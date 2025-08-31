Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Waschtrockner Platinum Black (D/A, 10 kg / 6 kg, 1.400 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | W4WR70X6YB
MEZ69325278 W4WR70X6YB 25.3.19.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
WM

W4WR70X6YB
Front view
front view door open
Drum view
top view
Drawer
Drawer
Top view
Top right view
Top view
Bottom View
Right side View
Left side View
Left side door open View
Side View
Back View
Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • AI DD®: Mehr Gewebeschutz dank intelligenter Erkennung der Fasern
  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen: besonders schonend
  • Steam: Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf dank spezieller Programme wie Allergy Care
  • TurboWash® 360°: 4 Wassereinsprühdüsen für schnelleres und schonenderes Waschen in nur 39 Min. (halbe Beladung)
  • AquaLock® Vollwasserschutz: AquaStop-System bestehend aus versiegelter Bodenwanne mit Sensor und AquaStop Sicherheitsschlauch

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

2 mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen & -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol.

2 mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen & -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol.

LG AI Core-Tech

AI-Wäschelösungen

LG AI Core-Tech Mehr erfahren
WD-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop_v2

WD-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop_v2

WM-Vivace-V700-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop-custom

WM-Vivace-V700-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop-custom

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz3

AI DD®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI DD® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im November 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9BWP2W vs. FY10SD4). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. *AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD®?1

Was ist AI DD®?

AI DD® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.
Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem1

Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem1

Alles in einem Gerät

Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem

Die Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG ist ein weiteres Gerät, das mit unseren führenden Technologien ausgerüstet ist. Spart Platz in der Wohnung und schafft mehr Raum für Ihre Familie.
Mehr Freizeit durch zeitsparenderes Wäschewaschen1
Alles in einem Gerät

Mehr Freizeit durch zeitsparenderes Wäschewaschen

Mit der Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG können Sie problemlos mehr Zeit mit Ihrer Familie verbringen.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2019, Option TurboWash59+Dry mit 4 kg gemischter Wäsche.

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten3

TurboWash®360˚

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten

Mit TurboWash®360˚ wird Ihre Wäsche in nur 39 Minuten gründlich gereinigt – inklusive Faserschutz! Die 3D-Multi-Düsen bewegen sich in 4 Richtungen und erreichen jeden Millimeter Ihrer Wäsche.
Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene3
Steam

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

Die LG Steam Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können, ebenso wie 30%* der Knitterfalten.
Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten3

**Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9% der durch Hausstaubmilben entstehenden Allergene. *Getestet durch Intertek im Dezember 2018, basierend auf dem AATCC-Standard Baumwoll-Waschgang mit der zugeschalteten Knitterfrei-Option (Wrinkle Care) im Vergleich zum Baumwoll-Waschgang ohne jene Option (gewaschen wurden 3 Hemden unterschiedlicher Gewebe). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. *Wrinkle Care, der Knitterschutz, kann bei 6 Zyklen dazugewählt werden.

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum3

 

 

Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!
Haltbarer und hygienischer3

Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.
Auffällig und elegant1
Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.
Intelligentes Gerät3
ThinQ®

Intelligentes Gerät

Dank ThinQ®-Technologie ist Ihre Waschmaschine nun intelligent – von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

*Die empfohlene Maximalbeladung für jedes Waschprogramm kann abweichen. Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Benutzerhandbuch.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

DIM

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Farbe (Front)

    Platinum Black

  • Tür (Material)

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    6

  • Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

    10

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Zeitverzögerungs-Timer (in Stunden)

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigetyp

    Wählen + Berühren LED

  • Angabe bei Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zeitanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Ja

  • AI DD®

    Ja

  • Bauart

    Frontlader-Waschtrockner

  • Signalton bei Programmende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Automatischer Neustart

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash® 360°

    Ja

  • Trommelmaterial

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Ja

  • Material der Mitnehmer

    Schlanke Trommel aus Edelstahl

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß/kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Automatikfunktion

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1400

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen)

    A

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen & Trocknen)

    D

PROGRAMME

  • Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung mit Dampf

    Nein

  • AI Wash

    Ja

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • AI Wash

    Nein

  • Bettwäsche

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schonwäsche

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Schnell 14

    Ja

  • Schnell 30

    Nein

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Schnelles Waschen+Trocknen

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Nein

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Dampf Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Ja

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche 20°C

    Nein

  • Wolle

    Nein

  • Jeans/Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche + Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Nein

  • Kurz 12

    Nein

  • Kurz 60

    Nein

  • Spülen

    Nein

  • Schleudern/Abpumpen

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Ja

  • Handwäsche/Wolle

    Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Ton An/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Zeitverzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    2-mal

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Nein

  • Spülen+

    Ja

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash®

    Ja

  • Waschen

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Programmüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    70,0

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    74,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    620

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1.100

ENERGIE

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen; in kWh)

    46

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Ja

  • Dauer des unausgeschalteten Zustands (in Min.)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    0,750

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    0,498

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,250

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1.360

  • Geräuschpegel Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung; in dB(A))

    71

  • Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

    0,5

  • Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

    0,5

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Schleudern)

    A

  • Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (Schleudern; in %)

    44,9

  • Standardprogramm (Waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beivollständiger Befüllung (T dry in Min.)

    239

  • Programmdauer halbe Ladung (in Min.)

    180

  • Programmdauer viertel Ladung (Waschen; in Min.)

    142

  • Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

    10

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (in Liter)

    52

ENERGIE

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Ja

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    6

  • Dauer des unausgeschalteten Zustands (in Min.)

    5

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen & Trocknen; in kWh)

    308

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    D

  • Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

    0,5

  • Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

    0,5

  • Standardprogramm (Waschen & Trocknen)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei vollständiger Befüllung (T dry in Min.)

    455

  • Programmdauer halbe Ladung (in Min.)

    275

  • Waschen+Trocknen (volle Ladung)

    3,821

  • Waschen+ Trocknen (halbe Ladung)

    1,962

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (in Liter)

    90

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096518502

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

