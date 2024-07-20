Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4k Smart TV + 3.1 Dolby Atmos®️ Design-Soundbar mit 420 Watt
OLED65G48LW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
65 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4k Smart TV + 3.1 Dolby Atmos®️ Design-Soundbar mit 420 Watt

OLED65G48LW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
OLED65G48LW.DSG10TY

65 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4k Smart TV + 3.1 Dolby Atmos®️ Design-Soundbar mit 420 Watt

2 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

OLED65G48LW

65 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
OLED65G48LW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
Frontansicht der LG Soundbar SG10TY und des Subwoofers

DSG10TY

3.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DSG10TY mit Dolby Atmos

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

1.441 x 826 x 24,3

Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

1.441 x 910 x 263

Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

1.600 x 970 x 172

Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

485 x 263

Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

23,8

Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

29,1

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

35,9

Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

300 x 300

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806096014530

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(OLED65G48LW)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65G48LW)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (OLED65G48LW)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
Alle Spezifikationen

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Standard

Ja

Music

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Clear Voice Pro

Ja

Sport

Ja

Game

Ja

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Ja

HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Ja

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS:X

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

AAC

Ja

AAC+

Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Optisch

1

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

WLAN

Ja

Wireless Rear Ready

Ja

Kompatibel mit Alexa

Ja

Spotify Connect

Ja

Tidal Connect

Ja

AirPlay 2

Ja

Chromecast

Ja

Kompatibel mit Google Home

Ja

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

Pass-through

Ja

Pass-through (4K)

Ja

VRR / ALLM

Ja

120Hz

Ja

HDR10

Ja

Dolby Vision

Ja

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

BEDIENUNG

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Ja

Soundbar Mode Control

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Orchestra

Ja

WOW Interface

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

Soundbar

1.446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GEWICHT

Soundbar

3,9 kg

Subwoofer

5,8 kg

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

16,1 kg

ZUBEHÖR

Garantiekarte

Ja

Optisches Kabel

Ja

HDMI Kabel

Ja

Wandhalterung

Ja

Fernbedienung

Ja

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087999501

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(DSG10TY)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

