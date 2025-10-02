Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مجمد LG الجديد المزود بـ ™Smart Inverter وبتقنية ™LINEAR Cooling

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

مجمد LG الجديد المزود بـ ™Smart Inverter وبتقنية ™LINEAR Cooling

مجمد LG الجديد المزود بـ ™Smart Inverter وبتقنية ™LINEAR Cooling

GL-B602PFWQ
  • صورة أمامية
  • صورة أمامية للمنتج مفتوحًا مع ظهور الطعام المخزن
  • مفتوحة من الجانب الأمامي
  • مظهر يوضح الجزء السفلي من الثلاجة مفتوحا
  • صورة تفصيلية للدرج القابل للسحب وبه طعام مُخزَّن
  • صورة تُظهِر درج يتضمن الفاكهة المخزنة
  • صورة تفصيلية لمقبض الثلاجة السفلي
  • صورة تفصيلية لمقبض الثلاجة السفلي
  • صورة تفصيلية لمقبض الثلاجة السفلي
  • صورة للجانب الأيمن مفتوحًا وبه طعام مُخزَّن
  • صورة للجانب الأيمن من المنتج مفتوحًا
  • صورة جانبية للجانب الأيمن
  • صورة للجانب الأيسر
  • صورة جانبية
  • back view
الميزات الرئيسية

  • تقنية ™LinearCooling
  • Multi Air Flow
  • رف قابل للسحب
  • ™Smart Inverter Compressor
يتم حفظ الفواكه والخضراوات مثل الخس والطماطم والتوت الطازج في المنتج.

تقنية ™LinearCooling

تحافظ على نضارة الخضروات لفترة أطول

تقلل تقنية ™LinearCooling من تقلبات درجات الحرارة، وتحتفظ بالنكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل* إلى 7 أيام.1)

مطبخ عصري مع ثلاجة كبيرة مفتوحة مليئة بمواد طعام مختلفة تشرح كيفية عمل ميزة door cooling.

™⁺DoorCooling 

تحفظ الطعام طازجًا بسرعة وتساوٍ

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع2).

صورة مقربة داخل الثلاجة توضح حجيرة تحمل ملصق hygiene fresh مع حاويتين تخزين شفافتين تحتويان على الخضروات الخضراء والفواكه أو الخضروات الحمراء. تسلط الضوء على ميزة الثلاجة للحفاظ على المحتويات طازجة.

Hygiene FreshTM

حد من البكتريا والروائح، زِد من النضارة

حافظ على نظافة ثلاجتك باستخدام تقنية Hygiene FreshTM، التي تزيل الروائح الكريهة وتزيل ما يصل إلى 99.99%3) من البكتيريا.

The freezer compartment is open, highlighting the ample space and abundant ice storage provided by the system which is space plus ice system.

Spaceplus™ Ice System

تمتع بالكثير من الثلج والمساحة في المجمد

يوفر نظام Spaceplus™ Ice System مساحة للعناصر الأكبر ويضمن حصولك دائمًا على الكثير من الثلج.

*سعة صنع الثلج: ما يصل إلى 42 مكعب ثلج يوميًا (نتيجة اختبار داخلي. سعة صنع الثلج هي الحد الأقصى لعدد مرات استخراج مكعبات الثلج يوميًا. عندما لا يستخدم العملاء موزع المياه في حالة الحمل بقدرة مجمد تبلغ 75%).

* تتوفير المياه في الخزان ذي سعة الـ 4 لترات بطريقتين: مياه الشرب وصنع الثلج.

خاصية Fresh 0 Zone

توفير وقت إزالة الجليد

يسمح لك الدرج الخاص بحفظ الأطعمة مثل اللحوم والأسماك بشكل أفضل دون تجميدها وإزالة الجليد منها.

*تحافظ منطقة 0 الطازجة على الأطعمة في درجة حرارة أقل من الأجزاء الأخرى.

*قد تختلف درجة الحرارة باختلاف الإعدادات وحالة الطعام وظروف الاستخدام المنزلي.

LG ThinQᵀᴹ

تحكم ذكي لحياة أكثر ذكاءً

تحكم في جهازك عن بُعد من أي مكان

تحكَّم في إعدادات ثلاجة LG من أي مكان من خلال أي جهاز يدعم تقنية WiFi باستخدام LG ThinQTM.

امرأة تتحكم في ثلاجة lg عن بُعد باستخدام هاتفها الذكي. تسلط الصورة الضوء على الاتصال الذكي للثلاجة، مما يسمح للمستخدمين بإدارة الإعدادات وضبطها من أجهزتهم المحمولة.

جهاز تحكم عن بعد

يظهر باب ثلاجة lg مفتوح قليلاً، وشاشة هاتف ذكي تعرض إشعارًا من تطبيق lg thinq. تؤكد الصورة على ميزة التنبيه الذكي للثلاجة التي تخطر المستخدمين إذا تم ترك الباب مفتوحًا.

تنبيه ذكي

ثلاجة كبيرة في مطبخ حديث مع لقطة مقربة لشاشة هاتف ذكي تعرض بيانات المراقبة. توضح الصورة قدرة الثلاجة على تزويد المستخدمين بإحصائيات الأداء والاستخدام من خلال تطبيق متصل.

المراقبة

*تم إعادة تسمية LG SmartThinQTM الآن إلى LG ThinQTM.

*قد تختلف المنتجات ذات الميزات الذكية حسب البلد والطراز. تحقّق من ذلك عبر بائع التجزئة المحلي أو شركة LG لمعرفة مدى توافر الخدمة.

*واجهات المستخدم للتطبيقات في الصورة هي لغرض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن تلك الفعلية.

متعلم ذكي

الطريقة الأذكى للتبريد

يتعرف Smart Fresh Air على أنماط استخدامك لتحسين التبريد، حتى في أوقات ذروة الاستخدام.

الخطوة 1. خوارزمية الهواء النقي الذكي

يحلل Smart Fresh Air أنماط الاستخدام على مدار 3 أسابيع لتحسين أداء التبريد.

الخطوة 2. اخفض درجة مئوية واحدة من درجة حرارة إعداد المستخدم

بناءً على أنماط الاستخدام، سيزيد الهواء النقي الذكي من التبريد قبل ساعتين من فترات الاستخدام العالي.

الخطوة 3. تقليل ارتفاع درجة الحرارة إلى الحد الأدنى للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا

حتى عندما يتم فتح الباب بشكل متكرر، تظل درجة الحرارة الداخلية عند المستويات المثلى للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا.

*يجب أن يكون الاتصال بالإنترنت Wi-Fi مطلوباً.

*التشغيل الذكي الأكثر مرونة يتم التحكم فيه ومراقبته فقط في تطبيق LG ThinQTM. (المرجع. فحص العرض غير مدعوم).

™Smart Inverter Compressor

كفاءة ومتانة في استخدام الطاقة

يرتقي ™LG Smart Inverter Compressor من LG بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

*ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على جزء الضاغط فقط. قد يتم فرض تكاليف إضافية بخلاف الضاغط (العمالة، الأجزاء الأخرى، وما إلى ذلك).

*صور ومقاطع الفيديو المأخوذة للمنتج هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM  

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي لشركة LG لقياس الوقت الذي استغرقه الوصول إلى معدل تخفيض الوزن بنسبة 5% من pakchoi على رف حجرة الطعام الطازج في طراز LGE LinearCoolingTM . 

-قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط. 

 

2)DoorCooling ⁺ TM  

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي من LG لمقارنة الوقت الذي تنخفض فيه درجة حرارة خزان المياه الموجود في السلة العلوية بين طراز DoorCooling⁺ ™ وغيره من الطرازات. 

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط. 

من المفترض أن تتوقف تقنية DoorCooling⁺ ™ عند فتح الباب.

 

3) Hygiene FreshTM

*البكتيريا: المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، والإشريكية القولونية، والعصيات المخاطية، والكلبسيلابنيومونيا.

-مؤكدة من TÜV Rheinland على جميع العمليات والنتائج، وطريقة الاختبار التي تشير إلى بروتوكول اختبار ASTM E2149.

-تم حساب عدد البكتيريا قبل وبعد ساعة (1 ساعة) من التفاعل الذي تم إجراؤه عن طريق وضع أجزاء (1 جم) من المرشح في محلول بكتيري مخفف سعة 50 مل.

-أداء الإزالة البكتيرية هو نتيجة الاختبار المخبري تم ملاحظة تفاعلات مباشرة. قد تختلف النتائج خلال ظروف الاستخدام الفعلي.  

الملخص

الأبعاد

GL-B602PFWQ
إجمالي حجم التخزين (لتر) 
461
أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)
‎700 x 1845 x 725 ‎
ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling
نعم
تشخيص ذكي للأعطال
نعم

المواصفات الأساسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎700 x 1845 x 725 ‎

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

  • باب داخل الباب

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    تثبيت علوي

الأبعاد والوزن

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    78

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    72

  • العمق بدون الباب (مم)

    625

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎700 x 1845 x 725 ‎

  • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

    725

الميزات

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    لا

  • باب داخل الباب

    لا

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

  • مزيل روائح

    لا

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    لا

  • محضر الثلج_يدوي (متحرك)

    نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    لا

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+‎

    لا

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (1)

  • منطقة 0 طازجة

    لا

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    نعم

  • Hygiene Fresh

    لا

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

السعة

  • حجم التخزين في الفريزر (نجمتان) (لتر)

    0

  • حجم التخزين في الفريزر (لتر)

    100

  • حجم التخزين في الثلاجة

    361

  • إجمالي حجم التخزين (لتر) 

    461

حجيرة المجمد

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    1

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    نعم

Experience this product around you.

