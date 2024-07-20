OLED65G48LW.DSG10TY

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4k Smart TV + 3.1 Dolby Atmos®️ Design-Soundbar mit 420 Watt
-
65 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
-
3.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DSG10TY mit Dolby Atmos
Alle Spezifikationen
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)
-
1.441 x 826 x 24,3
-
Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)
-
1.441 x 910 x 263
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)
-
1.600 x 970 x 172
-
Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)
-
485 x 263
-
Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß
-
23,8
-
Gewicht TV mit Standfuß
-
29,1
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
-
35,9
-
Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)
-
300 x 300
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806096014530
Compliance-Informationen
Alle Spezifikationen
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Ja
-
Standard
-
Ja
-
Music
-
Ja
-
Cinema
-
Ja
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Ja
-
Sport
-
Ja
-
Game
-
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Ja
HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
-
Ja
-
DTS:X
-
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Ja
-
AAC
-
Ja
-
AAC+
-
Ja
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Optisch
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Ja
-
WLAN
-
Ja
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Ja
-
Kompatibel mit Alexa
-
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
-
Ja
-
Tidal Connect
-
Ja
-
AirPlay 2
-
Ja
-
Chromecast
-
Ja
-
Kompatibel mit Google Home
-
Ja
HDMI KOMPATIBEL
-
Pass-through
-
Ja
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Ja
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Ja
-
120Hz
-
Ja
-
HDR10
-
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Ja
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Ja
BEDIENUNG
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Ja
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
-
WOW Interface
-
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)
-
Soundbar
-
1.446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
GEWICHT
-
Soundbar
-
3,9 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5,8 kg
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung
-
16,1 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Garantiekarte
-
Ja
-
Optisches Kabel
-
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
-
Ja
-
Wandhalterung
-
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
-
Ja
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806087999501
Compliance-Informationen
Bewertungen
Vor Ort finden
-
