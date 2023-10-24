We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI Direct Drive®
Fortschrittliche Waschtechnologie
Die AI Direct Drive® Technologie von LG, kurz AI DD®, sorgt für ein intelligentes Waschen. So wird neben dem Beladungsgewicht auch die Stoffempfindlichkeit der Kleidung erkannt und anhand großer Datenmengen das optimale Waschmuster automatisch ausgewählt. Dies führt zu einem um 18% verbesserten Faserschutz ohne Kompromisse bei der Waschperformance.