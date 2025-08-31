Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
FAQs

Frage:

Was ist ein QNED Fernseher?

Antwort:

LG QNED TVs sind Premium-LCD-Fernseher. Sie kombinieren LGs einzigartige, Quantum Dots ersetzende Farbtechnologie Dynamic QNED Color für lebendige, naturgetreue Farben mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtungen und AI Prozessoren der vierten Generation für hochwertige Aufwertung von Bild und Ton. Alle 2025 QNEDs sind zudem von Intertek mit 100% Farbvolumen zertifiziert.

Frage:

Was ist ein QNED evo Fernseher?

Antwort:

Die QNED evo-Baureihen sind die High-End-Modelle der Premium-LCD-TVs von LG. QNED evo TVs bietet alle Merkmale eines „normalen“ QNED TVs, bietet dank Dynamic QNED Color Pro aber noch mehr Farbtreue für satte, absolut realitätsgetreue Bilder und integrieren LED-Backlights mit Mini-LED-Elementen und präzisem Dimming für hohe Helligkeit und starken Kontrast. Dazu kommen zusätzlich α8 AI Prozessoren der zweiten und α9 AI Prozessoren der achten Generation zum Einsatz, die selbst aus schlechtem Quellmaterial noch hochwertige Bild- und Tonwiedergabe darstellen können. Modelllabhängig unterstützen LG QNED evo TVs zudem AMD FreeSync sowie 144 Hz-VRR-Bildtechnologie für flüssiges Gameplay.

Frage:

Was zeichnet die Farbdarstellung von LGs QNED und QNED evo Modellen aus?

Antwort:

LGs QNED und QNED evo Modelle sind mit der einzigartigen LG-Farbtechnologie Dynamic QNED Color (Pro) ausgestattet, die Quantum Dots ersetzt und für farblich realitätsgetreue Bilddarstellung sorgt. Wie vom unabhängigen Testinstitut Intertek bestätigt entspricht oder übertrifft das Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) je nach Modell das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums.

Frage:

Was sind die Vorteile eines QNED TVs?

Antwort:

Die LG QNED TVs bieten lebendige Farben mit Dynamic QNED Color und 100% Farbvolumen bei den 2025er Modellen sowie eine flüssige Bilddarstellung mit bis zu 144 Hz VRR. Mit den neuen AI-Prozessoren bieten sie außerdem ein hyper-personalisiertes Erlebnis mit optimierter Bild- und Tonqualität, Spracherkennung und personalisierten Inhaltsempfehlungen. QNED TVs und QNED evo TVs bieten ein schlankes Design, clevere Optionen für eine individuelle Standfußmontage und sind in Displaydiagonalen von 43 bis 100 Zoll erhältlich.

Frage:

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen QNED und OLED?

Antwort:

LG QNED und QNED evo TVs eignen sich mit hellen Bildern und satten, aber natürlichen Farben auch für helle Räume – und sind gerade in großen Bildschirmdiagonalen oft preiswerter als die technisch nochmals überlegen LG OLED TVs. Wer tolle Leistung zu einem konkurrenzfähigen Preis sucht, ist hier richtig.

LG OLED TVs sind mit unübertroffenem Kontrast, perfektem Schwarz, absolut präzisen Farben, plastischer Bildtiefe und – vor allem bei den Spitzenmodellen – nochmals überlegenen Helligkeit auf kompromisslose Bildqualität für ein optimales Heimkino-Feeling ausgelegt. Darüber hinaus unterstützen LG OLED TVs Nvidia G-sync und AMD FreeSync für hervorragende VRR-Leistung mit bis zu 165 Hz und bieten außergewöhnlich flüssiges Gameplay ohne Tearing und Stottern. Preislich sind OLED TVs über QNED TVs angesiedelt.

Frage:

Was ist der beste LG QNED TV?

Antwort:

Wer Wert auf höchste LCD-Bildqualität legt, bekommt mit dem LG QNED evo TV QNED93 dank Mini-LED-Backlight brillante, helle Bilder und lebendige Farben dank Dynamic QNED Color Pro. Precision Dimming Pro verbessert die Detailgenauigkeit und erzeugt ein realistisches Bild mit Tiefenwahrnehmung. Für Liebhaber großer Bildschirme sind die Modellreihen QNED87, QNED86 und QNED85 die richtige Wahl. Mit satten, lebendigen Farben und einer Auswahl an Größen von 43 bis 100 Zoll sind diese Modellreihen die ideale Wahl für alle, die das Kinoerlebnis auf einer großen „Leinwand“ zu Hause genießen möchten.

