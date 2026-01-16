About Cookies on This Site

TV Sockelständer

TV Sockelständer

AAN30044308
15-Grad-Seitenansicht
Vorderansicht
Seitenansicht
Rückansicht
Komponentenansicht
Hauptmerkmale

  • LG TV Original-Sockelständer
  • Inklusive Displayständer und Rückabdeckung für die Kabelkontrolle
SQ-G2ST65
SQ-G2ST65.AEU

Montageposition

Die tatsächliche Montageposition dieses Elements kann je nach Produktmodell variieren. 

Weitere Informationen findest du im Benutzerhandbuch für dein Modell. 

Der Sockelständer befindet sich unten auf der Rückseite des Fernsehers.

Installation

Weitere Informationen findest du im Benutzerhandbuch für dein Modell. 

schritt 1
schritt 2
schritt 3
schritt 4
schritt 5
schritt 6
schritt 7

*Abbildungen und Eigenschaften des Produkts können Werbeaussagen enthalten und vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Das Aussehen, die Spezifikationen usw. des Produkts können zum Zweck der Produktverbesserung ohne vorherige Ankündigung geändert werden.

*Alle Produktbilder sind Fotoausschnitte und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Die Produktfarbe kann je nach Monitorauflösung, Helligkeitseinstellungen und Computerspezifikationen variieren.

*Die Leistung des Produkts kann sich je nach Nutzungsumgebung unterscheiden und die Verfügbarkeit kann je nach Geschäft variieren.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

AAN30044308

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Nettogewicht (kg)

    4

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T, mm)

    430 x 225 x 250

  • Produktgewicht (kg)

    6

ALLGEMEINES

  • Kategorie

    Sockelständer

  • Komponenten

    Sockelständer, Schrauben (4 Stück), Abdeckblende (Wandmontage), Abdeckblende (Anschlüsse), Kabelmanagement-Abdeckung, Kurzanleitung

  • Teilenummer

    AAN30044308

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.