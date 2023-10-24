About Cookies on This Site

AI Direct Drive®

Fortschrittliche Waschtechnologie

Die AI Direct Drive® Technologie von LG, kurz AI DD®, sorgt für ein intelligentes Waschen. So wird neben dem Beladungsgewicht auch die Stoffempfindlichkeit der Kleidung erkannt und anhand großer Datenmengen das optimale Waschmuster automatisch ausgewählt. Dies führt zu einem um 18% verbesserten Faserschutz ohne Kompromisse bei der Waschperformance.

Die Abbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können von den tatsächlichen Gegebenheiten abweichen.
Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019. Baumwoll-Waschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwoll-Waschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
AI DD® ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar: Koch-/Buntwäsche bzw. Baumwolle, Mix und Pflegeleicht.

Herkömmliche Motoren

Unser Motor der 1. Generation aus dem Jahr 1969 lief nur mit einer einzigen Bewegung.

LG Inverter Direct Drive®

Dieser langlebige Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie bietet eine starke Leistung und ist dabei besonders energieeffizient. Da es sich bei diesem Direktantrieb um einen BLDC-Motor mit Außenrotor handelt, sind keine zusätzlichen Teile (wie z. B. Riemen, Riemenscheiben, Ketten oder Getriebe) erforderlich. Dies sorgt durch ein Minimum an Geräteteilen für weniger Verschleiß und Fehleranfälligkeiten, sowie für eine geringere Geräuschentwicklung und weniger Vibration.

6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

Sechs verschiedene Trommelbewegungen (Schleudern, Schwingen, Wringen, Wenden, Sanft schaukeln und Stufenschleudern) in einer Vielzahl an verschiedenen Abfolgen – je nach den individuellen Textilbedürfnissen – optimieren die Waschperformance. Für eine gleichermaßen schonende und gründliche Wäsche.

AI DD®

Durch die AI DD®️-Technologie wird automatisch das Gewicht und die Stoffbeschaffenheit der Wäsche erkannt und automatisch das ideale Waschmuster für jedes Gewebe ausgewählt − für eine gründliche Reinigung mit mehr Faserschutz.

Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Warum AI DD®?

Für uns ist Baumwolle gleich Baumwolle, aber die Waschmaschinen von LG sehen über das Etikett hinaus.

Eine Frau, ein Kind und ein Mann stehen

Es gibt eine Reihe von Stoffmerkmalen und -eigenschaften. Selbst bei Textilien aus reiner Baumwolle hat jedes Kleidungsstück unterschiedliche Charakteristika. AI Direct Drive®, kurz AI DD®, erkennt den Unterschied und ermittelt bei jedem Waschgang aus zahlreichen Datensätzen das für die individuelle Waschladung ideale Waschmuster.

WM-VIVACE-06-Why-AIDD-03-D

Wie funktioniert AI DD®?3

Wie funktioniert AI DD®?

AI DD® erkennt das Beladungsgewicht Ihrer Wäsche und erkennt die Empfindlichkeit der Stoffe.

Die Entwicklung des Direct Drive® Motors

Evolution, die niemals stoppt und immer vorangetrieben wird.

TurboWash® 360˚

Gründliche Reinigung in nur 39 Minuten

Mit TurboWash® 360˚ wird Ihre Wäsche in nur 39 Minuten gründlich gereinigt, ohne dass Kompromisse beim Faserschutz eingegangen werden müssen.

Gründliche Reinigung in nur 39 Minuten1

Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019, basierend auf IEC 60456: Ausgabe 5.0. TurboWash® 360° Zyklus mit halber Beladung der Nennkapazität. Die Ergebnisse können je nach der tatsächlichen Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

Warum TurboWash® 360˚?

Die Waschmaschinen von LG verwenden bewegliche 3D-Multispray-Düsen, die mit einer Inverterpumpe angetrieben werden. Sie erreichen aus 4 Richtungen jeden Zentimeter Ihrer Wäsche besonders schnell und effektiv. Die Wäsche wird schneller durchgefeuchtet, mit der Lauge in Kontakt gebracht und auch wieder besser durchgespült. Dies verkürzt die Waschzeit auf nur 39 Minuten, spart Energie und schützt Ihre Kleidung vor Beschädigungen.

Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019, basierend auf IEC 60456: Ausgabe 5.0. TurboWash® 360° Zyklus mit halber Beladung der Nennkapazität. Die Ergebnisse können je nach der tatsächlichen Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

Energieeinsparung

Mehr Energieeffizienz und Faserschutz

Kürzere Zykluszeit, geringerer Energieverbrauch und weniger Textilbeschädigungen.

Getestet durch Intertek, basierend auf IEC 60456, Ausgabe 5.0. TurboWash® 360° Zyklus mit 5 kg und 4 kg Wäsche, gereinigt in Geräten für 9 bis 10,5 kg bzw. 8,5 kg Waschladung im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollzyklus mit TurboWash® (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W/F2V9GWP2W vs. F5VR). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

LG Waschgeräte mit dem Inverter Direct Drive®