ثلاجة من ال جي, 461 لتر, فضي, تبريد جانبي.

GN-B602PFBQ

()
  • مظهر أمامي
  • منظر أمامي مفتوح مع ظهور الطعام المخزن
  • مفتوحة من الجانب الأمامي
  • مظهر تفصيلي لزر التحكم في درجة الحرارة
  • المجمد العلوي مفتوح
  • مظهر تفصيلي لمقبض الثلاجة السفلي
  • مظهر يوضح الجزء السفلي من الثلاجة مفتوحا
  • مظهر يوضح الجزء السفلي من الثلاجة مفتوحا
  • صورة تفصيلية للدرج القابل للسحب وبه طعام مُخزَّن
  • صورة للجانب الأيسر
  • صورة للجانب الأيسر
  • صورة للجانب الأيسر
  • صورة جانبية للجانب الأيمن
  • صورة جانبية
  • صورة للجانب الخلفي
الميزات الرئيسية

  • موتور موفر للطاقة
  • ⁺DoorCooling تقنية
  • نقاء صحي
  • Metal deco controller
  • Fresh 0 Zone درج
  • Flat Multi Duct
المزيد
يتم حفظ الفواكه والخضراوات مثل الخس والطماطم والتوت الطازج في المنتج.

تقنية ™LinearCooling

تحافظ على نضارة الخضروات لفترة أطول

تقلل تقنية LinearCooling™ من تقلبات درجات الحرارة، وتحتفظ بالنكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل* إلى 7 أيام1).

مطبخ عصري مع ثلاجة lg كبيرة مفتوحة مليئة بمواد طعام مختلفة تشرح كيفية عمل ميزة door cooling.

™⁺DoorCooling 

تحفظ الطعام طازجًا بسرعة وتساوٍ

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع(2.

مطبخ عصري مع ثلاجة lg كبيرة مفتوحة مليئة بمواد طعام مختلفة تشرح كيفية عمل ميزة door cooling.

Hygiene FreshTM

حد من البكتريا والروائح، زِد من النضارة

حافظ على نظافة ثلاجتك باستخدام تقنية Hygiene FreshTM، التي تزيل الروائح الكريهة وتزيل ما يصل إلى 99.99%3) من البكتيريا.

خاصية Fresh 0 Zone

توفير وقت إزالة الجليد

يسمح لك الدرج الخاص بحفظ الأطعمة مثل اللحوم والأسماك بشكل أفضل دون تجميدها وإزالة الجليد منها.

*تحافظ منطقة 0 الطازجة على الأطعمة في درجة حرارة أقل من الأجزاء الأخرى.

*قد تختلف درجة الحرارة باختلاف الإعدادات وحالة الطعام وظروف الاستخدام المنزلي.

صانع ثلج متنقل

مساحة أكبر في المجمد

يمكنك إخراج صينية الثلج وتحريكها بسهولة إذا احتجت إلى تفريغ مساحة داخل المجمد.

LG ThinQᵀᴹ

تحكم ذكي لحياة أكثر ذكاءً

تحكم في جهازك عن بُعد من أي مكان

تحكَّم في إعدادات ثلاجة LG من أي مكان من خلال أي جهاز يدعم تقنية WiFi باستخدام LG ThinQTM.

امرأة تتحكم في ثلاجة lg عن بُعد باستخدام هاتفها الذكي. تسلط الصورة الضوء على الاتصال الذكي للثلاجة، مما يسمح للمستخدمين بإدارة الإعدادات وضبطها من أجهزتهم المحمولة.

جهاز تحكم عن بعد

يتم عرض باب ثلاجة مُجمِّد علوي مفتوح قليلاً، وشاشة هاتف ذكي تعرض إشعارًا من تطبيق lg thinq. تؤكد الصورة على ميزة التنبيه الذكي للثلاجة التي تخطر المستخدمين إذا تم ترك الباب مفتوحًا.

تنبيه ذكي

ثلاجة مجمدة كبيرة في مطبخ عصري مع لقطة مقربة لشاشة هاتف ذكي تعرض بيانات المراقبة. توضح الصورة قدرة الثلاجة على تزويد المستخدمين بإحصائيات الأداء والاستخدام من خلال تطبيق متصل.

المراقبة

متعلم ذكي

الطريقة الأذكى للتبريد

يتعرف Smart Fresh Air على أنماط استخدامك لتحسين التبريد، حتى في أوقات ذروة الاستخدام.

الخطوة 1. خوارزمية الهواء النقي الذكي

يحلل Smart Fresh Air أنماط الاستخدام على مدار 3 أسابيع لتحسين أداء التبريد.

الخطوة 2. اخفض درجة مئوية واحدة من درجة حرارة إعداد المستخدم

بناءً على أنماط الاستخدام، سيزيد الهواء النقي الذكي من التبريد قبل ساعتين من فترات الاستخدام العالي.

الخطوة 3. تقليل ارتفاع درجة الحرارة إلى الحد الأدنى للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا

حتى عندما يتم فتح الباب بشكل متكرر، تظل درجة الحرارة الداخلية عند المستويات المثلى للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا.

*يجب أن يكون الاتصال بالإنترنت Wi-Fi مطلوباً.

*التشغيل الذكي الأكثر مرونة يتم التحكم فيه ومراقبته فقط في تطبيق LG ThinQTM. (المرجع. فحص العرض غير مدعوم).

™Smart Inverter Compressor

كفاءة ومتانة في استخدام الطاقة

يرتقي LG Smart Inverter™ Compressor من LG بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

* ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على جزء الضاغط فقط. قد يتم فرض تكاليف إضافية بخلاف الضاغط (العمالة، الأجزاء الأخرى، وما إلى ذلك).

* صور ومقاطع الفيديو المأخوذة للمنتج هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM  

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي لشركة LG لقياس الوقت الذي استغرقه الوصول إلى معدل تخفيض الوزن بنسبة 5% من pakchoi على رف حجرة الطعام الطازج في طراز LGE LinearCoolingTM. 

-قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط. 

 

2)DoorCooling ⁺ TM  

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي من LG لمقارنة الوقت الذي تنخفض فيه درجة حرارة خزان المياه الموجود في السلة العلوية بين طراز DoorCooling⁺ ™ وغيره من الطرازات. 

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط. 

من المفترض أن تتوقف تقنية DoorCooling⁺ ™ عند فتح الباب.

 

3) Hygiene FreshTM

-البكتريا: البكتيريا:المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، والإشريكية القولونية، والعصيات المخاطية، والكلبسيلابنيومونيا

-مؤكدة من TÜV Rheinland على جميع العمليات والنتائج، وطريقة الاختبار التي تشير إلى بروتوكول اختبار ASTM E2149.

-تم حساب عدد البكتيريا قبل وبعد ساعة (1 ساعة) من التفاعل الذي تم إجراؤه عن طريق وضع أجزاء (1 جم) من المرشح في محلول بكتيري مخفف سعة 50 مل.

-أداء الإزالة البكتيرية هو نتيجة الاختبار المخبري تم ملاحظة تفاعلات مباشرة. قد تختلف النتائج خلال ظروف الاستخدام الفعلي.  

الأبعاد

GN-B602PFBQ-dimension

المواصفات الأساسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎700 x 1845 x 725 ‎

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

  • باب داخل الباب

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

جميع المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    تثبيت علوي

الأبعاد والوزن

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    77

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    70

  • العمق بدون الباب (مم)

    625

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎700 x 1845 x 725 ‎

  • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

    725

الميزات

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    نعم

  • باب داخل الباب

    لا

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

  • مزيل روائح

    نعم

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    لا

  • محضر الثلج_يدوي (متحرك)

    نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+‎

    لا

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (1)

  • منطقة 0 طازجة

    نعم

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    10 بيضات

  • Hygiene Fresh

    نعم

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

حجيرة المجمد

  • ضوء الفريزر

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    1

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    نعم

