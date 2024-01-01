Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ثلاجه انستافيو 635 لتر ، كومبريسور الانفرتر الخطي ، تطبيق التحكم عن بعد ، أسود

ثلاجه انستافيو 635 لتر ، كومبريسور الانفرتر الخطي ، تطبيق التحكم عن بعد ، أسود

GC-X257CQHS

ثلاجه انستافيو 635 لتر ، كومبريسور الانفرتر الخطي ، تطبيق التحكم عن بعد ، أسود

front light on food view

*الثلاجات تأتي مع ضمان خمس سنوات، الكباس الانفرترر ضمان عشر سنوات
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

يُظهر مقطع فيديو امرأة تقترب من ثلاجة InstaView وتنقر مرتين. يضيء الجزء الداخلي ويمكنها رؤية محتويات الثلاجة دون فتح الباب.
InstaView ThinQ™‎

انقر مرتين وانظر بالداخل

انقر مرتين وشاهد %23 أكثر مما بالداخل مع أحدث جيل من InstaView Door-in-Door™‎.

*مقارنة بطراز إل جي التقليدي جنبًا إلى جنب (GSX971NEAE) InstaView ThinQ™‎.

صورتان جنبًا إلى جنب. تُظهر الصورة اليسرى الجزء الداخلي من المجمد مملوءًا بالآيس كريم وصانع الثلج مع مكعبات ثلج مستديرة.

Craft Ice™‎

تدوم طويلاً، Craft Ice™‎ بدون عمل

ارفع مستوى مشروباتك باستخدام كرات الثلج ذات الذوبان البطيء بتقنية Craft Ice™‎ الحصرية من إل جي.

توجد أكواب مختلفة بأحجام مختلفة بها مشروبات مختلفة مع مكعبات ثلج دائرية على منضدة المطبخ.

Craft Ice™‎

تدوم طويلاً، Craft Ice™‎ بدون عمل

ارفع مستوى مشروباتك باستخدام كرات الثلج ذات الذوبان البطيء بتقنية Craft Ice™‎ الحصرية من إل جي.

*مقارنة سرعة الانصهار بين Craft Ice™‎ وCube Ice. بناءً على متوسط الوقت لثلاثة اختبارات فردية لقياس الوقت المستغرق لنوعين من الثلج للاختفاء تمامًا في الماء الموزع (48 درجة فهرنهايت/9 درجات مئوية).
*سيتأثر شكل ووضوح الثلج عند تنشيط Craft Ice™‎؛ قد تختلف باختلاف الإعدادات والاستخدام المنزلي وإمدادات المياه.

يوجد مقطع فيديو عن قُرب لمياه تتساقط من خس أخضر ناضر بجوار مقطع فيديو عن قُرب لسقوط الماء على طماطم حمراء طازجة.
™LinearCooling

ثبات مستوى التبريد داخل الثلاجة ليعطي نضارة و عمر اطول للخضار والفاكهة

يقلل LinearCooling™‎ من تقلبات درجات الحرارة ويحافظ على النكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل إلى 7 أيام.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي لقياس الوقت المستغرق لتحقيق معدل انخفاض الوزن بنسبة 5% لملفوف باك تشوي على الرف في حجرة المنتجات الطازجة في طراز LGE LinearCooling GSXV91NSAE. قد تختلف النتيجة أثناء الاستخدام الفعلي.

المنظر الأمامي لثلاجة InstaView سوداء مع إضاءة بالداخل. يمكن رؤية محتويات الثلاجة من خلال باب InstaView. تسطع أشعة زرقاء.
DoorCooling+™‎

يوفر نضارة بشكل متساوٍ وأسرع

تصبح المشروبات أكثر برودة ويبقى الطعام طازجًا بفضل الأداء المتساوي والأسرع لـ DoorCooling+™‎.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي التي تقارن وقت درجة حرارة حاوية المياه الموضوعة في السلة العلوية للانخفاض بين طرازي DoorCooling+™‎ وNon-DoorCooling+™‎ الطرازات المنطبقة فقط.
*صور المنتج هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.
*من المفترض أن يتوقف نظام التبريد DoorCooling+™‎ عند فتح الباب.

فيديو يبدأ بتكبير شكل موزع المياه. يصبح الجزء الخارجي من الثلاجة واضحًا ويمكن رؤية الجزء الداخلي للباب والفوهة الموزع.
UVnano™‎

تعقيم حنفية المياه بالأشعه فوق البنفسيجية
UV nano

يقلل تلقائيًا *%99.99 من البكتيريا من فوهة الماء باستخدام ضوء الأشعة فوق البنفسجية.

* UVnano (اسم الوظيفة: العناية الذاتية) من خلال الاختبارات المعملية التي أجراها TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طرق الاختبار الداخلية لقياس اختزال بكتيريا E. coli (الإشريكية القولونية) وS. aureus (المكورات العنقودية الذهبية) وP. aeruginosa (الزائفة الزنجارية) في عينات الماء المقطر بعد التعرض لمصباح LED المزود بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية للمنتج لمدة 10 دقائق كل ساعة، بعد إجمالي 24 ساعة في الاستخدام المنزلي العادي. قد تختلف النتائج الفعلية حسب الظروف البيئية والاستخدام. لا يتعامل المنتج مع أو يعالج الحالات المتعلقة بالصحة ولا يضمن أن المياه التي تمت تصفيتها بواسطة المنتج ستكون خالية من الملوثات مثل الجسيمات الميكروبيولوجية التي تؤثر على صحة المستخدمين.
*UVnano هو مركّب من الكلمتين UV (فوق بنفسجي) وnanometer (وحدة الطول).

يبدأ الفيديو بمنظر عن قرب للوحة Hygiene Fresh+‎ الموجودة في الثلاجة. تتطاير بكتيريا مختلفة يتم امتصاصها ويسطع ضوء عبر اللوحة.
Hygiene Fresh+‎

قلّل البكتيريا والروائح، وزيادة نضارة البشرة

حافظ على نظافة ثلاجتك باستخدام Hygiene Fresh+‎، الذي يزيل الروائح الكريهة ويزيل ما يصل إلى %99.999 من البكتيريا.

*البكتيريا: المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، الإشريكية القولونية، الليستيريا المستوحدة، الكلبسيلا الرئوية.
*تم تأكيده بواسطة Intertek على جميع العمليات والنتائج، بروتوكول اختبار ISO 27447.
*تم حساب عدد البكتيريا قبل وبعد تفاعل مدته أربع ساعات بواسطة حقن 0.2 مل من المحلول البكتيري في الفلتر المضاد للبكتيريا.
*أداء الإزالة البكتيرية هو نتيجة الاختبار المخبري الذي تم فيه عدّ البكتيريا المحقونة مباشرةً في الفلتر.
*قد تختلف النتائج في ظروف الاستخدام الحقيقية.
*الضوء الأزرق في الصورة أعلاه هو لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

الأدراج السفلية للثلاجة مليئة بالمنتجات الطازجة الملونة. ذراع التحكم لاختيار مستوى الرطوبة الأمثل للحفاظ على المنتجات طازجة.
FRESHBalancer™‎

ارفع مستوى النضارة مع الرطوبة المثلى

حافظ على الرطوبة المثلى للحفاظ على الفواكه والخضراوات طازجة لفترة أطول.

منظر جانبي لمطبخ به ثلاجة InstaView سوداء مثبتة.

حسّن ديكور مطبخك بباب UltraSleek

يحسّن باب UltraSleek ديكور أي مطبخ فور إضافته إليه.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

السعة الكبيرة

تخزين المزيد في مساحة داخلية أكبر

استمتع بمساحة كبيرة لتخزين جميع الأطعمة والمشروبات التي لا تتكدس في مطبخك.

*635 لترًا: وفقًا لمعايير الاتحاد الأوروبي، سعة 635 لترًا هي سعة طراز GSXV91NSAE.
*27 قدمًا مكعبًا: استنادًا إلى معيار أمريكا الشمالية، 27 قدمًا مكعبًا هي سعة طراز LGE LRS*2706.

أناقة حديثة في كل التفاصيل

تضفي اللمسات الفضية والجدار المعدني على التصميم إحساسًا رائعًا من الداخل إلى الخارج.
المنظر الأمامي للوحة Metal Fresh المعدنية مع ظهور شعار "Metal Fresh".

Metal Fresh™‎

منظر قطري للرف مع ألواح معدنية على الجزء الداخلي للثلاجة.

زخرفة بلمسات معدنية

منظر قطري أعلى الثلاجة يظهر إضاءة LED الناعمة.

إضاءة LED ناعمة

*Metal Fresh™‎ هي عبارة مركبة مشتقة من عبارتي "تصميم مغلف بالمعدن" موضوعة على فتحة الهواء البارد و"NatureFresh" بواسطة LinearCooling™‎ وDoorCooling + ™‎.
*استخدام المكونات المعدنية في حد ذاته لا يحافظ على الطعام في الثلاجة طازجًا.

LG ThinQ®‎

تحكم ذكي لحياة ذكية

تعرّف على المزيد

الاتصال لتحكم أسهل

هل نسيت إغلاق باب الثلاجة؟ لا تقلق. سيرسل تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎ إشعارًا إلى هاتفك مباشرة لتنبيهك.

*تعد Google وGoogle Home علامتين تجاريتين مملوكتين لشركة Google LLC.
*Amazon وAlexa وEcho وجميع الشعارات وعلامات الحركة ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com أو Amazon Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها.
*تم تغيير تسمية LG SmartThinQ الآن إلى اسم LG ThinQ.
*قد تختلف الميزات الذكية ومُنتَج المساعد الصوتي حسب الدولة والطراز. تحقق لدى بائع التجزئة المحلي أو إل جي لمعرفة مدى توفر الخدمة.
*لا يتم تضمين مكبر الصوت الذكي الذي يدعم الصوت.

يوجد ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات لشعار Inverter Linear Compressor بجوار شعار Inverter Linear.

حافظ على نضارة الطعام، والتبريد الأسرع، ووفّر المزيد

يحافظ الضاغط Inverter Linear Compressor™‎ من إل جي على الطعام في ذروة نضارته مع استهلاك أقل قدر من الطاقة.
حافظ على نضارة الطعام، والتبريد الأسرع، ووفّر المزيد تعرّف على المزيد

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

GC-X257CQHS

المواصفات الأساسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    اسود

جميع المواصفات

الأبعاد والوزن

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    913 x 1790 x 735

الميزات

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    نعم

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    اسود

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • Hygiene Fresh+‎

    نعم

التقنية الذكية

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

