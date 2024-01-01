Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ثلاجة LG جديدة مزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

ثلاجة LG جديدة مزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter

GN-B602PFFQ

ثلاجة LG جديدة مزودة بتقنية Smart Inverter

  • صورة أمامية
  • صورة أمامية للمنتج مفتوحًا مع ظهور الطعام المخزن
  • مفتوحة من الجانب الأمامي
  • صورة تفصيلية للدرج
  • صورة تفصيلية لزر التحكم في درجة الحرارة
  • صورة تُظهِر درج يتضمن الفاكهة المخزنة
  • صورة تفصيلية للدرج القابل للسحب وبه طعام مُخزَّن
  • المجمد العلوي مفتوح
  • صورة تفصيلية لزر التحكم في درجة الحرارة
  • صورة للجانب الأيمن مفتوحًا وبه طعام مُخزَّن
  • صورة للجانب الأيمن من المنتج مفتوحًا
  • صورة جانبية للجانب الأيمن
  • صورة للجانب الأيسر
  • صورة جانبية
  • صورة للجانب الخلفي
صورة أمامية
صورة أمامية للمنتج مفتوحًا مع ظهور الطعام المخزن
مفتوحة من الجانب الأمامي
صورة تفصيلية للدرج
صورة تفصيلية لزر التحكم في درجة الحرارة
صورة تُظهِر درج يتضمن الفاكهة المخزنة
صورة تفصيلية للدرج القابل للسحب وبه طعام مُخزَّن
المجمد العلوي مفتوح
صورة تفصيلية لزر التحكم في درجة الحرارة
صورة للجانب الأيمن مفتوحًا وبه طعام مُخزَّن
صورة للجانب الأيمن من المنتج مفتوحًا
صورة جانبية للجانب الأيمن
صورة للجانب الأيسر
صورة جانبية
صورة للجانب الخلفي

الميزات الرئيسية

  • ثلاجة من ال جي
  • فضي
  • تبريد جانبي
يتم حفظ الفواكه والخضراوات مثل الخس والطماطم والتوت الطازج في المنتج.

تقنية ™LinearCooling

تحافظ على نضارة الخضروات لفترة أطول

تقلل تقنية ™LinearCooling من تقلبات درجات الحرارة، وتحتفظ بالنكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل* إلى 7 أيام(1.

مطبخ عصري مع ثلاجة lg كبيرة مفتوحة مليئة بمواد طعام مختلفة تشرح كيفية عمل ميزة door cooling.

™⁺DoorCooling 

تحفظ الطعام طازجًا بسرعة وتساوٍ

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع(2.

Multi Air Flow

درجات الحرارة المثلى في كل مكان

تم تصميم نظام Multi-Air Flow System للحفاظ على مستويات درجة حرارة مثالية للمساعدة في الحفاظ على طعامك طازجًا لفترة أطول. تراقب المستشعرات الرقمية الظروف داخل الثلاجة باستمرار، ويتم وضع فتحات التهوية بشكل استراتيجي في جميع الأنحاء لإحاطة الطعام بهواء بارد للحفاظ عليه في أجوائه الطازجة في جميع الأوقات.

صانع ثلج متنقل

مساحة أكبر في المجمد

يمكنك إخراج صينية الثلج وتحريكها بسهولة إذا احتجت إلى تفريغ مساحة داخل المجمد.

™Smart Inverter Compressor

كفاءة ومتانة في استخدام الطاقة

يرتقي ™LG Smart Inverter Compressor من LG بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

*ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على جزء الضاغط فقط. قد يتم فرض تكاليف إضافية بخلاف الضاغط (العمالة، الأجزاء الأخرى، وما إلى ذلك).

*صور ومقاطع الفيديو المأخوذة للمنتج هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي لشركة LG لقياس الوقت الذي استغرقه الوصول إلى معدل تخفيض الوزن بنسبة 5% من pakchoi على رف حجرة الطعام الطازج في طراز LGE LinearCoolingTM .

-قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط.

 

2)DoorCooling+ TM 

-استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من LG التي تقارن بين الوقت الذي تستغرقه درجة حرارة حاوية المياه الموضوعة في السلة العلوية لتنخفض بين الطرازين اللذين يعملان DoorCooling+ TM  وغيرها من الطرازات الأخرى.

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط.

من المفترض أن تتوقف DoorCooling+ TM عند فتح الباب.   

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

GN-B602PFFQ

المواصفات الأساسية

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎700 x 1845 x 725 ‎

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

  • باب داخل الباب

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

جميع المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    تثبيت علوي

الأبعاد والوزن

  • وزن التغليف (كجم)

    77

  • وزن المنتج (كجم)

    70

  • العمق بدون الباب (مم)

    625

  • أبعاد المنتج (عرض x ارتفاع x عرض، مم)

    ‎700 x 1845 x 725 ‎

  • عمق دون مقبض (مم)

    725

الميزات

  • ميزة تبريد الأبواب Door Cooling+‎

    نعم

  • باب داخل الباب

    لا

  • ميزة التبريد الخطي LINEAR Cooling

    نعم

  • مزيل روائح

    نعم

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • موزّع ماء فقط

    لا

  • صانع الثلج الآلي

    لا

  • محضر الثلج_يدوي (متحرك)

    نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • اللمسة النهائية (الباب)

    فضي

الأداء

  • نوع الضاغط

    ضاغط عاكس ذكي (BLDC)

حجيرة الثلاجة

  • ضوء الثلاجة

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+‎

    لا

  • صندوق خضراوات

    نعم (1)

  • منطقة 0 طازجة

    نعم

  • حامل البيض/سلة البيض

    10 بيضات

  • Hygiene Fresh

    لا

التقنية الذكية

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

حجيرة المجمد

  • ضوء الفريزر

    إضاءة LED العلوية

  • الرف_زجاج مقوى

    1

  • تدفق هواء متعدد

    نعم

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

اختياراتنا لك

