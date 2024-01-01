Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Episode 1 : OLED Magic Remote

هل يمكنك رفع الصوت؟

عندما تواجه الجدة صعوبة في رؤية أزرار جهاز التحكم، فإن القليل من المساعدة من حفيدتها والأمر الصوتي البسيط سيفي بالغرض!
شاهد الآن لترى ما سيحدث!

المنتجات

تلفزيون LG OLED evo C3 الذكي مقاس 83 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023 + LG Sound Bar SC9S
تلفزيون LG OLED evo C3 الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023 + LG Sound Bar SC9S
تلفزيون LG OLED evo C3 الذكي مقاس 77 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023
تلفزيون LG OLED evo CS3 الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023
تلفاز LG OLED evo مقاس 77 بوصة من سلسلة C2، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم سينمائى والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS
تلفاز LG OLED مقاس 65 بوصة من سلسلة G2، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم Gallery Design والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 