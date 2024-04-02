Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
98 Zoll 4K LG QNED Smart TV QNED89
98QNED89T6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

98 Zoll 4K LG QNED Smart TV QNED89

98QNED89T6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
98QNED89T6A

98 Zoll 4K LG QNED Smart TV QNED89

Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG QNED TV, QNED89 mit Text LG QNED und 2024 auf dem Bildschirm
LG QNED85 Bildschirm mit einem bunten Motiv.

Hier dreht sich alles um den neuen QNED


Gestochen scharfe Farben und klare Bilder auf dem gigantischen LG QNED. Unser neues Chipset und die Dimmzonen perfektionieren den Bildinhalt, so dass jedes Pixel gestochen scharf bleibt.


*Bildschirmaufnahme wird simuliert.

Entdecke die neuesten Innovationen von LG QNED


Der alpha 8 KI-Prozessor 4K zeigt ein orangefarbenes Licht, das von der Unterseite ausgeht. LG QNED89, QNED90 und QNED99 Fernseher werden in der Reihenfolge von links nach rechts gezeigt. Jeder Fernseher zeigt bunte Farbtupfer und die Worte „Ultra Big TV“ sind über den Fernsehern zu sehen.


Ultragroßer TV

Mit diesem QNED kommst du aus dem Staunen nicht mehr heraus 


Eine Familie in einem Wohnzimmer mit einem ultragroßen LG-Fernseher an der Wand, auf dem eine Meeresszene mit Korallen und einer Schildkröte abgebildet ist.



Deine Lieblingsinhalte auf unserem größten Fernseher! Fernsehen, Gaming oder Sport in unübertroffener Größe und Klarheit.




*Der QNED89 ist in 98 Zoll erhältlich.

**Modelle können sich nach Region unterscheiden.

α8 4K AI-Prozessor

Diese Intelligenz perfektioniert dein TV-Erlebnis


LGs alpha 8 KI-Prozessor 4K mit orangefarbenem Licht an der Unterseite und bunten Leiterbahnen, die vom KI-Prozessor abzweigen.



Für völlige Immersion: Der α8 4K AI-Prozessor optimiert automatisch die Audio- und Bildqualität, um sie mit deinen Vorlieben zu synchronisieren.




*Bildschirmaufnahme simuliert.

Intelligenz, die das QNED-Erlebnis noch beeindruckender macht.


LG-Fernseher an der Wand eines Wohnzimmers – zu sehen ist ein Gitarrenspieler – mit konzentrischen Kreisen, die Schallwellen darstellen, und den Worten „AI Customization“ oben links. Eine Frau, die an einem sonnigen Tag vor Bäumen und einem blauen Himmel sitzt, und die Worte „AI Picture Pro“ oben links. Ein Fernseher von LG mit Klangblasen und Wellen, die vom Bildschirm ausgehen und den Raum ausfüllen, und dem Wort „AI Sound Pro“ oben links.


KI-Anpassung

Synchronisiert sich mit deinen Sehgewohnheiten


Es wird eine Galerie mit 6 Bildern von Heißluftballons am Himmel gezeigt. Zwei Bilder sind ausgewählt. Als nächstes erscheint eine Galerie mit 6 Bildern von Menschen, die Seifenblasen pusten. Zwei weitere werden ausgewählt. Es erscheint ein schwarzer Bildschirm mit einem rosa und violetten Laden-Symbol. Eine mystische Landschaft taucht auf, und von links nach rechts erscheinen nach und nach Verfeinerungen.


Ein Bild ganz nach deinem Geschmack


Wähle deine Lieblingsbilder aus, und der AI Picture Wizard kreiert aus 85 Millionen Möglichkeiten ein Bild, das deinen Geschmack trifft, um es in deinem Profil zu speichern.


LG TV an der Wand eines Wohnzimmers mit einem Gitarristen auf dem Bildschirm. Grafik mit konzentrischen Kreisen, die Schallwellen darstellen.

Akustische Feinabstimmung durch KI

Der optimale Klang für deinen Raum


 

Das intelligente Soundsystem erkennt, wie dein Raum beschaffen ist und wo du dich darin befindest. Es erzeugt eine Art Klangkuppel um dich herum, die perfekt auf die einzigartige Akustik deines Raums abgestimmt ist.

AI Picture Pro

Spüre bestechenden Realismus in jedem Bild



KI sorgt für gestochen scharfe Klarheit und Farbe


So wird aus jeder aus jeder Szene ein Meisterwerk: Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro verfeinert auf intelligente Weise Helligkeit und Kontrast innerhalb des Bildes, während AI Super Upscaling Deep-Learning-Algorithmen verwendet, um Inhalte in Echtzeit zu verbessern. Damit alles, was du siehst, erstaunlich scharf aussieht.




*QNED99, QNED91, QNED89, QNED87, QNED86 und QNED85 verfügen über AI Picture Pro und AI Super Upscaling.

**QNED99, QNED91, QNED89, QNED87, QNED86 und QNED85 verfügen über Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro funktioniert nicht bei urheberrechtlich geschützten Inhalten auf OTT-Services.

****Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials ab.

AI Sound Pro

Macht jedes Detail hörbar


An image of an LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Lebensechter, raumfüllender Sound


Höre jeden Atemzug und jeden Herzschlag: Das 9.1.2 Virtual Surround Soundsystem füllt deinen Raum mit sattem Klang in Soundstage-Qualität.

Ein Mann fährt auf einem Motorrad auf einer unbefestigten Straße mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um das Motorrad herum.

Beeindruckender Sound schwingt immer mit


Die Verfeinerung durch den KI-Prozessor verleiht dem Sound einen dynamischen, kraftvollen Schub.

LG-Fernseher zeigt Musiker bei einem Auftritt, mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um die Mikrofone und Instrumente.

Dieser Sound passt zu allem, was du dir ansiehst


Adaptive Sound Control gleicht den Ton je nach Genre in Echtzeit aus und sorgt so für ein klares Klangbild.


*Bildschirmaufnahmen sind simuliert.

**Muss über das Sound Share-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 


webOS Re:New-Programm

Mit jedem Upgrade wie ein neuer Fernseher


Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version bei Funktionen und Technologien immer up-to-date. 



Startbildschirm von webOS 24 mit den Kategorien Heimbüro, Spiel, Musik, Heimzentrale und Sport. Im unteren Teil des Bildschirms werden unter „Ihre Top-Empfehlungen“ personalisierte Empfehlungen angezeigt.


*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

Ultragroßer TV-Screen

Ein beeindruckender Maßstab,
der dich nicht mehr loslassen wird


Eine Familie in einem Wohnzimmer mit einem ultragroßen LG-Fernseher an der Wand, auf dem eine Meeresszene mit Korallen und einer Schildkröte abgebildet ist.



Ultimatives Eintauchen in lebensgroßes Entertainment: Sieh all deine Inhalte auf einem ultragroßen Display und genieße unvergleichliche Klarheit und Größe beim Fernsehen, Zocken oder Trainieren.




*QNED99, QNED91, QNED86, QNED85 und QNED80 sind in einer maximalen Größe von 86 Zoll erhältlich.

**Modelle können je nach Region variieren.

QNED = Farbe, Farbe, Farbe

Leuchtende und üppige Farben zum Leben erweckt


Lebendiger als die Wirklichkeit: Lass dich von unglaublich satten Farben verzaubern.

Farbpartikel explodieren auf dem Bildschirm, dann verwandeln sich die Pixel langsam in eine Nahaufnahme einer mit einem bunten Muster bemalten Wand auf dem Bildschirm des LG-Fernsehers.



*QNED89, QNED86, QNED87, QNED85 und QNED80 verfügen über QNED Color.

**Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) der Anzeige entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, was von Intertek unabhängig zertifiziert wurde.

Superschlankes Design

Ein Schmuckstück für deine Wohnzimmerwand


Das schlanke Design schließt bündig mit der Wand ab, so dass sich dein Bildschirm nahtlos und elegant in den Raum einfügt.

Ein superschlanker LG-Fernseher aus der Vogelperspektive. Der Kamerawinkel verschiebt sich, um die Vorderseite des Fernsehers zu zeigen, auf der das Bild einer bunten, herangezoomten Blume zu sehen ist.



*Modelle können je nach Region variieren.

Perfektes Zusammenspiel mit LG Soundbars

Diese Soundbar passt zum QNED



Passende Soundbar-Halterung

Unauffälliges Zusammenspiel – elegant und dezent


Mit der passenden Halterung lässt sich die auf den QNED abgestimmte Soundbar DS70TY ganz einfach installieren.




*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich.

**Die Halterung wird mit einem 1-poligen oder 2-poligen Ständer geliefert, der je nach Land/Produkt unterschiedlich sein kann.

WOW Interface

WOW Orchestra

Eingebautes WOWCAST

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

Ultimative Sound Synergie

WOW Orchestra bringt den einzigartigen Klang deiner

LG Soundbar und deines QNEDs zusammen – für wahrhaft perfektes Audio.

Fernsehen und Audio ohne Kabelsalat genießen

Mach Schluss mit Kabelsalat, und schöpfe trotzdem das volle Potenzial deiner LG Soundbar aus – mit WOWCAST.


*Die Soundbar kann separat erworben werden. Soundbar Mode Control kann je nach Modell variieren.

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Filme und Spiele neu erleben



Filmmaker Mode

Authentische Filmszenen
erwachen zum Leben


Erlebe Filme wie im Kino: FILMMAKER MODE™ unterstützt dabei, die Absichten des Regisseurs zu bewahren, die Bildqualität zu optimieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass keine Verzerrungen oder zu extreme Bildüberarbeitungen auftreten.



A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.


*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**FILMMAKER Mode ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

Gaming für Fortgeschrittene

Mach dich bereit für einen Sieg nach dem anderen


Mit FreeSync und VRR bleibt das Spiel bei hoher Geschwindigkeit flüssig, während einfache Einstellungen den Sieg zum Kinderspiel machen.

Eine unscharfe Szene eines schnell fahrenden Autos in einem Rennspiel. Die Szene ist verfeinert, was zu einer flüssigen und klaren Aktion führt. Logo von FreeSync Premium Pro und Logo von VRR in der oberen rechten Ecke.



*VRR ist eine zertifizierte Spezifikation von HDMI 2.1.

**HGiG ist eine freiwillige Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Gaming- und TV-Display-Branche, die sich trifft, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses in HDR zu spezifizieren und der Öffentlichkeit zur Verfügung zu stellen.

***Der Support für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

Die volle Kontrolle genau dort, wo du sie brauchst


Um den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zu verwenden, ist kein Pausieren nötig.


Eine FPS-Spielszene mit dem Game Dashboard, das während des Spiels über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Eine dunkle, winterliche Szene mit dem Game-Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.



*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl „Game Optimizer“ als auch „Game Dashboard“ aktiviert sind. 

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Zugriff auf all deine Lieblingsspiele


Ein Gaming-Universum erreichbar auf Knopfdruck: Erkunde eine epische Bibliothek von Cloud-Gaming-Titeln und streame sofort, ohne Zeit mit Downloads oder Updates zu verschwenden.


Ein Boosteroid-Startbildschirm mit der Anzeige „Trine 4: The Nightmare Price“. Ein GeForce-NOW-Startbildschirm mit fünf verschiedenen Spiel-Miniaturansichten auf der rechten Seite.



*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

**Ein Abonnement für GeForce NOW kann erforderlich sein.

***Ein Abonnement für Boosteroid kann erforderlich sein.

Nachhaltigkeit

Die LG QNED-Vision


Besser für den Planeten: Leichte, umweltfreundliche Verpackungen und globale Nachhaltigkeitsnachweise.

LG QNED Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen.



*Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Direct LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    100/120 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    QNED Color

BILDVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α8 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre-Auswahl

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dimming-Technologie

    Precision Dimming

  • Bewegungskompensation / Zwischenbildberechnung

    Motion Pro

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Bildmodi (Personalisierter Bildassistent, Lebhaft, Standard, Basis, Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (dunkler Raum))

GAMING

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Familien-Einstellungen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • Always Ready-Funktion

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja (integriert)

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Multi View-Funktion

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • WiSA-kompatibel

    Ja (bis zu 2.1)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    40 Watt

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.2

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v5.0)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    4 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 von 4 Anschlüsse))

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT, mm)

    2.182 x 1.258 x 110,4

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT, mm)

    2.182 x 1.358 x 464,6

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

    2.395 x 1.633 x 285

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT, mm)

    1.826 x 464,6

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß, kg)

    61,2

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß, kg)

    65,1

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    103,0

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH, mm)

    800 x 400

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096070833

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 110-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR24

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (abnehmbar)

  • Batterien für Fernbedienung

    Ja (2x AA)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG QNED TV, QNED89 mit Text LG QNED und 2024 auf dem Bildschirm

98QNED89T6A

98 Zoll 4K LG QNED Smart TV QNED89

98QNED89T6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt