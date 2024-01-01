We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
™Smart Diagnosis
إن ™Smart Diagnosis من إل جي هي تقنية سهلة ومريحة لاستكشاف أي مشاكل وإصلاحها. ما عليك سوى الاتصال بالخط الساخن لخدمة عملاء إل جي ووضع الهاتف الذكي على الجهاز. يتصل الجهاز بأي كمبيوتر يقدم تشخيصًا في غضون ثوانٍ ويوفر حلاً فوريًا.