wir es bisher kannten. Die Abkürzung OLED steht für „Organic Light Emitting Diode“, was auf Deutsch organische Leuchtdiode bedeutet. Diese sogenannten OLEDs sorgen für tiefes Schwarz, kraftvolle Farben und einen Kontrast, der ein gestochen scharfes Bild zur Folge hat. Die OLEDs sind selbstleuchtend und benötigen deshalb keine extra Lichtquelle im Hintergrund, wie herkömmliche LCD-Fernseher. Dadurch ist es mit einem OLED TV möglich, ein perfektes Schwarz ohne einen Grauschleier zu erzeugen. Hinzu kommt, dass die innovative OLED-Technologie extrem wenig Platz benötigt: Das bedeutet für dich herausragende Bildqualität in ultradünnem und zugleich elegantem Design. Dank dieser Technologie können die Bildschirme der OLED TVs so dünn gebaut werden wie nie zuvor. Das ultradünne OLED-Panel entspricht gerade mal drei aufeinanderliegenden Kreditkarten und ist somit dünner als herkömmliche Smartphones – womit Ultra Slim den LG OLED TVs eine ganz neue Bedeutung bekommt.

Die gewaltige Bildkraft der OLED Fernseher

Erlebe die Revolution des Fernsehens mit eigenen Augen: Gerade dunkle Szenen lassen sich auf unseren 4K OLED TVs und den 8K OLED TVs so dramatisch wie noch nie darstellen. Durch die präzise OLED-Beleuchtung werden die hellen Anteile besonders leuchtend und klar sowie die dunklen Tiefen in einem besonders satten Schwarz dargestellt. Das hat zur Folge, dass du keinen hellen Schimmer mehr in dunklen Szenen wahrnehmen wirst. Du kommst zudem in den Genuss atemberaubender HDR-Qualität, denn dank 4K Cinema HDR genießen Sie Dolby Vision IQ™, HDR10 Pro, HLG sowie Advanced HDR by Technicolor. Die OLED-Panels weisen überdies eine einmalig kurze Reaktionszeit auf, wodurch extrem schnelle Bildwechsel selbstverständlich und das exzellente Fernseherlebnis komplettiert wird. Auf diese Weise erlebst du eine faszinierende Bildqualität unabhängig davon, ob du deine Filme auf einem weitläufigen 65 Zoll OLED oder einem etwas kleineren 55 Zoll OLED TV bewunderst. Mit den LG OLED TVs wird Fernsehen zu einem echten Erlebnis!

LG OLED TVs: Kinofeeling in den eigenen vier Wänden

Du möchtest zu Hause deine Serien und Filme in Kinoqualität genießen? Unsere OLED TVs verzaubern dich nicht nur mit einem gestochen scharfen Bild und einzigartigen Farben. Sie liefern zusätzlich auch einen Sound, der dir ein Hörerlebnis, wie im Kinosaal beschert. Der immersive Dolby Atmos® Sound unserer OLED Fernseher lässt dich direkt in ihre Inhalte eintauchen und liefert dir damit ein erstklassiges Entertainment-Erlebnis. Der einmalige 360°-Sound der LG OLED Fernseher füllt den Raum auf besondere Weise aus, sodass du mit dieser kristallklaren Soundwiedergabe deinen Heimkinoabend auf ein neues Level hebst. Überzeuge dich selbst!

Die smarten OLED TVs mit AI

Auf der benutzerfreundlichen webOS Oberfläche unserer smarten OLED TVs bestimmst du wo es lang geht: Streame für einen Kinoabend daheim deine Lieblingsfilme und -serien über Netflix und andere Streamingdienst-Anbieter, suche nach Informationen in den Weiten des Internets oder lausche ganz einfach deinen persönlichen Lieblingssongs – ganz smart und unkompliziert! Zusätzlich sind die aktuellen LG OLED Fernseher und die LG Signature OLED TVs mit dem α9 AI-Prozessor der dritten Generation ausgestattet. Dieser ist mit einem Deep-Learning-Algorithmus ausgestattet, sodass Artificial Intelligence (AI) die Wiedergabequalität deiner Inhalte ganz automatisch optimiert. AI Picture Pro ist eine smarte Bildoptimierung, die Inhalte ohne dein Zutun optimiert, während AI Sound auch herkömmlichen 2.0 Kanal Sound in virtuellen 5.1 Surround Sound umwandelt. Einfach zurücklehnen und das volle Entertainment-Paket genießen!

4K OLED Fernseher von LG passen in jedes Wohnzimmer

Das minimalistische und zugleich hochmoderne Design der LG OLED TVs vereint herausragende Bildqualität, atemberaubende Soundwiedergabe, das smarte webOS 4.5 (AI ThinQ®) und einen leistungsstarken Prozessor mit Deep-Learning AI-Algorithmus in sich. Doch das bedeutet nicht, dass OLED Fernseher zwingend groß sein müssen. Damit sie in jedes Ambiente und vor allem jede Raumgröße passen gibt es auch kleine OLED TVs. Unabhängig von der Tatsache, dass die OLED-Displays ultradünn sind, integrieren sich die vermeintlich kleinen OLED TVs von 55 Zoll perfekt in kleinere Wohnzimmer. Natürlich ist die Bildschirmdiagonale eines 55 Zoll OLED TVs immer noch beachtlich, allerdings ist das Seherlebnis auch bei geringerem Abstand sehr angenehm. Denn die gestochen scharfe 4K-Auflösung in Verbindung mit der OLED-Technologie liefert dir realitätsnahe Bilder, welche dich mitten in das Geschehen hineinziehen.

LG OLED TVs – Die Vorteile:*

Perfektes Schwarz dank innovativer OLED-Technologie aus dem Hause LG

Leichte und ultradünne OLED Displays

Gestochen scharfe Bildqualität dank 4K- und 8K-OLED-Panels

Beliebiger Blickwinkel dank Perfect Viewing Angle

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision IQ™, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor)

Atemberaubender Dolby Atmos® Sound

Automatische AI-Optimierung von Bild, Sound und Ton

Leistungsstarker α9 Gen3 AI-Prozessor mit 4K und Deep-Learning-Algorithmus

Smartes LG webOS 4.5 (AI ThinQ®) mit Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

LG AI TV verknüpft mit Google Assistant und Alexa

Herausragende Farbdarstellung mit True Color Accuracy Pro und Billion Rich Colors

Kurze Reaktionszeit und schnelle Bildwechsel

Niedriger Energieverbrauch

*Die Features können je nach Modell variieren

