55QNED80T6A

55 Zoll 4K LG QNED Smart TV QNED80

(5)
Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG QNED TV, QNED85 mit Text LG QNED und 2024 auf dem Bildschirm
LG QNED80 screen featuring a colorful artwork.

Hier dreht sich alles um den neuen QNED

Gestochen scharfe Farben und klare Bilder auf dem gigantischen LG QNED. Unser neues Chipset und die Dimmzonen perfektionieren den Bildinhalt, so dass jedes Pixel gestochen scharf bleibt.

*Bildschirmaufnahme wird simuliert.

Entdecke die neuesten Innovationen von LG QNED

Der alpha 5 KI-Prozessor 4K Gen7 wird mit einem gelbfarbenen Licht gezeigt, das von der Unterseite ausgeht. LG-QNED89-, QNED90- und QNED99-Fernseher werden in der Reihenfolge von links nach rechts gezeigt. Jeder Fernseher zeigt bunte Farbtupfer und die Worte „Ultra Big TV“ sind über den Fernsehern zu sehen.
α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor

Die inneren Werte zählen:
Fortschrittlicher Prozessor

LGs alpha 5 KI-Prozessor 4K Gen7 mit gelbfarbenem Licht, das von der Unterseite ausstrahlt, und bunten Leiterbahnen, die vom KI-Prozessor abzweigen.

Der smarte α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor optimiert automatisch Audio und die Helligkeit, damit du vollständig in die Action eintauchen kannst.

*Bildschirmaufnahme wird simuliert.

KI-Anpassung

Synchronisiert sich mit deinen Sehgewohnheiten

LG TV an der Wand eines Wohnzimmers mit einem Gitarristen auf dem Bildschirm. Grafik mit konzentrischen Kreisen, die Schallwellen darstellen.

Akustische Feinabstimmung durch KI

Der optimale Klang für deinen Raum

 

Das intelligente Soundsystem erkennt, wie dein Raum beschaffen ist und wo du dich darin befindest. Es erzeugt eine Art Klangkuppel um dich herum, die perfekt auf die einzigartige Akustik deines Raums abgestimmt ist.

LG-Fernseher und LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Nacht. Das Bild des Polarlichts wird auf dem Bildschirm mit der idealen Helligkeitsstufe angezeigt.
LG-Fernseher und LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Tag. Das Bild des Polarlichts wird auf dem Bildschirm mit der idealen Helligkeitsstufe angezeigt.

Intelligenz rückt dein Bild ins richtige Licht

Ob bei Tag oder bei Nacht, die Helligkeitssteuerung erkennt die Lichtverhältnisse in deinem Raum und gleicht das Bild entsprechend aus. Sie sorgt so für gestochen scharfe und klare Bilder.

AI Sound Pro

Macht jedes Detail hörbar

LG-Fernseher mit Klangblasen und Wellen, die vom Bildschirm ausgehen und den Raum füllen.

Lebensechter, raumfüllender Sound

Höre jeden Atemzug und jeden Herzschlag: Das 9.1.2 Virtual Surround Soundsystem füllt deinen Raum mit sattem Klang in Soundstage-Qualität.

Ein Mann fährt auf einem Motorrad auf einer unbefestigten Straße mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um das Motorrad herum.

Beeindruckender Sound schwingt immer mit

Die Verfeinerung durch den KI-Prozessor verleiht dem Sound einen dynamischen, kraftvollen Schub.

LG-Fernseher zeigt Musiker bei einem Auftritt, mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um den Raum.

Dieser Sound passt zu allem, was du dir ansiehst

Adaptive Sound Control gleicht den Ton je nach Genre in Echtzeit aus und sorgt so für ein klares Klangbild.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen werden simuliert.

**Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

webOS Re:New-Programm

Mit jedem Upgrade wie ein neuer Fernseher

Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version bei Funktionen und Technologien immer up-to-date. 

Startbildschirm von webOS 24 mit den Kategorien Heimbüro, Spiel, Musik, Heimzentrale und Sport. Im unteren Teil des Bildschirms werden unter „Ihre Top-Empfehlungen“ personalisierte Empfehlungen angezeigt.

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

QNED = Farbe, Farbe, Farbe

Leuchtende und üppige Farben zum Leben erweckt

Lebendiger als die Wirklichkeit: Lass dich von unglaublich satten Farben verzaubern.

Farbpartikel explodieren auf dem Bildschirm, dann verwandeln sich die Pixel langsam in eine Nahaufnahme einer mit einem bunten Muster bemalten Wand auf dem Bildschirm des LG-Fernsehers.

*QNED89, QNED86, QNED87, QNED85 und QNED80 verfügen über QNED Color.

**Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) der Anzeige entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, was von Intertek unabhängig zertifiziert wurde.

Superschlankes Design

Ein Schmuckstück für deine Wohnzimmerwand

Das schlanke Design schließt bündig mit der Wand ab, so dass sich dein Bildschirm nahtlos und elegant in den Raum einfügt.

Ein superschlanker LG TV aus der Vogelperspektive. Der Kamerawinkel verschiebt sich, um die Vorderseite des Fernsehers zu zeigen, auf der das Bild einer bunten, herangezoomten Blume zu sehen ist.

*QNED85 und QNED80 verfügen über das Super Slim Design.

**QNED99, QNED90 und QNED80 sind in einer maximalen Größe von 86 Zoll erhältlich.

***Zutreffende Modelle können je nach Region variieren.

Perfektes Zusammenspiel mit LG Soundbars

Diese Soundbar passt zum QNED

Passende Soundbar-Halterung

Unauffälliges Zusammenspiel – elegant und dezent

Mit der passenden Halterung lässt sich die auf den QNED abgestimmte Soundbar DS70TY ganz einfach installieren.

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich.

**Die Halterung wird mit einem 1-poligen oder 2-poligen Ständer geliefert, der je nach Land/Produkt unterschiedlich sein kann.

Eine auf einen LG-Fernseher gerichtete Fernbedienung zeigt die Einstellungen auf der rechten Seite des Bildschirms an.

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

*Die Soundbar kann separat erworben werden. Soundbar Mode Control kann je nach Modell variieren.

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Filme und Spiele neu erleben

FILMMAKER Mode 

Authentische Filmszenen
erwachen zum Leben

Erlebe Filme wie im Kino: FILMMAKER MODE™ unterstützt dabei, die Absichten des Regisseurs zu bewahren, die Bildqualität zu optimieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass keine Verzerrungen oder zu extreme Bildüberarbeitungen auftreten.

Ein Mann in einem dunklen Schnittstudio, der auf einen LG-Fernseher schaut, auf dem ein Sonnenuntergang zu sehen ist. Rechts unten auf dem Bild befindet sich ein FILMMAKER-Mode-Logo.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**FILMMAKER Mode ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

Authentisches Kinoerlebnis

Genieße Bild und Audio kinogleich von deinem Sofa aus

Revolutioniert dein Fimerlebnis: Dolby Atmos erzeugt einen räumlichen Klang, der dich noch tiefer in den Film eintauchen lässt, während HDR10 Pro für lebendige und satte Farben sorgt.

Eine Familie sitzt auf dem Boden eines schwach beleuchteten Wohnzimmers an einem kleinen Tisch und blickt auf einen LG-Fernseher an der Wand, der die Erde aus dem Weltraum zeigt.

Gaming für Fortgeschrittene

Mach dich bereit für einen Sieg nach dem anderen

Mit FreeSync und VRR bleibt das Spiel bei hoher Geschwindigkeit flüssig, während einfache Einstellungen den Sieg zum Kinderspiel machen.

Ein Auto-Rennspiel mit der Aufschrift „WIN!“ auf der Tafel an der Ziellinie, während der Spieler den Joystick festhält. Die ALLM-, eARC- und HGiG-Logos sind an der unteren linken Ecke platziert.

Die volle Kontrolle genau dort, wo du sie brauchst

Um den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zu verwenden, ist kein Pausieren nötig.

Eine FPS-Spielszene mit dem Game Dashboard, das während des Spiels über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Eine dunkle, winterliche Szene mit dem Game-Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl „Game Optimizer“ als auch „Game Dashboard“ aktiviert sind. 

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Zugriff auf all deine Lieblingsspiele

Ein Gaming-Universum erreichbar auf Knopfdruck: Erkunde eine epische Bibliothek von Cloud-Gaming-Titeln und streame sofort, ohne Zeit mit Downloads oder Updates zu verschwenden.

Ein Boosteroid-Startbildschirm mit der Anzeige „Trine 4: The Nightmare Price“. Ein GeForce-NOW-Startbildschirm mit fünf verschiedenen Spiel-Miniaturansichten auf der rechten Seite.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

**Ein Abonnement für GeForce NOW kann erforderlich sein.

***Ein Abonnement für Boosteroid kann erforderlich sein.

Nachhaltigkeit

Die LG QNED-Vision

Besser für den Planeten: Leichte, umweltfreundliche Verpackungen und globale Nachhaltigkeitsnachweise.

LG-QNED-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen.

*Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(55QNED80T6A)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(55QNED80T6A)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (55QNED80T6A)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

