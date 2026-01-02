About Cookies on This Site

Trockner Essence White (C, 8 kg) mit Wärmepumpentechnologie und digitalem LED-Touchdisplay I RT80B3C

Produktblatt
Produktblatt

Trockner Essence White (C, 8 kg) mit Wärmepumpentechnologie und digitalem LED-Touchdisplay I RT80B3C

RT80B3C
Hauptmerkmale

  • Wärmepumpentechnologie: Schonende Trocknung bei niedrigen Temperaturen
  • Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator: Ausspülung mithilfe von Wasserdruck
  • Sensor Dry: optimiert die Trocknungsleistung
  • DUAL Filter: einfache und effiziente Wartung
  • ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität (Android und iOS)
  • Smart Pairing: Kommunikation zwischen Waschmaschine und Trockner
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Video, das in den LG Trockner in der mit einer LG Waschmaschine ausgestatteten Waschküche zoomt.

*Die abgebildeten Produktbilder und Videos dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Alles, was ein Trockner haben sollte

Skizze und Produktbild eines Trockners

Einfaches, ergonomisches Design

Intuitives Design mit den wichtigsten Funktionen

Bild eines Anzughemds, das gescannt wird

SensorDry-Technologie

Trocknung in Echtzeit dank Sensoren

Bild von Blättern, die um eine Waschmaschine herum wirbeln.

Energie sparen

Effiziente Trocknungstechnologie

Bild eines Kondensators.

Einfache Wartung

Selbstreinigender Kondensator

Modernes Design

Einfach zu bedienen, mit einem eleganten neuen Look

Ein Design, das jedem Raum einen modernen Touch verleiht

Innenaufnahme mit Waschmaschine und Trockner nebeneinander

Innenaufnahme mit Waschmaschine und Trockner nebeneinander

*Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

R290

Natürliches Kältemittel

Mit R290 für umweltfreundliches Trocknen – geringeres Treibhauspotenzial als herkömmliche Kältemittel.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Trockensensor

Hervorragende Trocknungsleistung

Erkennt die Restfeuchtigkeit in der Kleidung und passt die Trockenzeit automatisch an.

Video zur Veranschaulichung der Stofffeuchtigkeitsmessung

*Die abgebildeten Produktbilder und Videos dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*Gilt nur für das Trockensensor-Programm.

Selbstreinigender Kondensator

Keine manuelle Reinigung des Kondensators erforderlich

Genieße mühelose Wartung dank automatischer Selbstreinigungstechnologie.

*Die abgebildeten Produktbilder oder Videos dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*Die erreichte Sauberkeit des Kondensators ist von den konkreten Betriebsumgebungen abhängig.

*Wie häufig eine „Automatische Kondensatorreinigung“ erfolgt, ist von der Menge und dem anfänglichen Feuchtigkeitsgehalt der Wäsche abhängig.

Smart Pairing

Automatische Synchronisierung der Trocknereinstellungen

Wasch- und Trockenprogramme werden automatisch geteilt – für einen nahtlosen, perfekt abgestimmten Ablauf.

*Die abgebildeten Produktbilder und Videos dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*Um diese Funktion nutzen zu können, müssen Waschmaschine und Trockner über dein Wi-Fi-Heimnetzwerk miteinander verbunden und in der intelligenten Anwendung LG ThinQ® registriert sein.

2-in-1-Filter

Einfach zu reinigen – für dauerhaft starke Leistung

Doppelter Schutz für konstante Trocknungsergebnisse.

Bild eines Filters, der aus der Trocknertrommel entfernt wird.

Überprüfe den Filterreinigungsprozess.
Video, das den Prozess der Reinigung des Filters zeigt

*Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

LG ThinQ®

Einfaches Leben dank smarter Steuerung

Steuere deinen Trockner bequem aus der Ferne und erweitere ihn um neue Programme.

Steuere deine Wäsche jederzeit und überall

Mit der LG ThinQ® App verbindest du dich mit deiner Waschmaschine. Starte deinen Waschgang mit nur einem Fingertipp.

Einfache Wartung und Überwachung

Behalte Wartung und Energieverbrauch jederzeit im Blick – mit der LG ThinQ® App

Wäsche waschen mit Sprachassistent

Sag deinem intelligenten Lautsprecher oder KI-Assistenten, was du brauchst, und lass deine Waschmaschine den Rest erledigen.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*Intelligente Funktionen sind abhängig von Land und Modell. Welche Services für dich verfügbar sind, kannst du von deinem LG Vertriebspartner vor Ort oder unmittelbar von LG erfahren.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Google Assistant kompatibel sind, ist vom konkreten Land und der Einrichtung des konkreten Smart Homes abhängig.

Die wichtigsten Funktionen, die ein Trockner braucht – für alle Haushalte

LG Trockner im Wohnzimmer.

Passt sich deinem Wohnstil an

Bild eines LG-Trockners.

Flaches, minimalistisches Design

Vergrößertes Bild des Trockner-Drehknopfs und -Panels

Einfache, intuitive Bedienung

Innenaufnahme einer Waschmaschine und eines Trockners nebeneinander.

Waschen & Trocknen

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

FAQ

Q.

Wie wähle ich einen neuen Trockner aus?

A.

Beachte bei der Entscheidung für einen Trockner folgende Punkte: 

1. Beladung passend zur Anzahl der Leute in deinem Haushalt

2. Energieeffizienzklasse für möglichst niedrige Energiekosten

3. Bedarfsgerechte Trocknungsprogramme

4. Intelligente Funktionen und Anwendungen wie LG ThinQ

5. Vom Trockner beanspruchter Installationsfreiraum

6. Zuverlässige Services mit garantierter Qualität

Q.

Muss für dieses Produkt eine zusätzliche Lüftung installiert werden?

A.

LG Trockner benötigen keine Lüftung und können überall und ohne besonderen Vorgaben an den Aufstellort betrieben werden.

Q.

Worauf muss ich achten, wenn ich Waschmaschine und Trockner übereinander aufstellen will?

A.

Damit sichergestellt ist, dass du Waschmaschine und Trockner gefahrlos, verlässlich und problemlos nutzen kannst, solltest du folgenden Punkte beachten.

1. Kompatibilität: Ganz zuerst musst du dich davon überzeugen, dass Waschmaschine und Trockner miteinander kompatibel sind. Es wird empfohlen, LG Trockner nur mit LG Trommelwaschmaschinen zu kombinieren. (Mögliche Tiefen von Waschmaschinen: 565, 615 mm)

2. Installationsfreiraum: Überprüfe die Maße des Aufstellorts zum Platzieren von Waschmaschine und Trockner nebeneinander. Achte zudem darauf, dass ausreichend Freiraum zum Öffnen der Türen von Waschmaschine und Trockner vorhanden ist.

3. Installation durch eine Fachkraft: Der Trockner kann mithilfe eines Stapelsets zuverlässig an der LG Waschmaschine gesichert werden. Das Installieren des Trockners auf die Waschmaschine und die Überprüfung auf ordnungsgemäße Installation dürfen nur von einer zugelassenen Servicekraft vorgenommen werden.

Q.

Was ist die zu erwartende Lebensdauer eines Wäschetrockners?

A.

Die Lebensdauer eines Produkt ist von mehreren Faktoren wie Qualität des Produkts und Häufigkeit von Nutzung und Wartung abhängig.

Damit dein Trockner eine möglichst lange Lebensdauer erreicht, ist eine regelmäßige Wartung unerlässlich.

1. Reinige vor und nach dem Trocknen von Wäsche den Bereich um den Filter und halte den Flusen-Doppelfilter sauber, indem du den Filter mit Wasser auswäschst.

2. Halte das Innere des Trockners frei von Staub und lasse die Tür des Trockners vor und nach dem Trocknen leicht geöffnet, damit das Innere belüftet wird.

3. Es wird empfohlen, Kondensator und Trommel durch regelmäßiges Ausführen der Programme „Kondensatorpflege“ und „Trommelpflege“ zu pflegen.

Q.

Welche Textilien gehören nicht in den Trockner?

A.

Informiere dich anhand des Pflegeetiketts am Kleidungsstück und wähle das empfohlene Trocknungsprogramm aus.

Die folgenden Dinge gehören nicht in den Trockner:

– Brennbare Gegenstände: Kleidungsstücke getränkt mit Wachs, Öl, Farbe, Kraftstoffen, Entfettern, Trockenreinigungsmitteln, Kerosin usw., Elektroheizdecken, Teppiche

– Wärmeempfindliche Kleidungsstücke

Q.

Wie lange dauert das Trocknen von Kleidungsstücken in einem Trockner mit Wärmepumpe?

A.

Die zum Trocknen der Kleidung in einem Trockner mit Wärmepumpe benötigte Zeit ist von Faktoren wie Typ des Stoffes und Gewicht der Wäsche abhängig.

1. Stofftyp: Kleidungsstücke aus schweren Materialien wie Jeansstoff brauchen länger als Kleidungsstücke aus leichten Stoffen wie Polyester.

2. Gewicht der Wäsche: Je mehr Wäsche in den Trockner gegeben wird, desto länger ist die Trocknungszeit.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence White

  • Tür (Material)

    Runde Tür (ohne Abdeckung)

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    8

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Zeitverzögerungs-Timer (in Stunden)

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigetyp

    Wählen + Berühren LED

  • Angabe bei Türverriegelung

    Nein

  • Zeitanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Nein

  • AI DD®

    Nein

  • Bauart

    Kondensatortrockner (lüfterlos)

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • Signalton bei Programmende

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    Nein

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Nein

  • Automatischer Neustart

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Nein

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Nein

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Trommelmaterial

    Nein

  • Doppeltes Flusensieb

    Ja

  • Indikator Wasserstand

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Elektrische Wärmepumpe

  • Invertermotor

    Ja

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A bis G)

    C

PROGRAMME

  • Allergy Care

    Nein

  • Schnelltrocknung

    Nein

  • Wolle

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Lufttrocknen

    Nein

  • AI Dry

    Nein

  • Auffrischen Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Voluminöse Wäsche

    Nein

  • Baumwolle

    Ja

  • Baumwolle +

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacken-Auffrischung

    Nein

  • Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Schnell 30

    Nein

  • Quick 40

    Ja

  • Korbtrocken

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Dampf-Hygieneprogramm

    Nein

  • Dampf-Auffrischprogramm

    Nein

  • Zeitprogramm

    Ja

  • Handtücher

    Nein

  • Turbo Dry

    Nein

  • Warm Trocknen/Lüften

    Nein

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Ton An/Aus

    Nein

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Zeitverzögerung

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Steam

    Nein

  • Anti-Falten

    Nein

  • Kondensatorpflege

    Ja

  • Trommelpflege

    Nein

  • Trocknungsgrad

    3 Stufen

  • Trockenzeit

    Ja

  • Favorit

    Nein

  • Weniger Zeit

    Nein

  • Mehr Zeit

    Nein

  • Schranktrocken

    Nein

  • Timer-Trocknen

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Programmüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    53,0

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    56,0

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1.115

OPTIONEN / ZUBEHÖR

  • LG TWINWash-kompatibel

    Nein

  • Ablaufschlauchset

    Ja

  • Gestellbaugruppe

    Ja

  • Zwischenbaurahmen

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096709207

PRODUKTINFORMATION (TROCKNER) - AKTUELLER STANDARD

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Nein

  • Automatischer Wäschetrockner

    Ja

  • Kondensationseffizienzklasse

    B

  • Energieverbrauch Teilbeladung (E dry1/2; in kWh)

    0,80

  • Energieverbrauch Vollbeladung (Edry; in kWh)

    1,46

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Vollbeladung (C dry; in %)

    91

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Teilbeladung (C dry1/2; in %)

    91

  • Schallleistungspegel (gewichteter Durchschnittswert in dB)

    64

  • Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

    0,38

  • Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

    0,38

  • Standardtrocknungsprogramm

    Baumwolle + Schranktrocknen

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beivollständiger Befüllung (T dry in Min.)

    167

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beiTeilbefüllung (T dry1/2 in Min.)

    108

  • Gewichtete Kondensationseffizienz (in %)

    91

  • Gewichteter Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    96

  • Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

    122

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

