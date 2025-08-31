Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
32 Zoll LG HD LR60 Smart TV

32LR60006LA
Hauptmerkmale

  • HD Screen: Natürliche und lebendige Farben
  • Satte, naturgetreue Bilder mit dem alpha 5 Gen6 AI-Prozessor
  • Beeindruckendes Kinoerlebnis zu Hause dank HDR10 Pro
  • Immersives Spielerlebnis dank Game Dashboard und Optimizer
Mehr
Ein Kunstwerk aus orangefarbenen, gelben, rosa und blauen Kieselsteinen auf einem LG HD TV.

Tauche in leuchtende Farben und klare Bilder ein

LG HD TVs bieten dir lebendige Klarheit und satte Farben für all deine Lieblingsinhalte.

*Bildschirmaufnahme simuliert.

HDR10 Pro

Fokus auf die feinsten Details

Tauche ein in eine Welt, in der jede Farbe lebendig wirkt und die Helligkeit perfekt aufeinander abgestimmt ist – dank des brillanten HDR10 Pro erlebst du jedes Detail in seiner schönsten Form.

In einem lila getönten, schattigen Raum sehen wir die Nahaufnahme des Gesichts eines Mannes auf einem geteilten Bildschirm. Links steht „SDR“ und das Bild ist unscharf. Auf der rechten Seite wird „HDR10 Pro“ angezeigt und das Bild ist klar und scharf definiert.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

alpha 5 Gen6 AI-Prozessor

Erlebe jeden Moment noch realistischer

Der alpha 5 Gen6 AI-Prozessor von LG mit rot- und grünfarbenem Licht an der Unterseite sowie bunten Leiterbahnen, die vom AI-Prozessor abzweigen.

Der alpha 5 Gen6  AI-Prozessor optimiert Bild und Klang für ein noch intensiveres Seherlebnis.

*Bildschirmaufnahme wird simuliert.

Virtual 5.1

Tauche ein in eine räumliche Symphonie – ein Klang- und Raumgefühl, das dich vollkommen umgibt und mitreißt.

Erlebe den fesselnden Nervenkitzel eines beeindruckenden virtuellen 5.1-Surround-Soundsystems – und höre jedes kleine Echo in satten, detailreichen Klangwelten.

Der webOS 23-Startbildschirm mit den Kategorien „Home Office“, „Spiele“, „Musik“, „Home Hub“ und „Sport“. Unten auf dem Bildschirm werden unter „Top-Tipps für Sie“ und „Aktuelle Streamings“ personalisierte Empfehlungen angezeigt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

webOS 23

Mach dein TV-Erlebnis zu deinem ganz persönlichen Highlight 

Gestalte dein TV-Erlebnis ganz nach deinen Wünschen. Mit ‚Mein Profil‘, ‚Quick Card‘ und dem ‚AI Concierge‘ wird Fernsehen so individuell wie du selbst.

*Unterstützte Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren und bei Veröffentlichung unterschiedlich sein.

**Schlagwort-Empfehlungen variieren je nach App und Tageszeit und sind nur in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen. 

***Gilt für OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD/HD-Modelle, die ab 2023 hergestellt wurden.

****Bildschirmaufnahmen sind simuliert.

*Es kann eine unbegrenzte Anzahl von Profilen erstellt werden, allerdings werden auf dem Startbildschirm nur bis zu 10 Profile angezeigt.

**Unterstützte Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren und bei Veröffentlichung unterschiedlich sein. 

***Die Service-Verfügbarkeit kann je nach Region und Serie variieren.

****Das Schlüsselwort für „For you“ in AI Concierge kann nur in Ländern bereitgestellt werden, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen. 

*****Die empfohlenen Schlüsselwörter variieren je nach Vordergrund-App und Zeit. 

******Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

LG Magic Remote mit runder, neonlila beleuchteter Taste in der Mitte. Ein sanftes violettes Licht umgibt die Fernbedienung auf schwarzem Hintergrund.

LG Magic Remote mit runder, neonlila beleuchteter Taste in der Mitte. Ein sanftes violettes Licht umgibt die Fernbedienung auf schwarzem Hintergrund.

Magic Remote Fernbedienung

Die Magie liegt
in deinen Händen

Sag den altmodischen Tasten Lebewohl! Mit der LG Magic Remote steuerst du alle smarten Funktionen deines LG TVs ganz einfach per Klick, Scroll oder Sprachbefehl.

*Die Funktionen und Eigenschaften der Magic Remote können je nach Region und Sprache variieren.

Eine Fülle von Inhalten zur Wiedergabe

Es werden sechs Miniaturbilder von Filmen und Fernsehsendungen angezeigt und darunter die Logos von LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ und Apple TV+.

OTT Services

Entdecke deine Lieblings-Streaming-Dienste ganz einfach – schnell, übersichtlich und genau so, wie du es willst.

Starte ganz entspannt in deine nächste Serie – mit integriertem Schnellzugriff auf deine liebsten Streaming-Dienste und Apps bist du sofort mittendrin.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

***Für Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime und Apple TV+ sind ein separates Abonnement und die dazugehörigen Einheiten erforderlich.

****Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*****Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen Tochtergesellschaften.

Eine Fernbedienung ist auf einen LG TV gerichtet und auf der rechten Seite des Bildschirms sehen wir die Einstellungen.

WOW Interface

Einfachheit immer greifbar

Steuere deine Soundbar ganz bequem über die WOW-Schnittstelle deines LG TVs – von Klangmodi über Profile bis hin zu praktischen Funktionen.

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. Je nach Modell kann die Steuerung des Soundbar-Modus unterschiedlich ausfallen.

**Mit der LG-TV-Fernbedienung kannst du nur bestimmte Funktionen nutzen.

***Bitte beachte: Der Service ist eventuell beim Kauf noch nicht verfügbar. Für Updates brauchst du eine aktive Netzwerkverbindung.

****HD-Geräte sind mit der WOW-Schnittstelle kompatibel.

Tauche ein in deine ultimative Film- und Gaming-Zone – für Entertainment, das dich komplett mitreißt

Echtes Kinoerlebnis zu Hause

Immersive Filmmagie in deinen eigenen vier Wänden

Hole dir echtes Kinofeeling nach Hause! Mit HDR10 Pro erlebst du jeden Film in voller Pracht – mit beeindruckend präzisen Farben und starken Kontrasten für ein noch intensiveres Kinoerlebnis.

Eine Familie sitzt auf dem Boden eines schwach beleuchteten Wohnzimmers an einem kleinen Tisch und blickt zu einem LG-TV an der Wand, der die Erde aus dem Weltraum zeigt.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

Starkes Gameplay

Optimiere dein Gaming-Erlebnis mit Funktionen auf höchstem Niveau

Während des Spiels sorgt immersives HGiG für hervorragende Bildqualität, eARC für fantastischen Klang.

Ein Autorennspiel auf der Ziellinie, mit der Aufschrift „WIN!“, während der Spieler den Controller umklammert. Unten links sehen wir das eARC- und HGiG-Logo.

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

**Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

Steuerung, wo du sie brauchst

Du musst dein Spiel nicht unterbrechen, um Game Optimizer oder das Game Dashboard zu nutzen – bleib voll im Flow!

Eine FPS-Gaming-Szene, in der während des Spiels das Game Dashboard über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Wir sehen eine dunkle Winterszene mit dem Game Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.

*Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl „Game Optimizer“ als auch „Game Dashboard“ aktiviert sind. 

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Nachhaltigkeit

Entdecke die Zukunftsvision von LG HD

Triff die richtige Wahl für unseren Planeten – mit leichten, praktischen Verpackungen und einem klaren Bekenntnis zu globaler Nachhaltigkeit."

LG HD-Verpackung vor beigem Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen.

*Unterstützte Partnerschaften können je nach Land variieren.

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    Full HD

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Direct LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

BILDVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α5 AI-Prozessor Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • Unterstützt HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Familien-Einstellungen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja (mit LG ThinQ-App)

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtueller 5.1 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    20 Watt

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v5.0)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    2 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM)

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    1 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    720 x 478 x 178

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

    798 x 516 x 133

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    597 x 178

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    4,2

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    4,3

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    5,6

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    100 x 100

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096143322

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Standard-Fernbedienung

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

