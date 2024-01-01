Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تكييف انفرتر S-PLUS قدرة 3 حصان بارد فقط

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

تكييف انفرتر S-PLUS قدرة 3 حصان بارد فقط

S4-Q24K22ME

تكييف انفرتر S-PLUS قدرة 3 حصان بارد فقط

(3)

*إعرف قدرة التكييف المناسبة لك

*أجهزة التكييف المنزلي(سبليت) تأتي مع ضمان خمس سنوات، الكباس العادي ضمان خمس سنوات، الكباس الانفرتر عشر سنوات
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

*تواصل معنا على اللايف شات أو كلمنا على الخط الساخن لمعرفة قدرة التكيف المناسبة لك.
**إذا قمت بشراء مكيف هواء لا يتطابق مع مساحتك ، فلن يتم تركيبه.

UVnano™‎

مروحة نظيفة لنسيم نقي

تقضي على %99.99* من البكتيريا باستخدام ضوء LED بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية للحفاظ على نظافة المروحة الباعثة للهواء وانتعاشها.

معتمد من TUV

*تحققت TUV من أنه تم التخلص من %99.99 من المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، والمكورات العنقودية البشروية، والكلبسيلا الرئوية بواسطة مروحة الدفع في مكيف الهواء بعد تعرضها لأربع ساعات من أضواء LED بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية.

معتمد من KTR

*تحققت KTR من أنه تم التخلص من %99.99 من المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، والمكورات العنقودية البشروية، والكلبسيلا الرئوية بواسطة مروحة الدفع في مكيف الهواء بعد تعرضها لأربع ساعات من أضواء LED بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية.

يشير زر التشغيل/الإيقاف المؤقت في الأسفل إلى أن هذا مقطع فيديو. تظهر سيدة تتمدد إلى الوراء وهي مبتسمة على الأريكة.
Plasmaster™Ionizer+‎

يحيطك بهواء نقي من البكتيريا

يقضي على %99* من البكتيريا الملتصقة والروائح الكريهة**.

معتمد من TUV

* تحققت TUV من إزالة %99 من 3 أنواع من البكتيريا الملتصقة (بكتيريا المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، وبكتيريا الإشريكية القولونية، والزائفة الزنجارية).

معتمد من Intertek

**تحققت Intertek من انخفاض كثافة رائحة التبغ الملتصقة من 3.6 إلى أقل من 1.5 بعد 60 دقيقة. (التولوين، والأمونيا، وحمض الخليك)

سيدة تتمدد على الأرض. يظهر في الخلفية مكيف الهواء، ويتدفق الهواء الأزرق فوق المرأة ويملأ الغرفة.

تبريد أسرع لراحة أسرع

احصل على التبريد المريح بشكل أسرع مع الضاغط LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™‎.

تبريد أسرع لراحة أسرع

احصل على التبريد المريح بشكل أسرع مع الضاغط LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™‎.

معتمد من TUV

تعمل مكيفات الهواء المُزوَّدة بعاكس (Inverter) من LG ‏(US-Q242K*) على توفير تبريد أسرع بنسبة تصل إلى %40 من مكيفات الهواء غير المُزوَّدة بعاكس (Inverter) من LG ‏(TS-H2465DAO). *درجة الحرارة الأولية (في الخارج 35 درجة مئوية، في الداخل 33درجة مئوية)، درجة الحرارة المضبوطة (26 درجة مئوية).

سيدة تستلقي على أريكة وتبتسم بينما يتدفق الهواء من المكيف فوقها. يوجد على يمين السيدة شعار Dual Inverter.

وفر في فواتير الطاقة وأنقذ الكوكب

قلل من استهلاكك للطاقة، ووفر في قيمة فاتورة الكهرباء مع الحصول على تبريد أكثر كفاءة.
يظهر منظر طبيعي للغابة في الخلفية مع مكيف الهواء LG مرئيًا على الجانب. يمكن رؤية شعار LG على الجهاز مع إضاءة لوحة جودة الهواء

وفر في فواتير الطاقة وأنقذ الكوكب

قلل من استهلاكك للطاقة، ووفر في قيمة فاتورة الكهرباء مع الحصول على تبريد أكثر كفاءة.

معتمد من TUV

تعمل مكيفات الهواء المُزوَّدة بعاكس (Inverter) من LG ‏(US-Q242K*‎) على توفير الطاقة بنسبة تصل إلى %70 أكثر من مكيفات الهواء غير المُزوَّدة بعاكس (Inverter) من LG ‏(TS-H2465DAO). *درجة الحرارة الأولية (في الخارج 35 درجة مئوية، في الداخل 33درجة مئوية)، درجة الحرارة المضبوطة (26 درجة مئوية)، وقت الاختبار (8 ساعات).

تتمدد سيدة على أريكة في غرفة معيشة بها مكيف هواء LG معلقًا على الجدار. تنبعث تيارات الهواء، الموضحة باللون الأزرق في الصورة.

العمل الكفء يسير في هدوء

استرح من الإزعاج، وانعم بهدوء يساعدك على النوم الهانئ مع مكيف هواء يصدر ضوضاء أقل.

*وفقًا لاختبار LG الداخلي، فإن مكيف الهواء LG DUAL Inverter يصدر ضوضاء تقدر بأقل من 19 ديسيبل. (الموديل - V10API)

يمكن رؤية آليات العمل الداخلي للضاغط DUAL Inverter Compressor من خلال الجزء الخارجي غير المرئي تقريبًا.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™‎

مزيد من الكفاءة، والسرعة، والمتانة، والهدوء

مدعوم بتقنية DUAL Inverter Compressor™‎.

ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات

مع ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على الضاغط، سيستمر أداؤه في أفضل حالاته لفترة أطول.

يظهر مكيف هواء LG معلقًا في أعلى الصورة. وتحته صورتان تظهر إحداهما مشهد شاطئ في طقس حار والأخرى تُظهر مشهدًا للجبال الجليدية.

التبريد والتدفئة بقوة وسرعة

تمتع بالراحة طوال العام، حتى في الظروف المناخية القاسية، بفضل الضاغط DUAL Inverter Compressor.

مكيف الهواء LG مركب على الجدار ويمكن رؤيته من الزاوية الجانبية. اللوحة العلوية تطفو بالأعلى ويمكن رؤية الفلاتر الداخلية.

الفلتر الأولي

يمنع دخول الغبار الكبير الحجم تمامًا

يحول دون دخول جزيئات الغبار الكبيرة كخط دفاع أول.
تظهر الزاوية الجانبية لمكيف الهواء مع وجود الفلاتر الطافية أعلاه لإظهار فلتر الحساسية المركب بالداخل.
فلتر الحساسية

التقليل من مسببات الحساسية للحصول على هواء صحي أكثر

تخلص من المواد المسببة للحساسية الهائمة في الهواء، مثل عثة الغبار المنزلي.

معتمد من BAF

* تشهد BAF بأن الفلتر مطلي لضمان إزالة المواد الضارة، مثل عثة الغبار المنزلي، والفطريات، والعفن المعلق في الهواء، والتي يمكن أن تسبب الحساسية.

المنظر الأمامي لمكيف الهواء LG مع عدم ظهور الهيكل الخارجي تمامًا بحيث يمكن رؤية آلية العمل الداخلية للجهاز.
التنظيف التلقائي

جو داخلي نظيف بشكل تلقائي

تجفيف تلقائي لأي رطوبة داخل مكيف الهواء لضمان نظافته دائمًا.

تحكم ذكي لحياة أكثر ذكاءً

تواصل وتحكم من أي مكان

يتيح لك تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎ الاتصال بسهولة بمكيف الهواء بطريقة لم يسبق لها مثيل. ابدأ تشغيل مكيف الهواء بضغطة زر واحدة.

صيانة المنتج بكفاءة

يراقب تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎ مكيف الهواء لديك باستمرار. ويتيح لك التطبيق مراقبة استخدام الطاقة بسهولة سواء لأغراض الصيانة اليومية أو أي شيء آخر.

*Google وGoogle Home هما علامتان تجاريتان مملوكتان لشركة Google LLC.
*Amazon، وAlexa، وEcho، وجميع الشعارات وعلامات الحركة ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com أو Amazon Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها.
*LG SmartThinQ أضبح الآن اسمه LG ThinQ.
*قد تختلف المزايا الذكية ومُنتَج المساعد الصوتي حسب الدولة والموديل. تحقق لدى الموزع المحلي أو LG لمعرفة مدى توفر الخدمة.
*مكبر الصوت الذكي الذي يدعم الأوامر الصوت غير مرفق مع الجهاز.

سهولة مراقبة استهلاك الطاقة

تبقيك الشاشة على اطلاع دائم حتى يمكنك بسهولة مراقبة وتقليل استهلاك الطاقة*. *استهلاك الطاقة أثناء تشغيل مكيف الهواء.

تركيب سريع وسهل

استمتع بهواء بارد في وقت أقرب مع مكيف هواء يستغرق وقتًا وجهدًا أقل في التركيب.

بيئة نوم أكثر راحة

جرب بيئة النوم الأكثر راحة مع وظائف الضبط التلقائي*. *عند تنشيط وظيفة "النوم المريح".

تحكم سهل في الظلام

لا حاجة لتشغيل الضوء لتغيير وضع مكيف الهواء الخاص بك، وذلك عن طريق استخدام مستشعر GYRO في جهاز التحكم عن بُعد.

الملخص

طباعة
الابعاد ملليمتر
998 × 345 × 210
القدره و.ت.ب
24000
تكنولوجيا اساسيه
60%توفير للطاقه مع %30تبريد أسرع
مواصفات اضافيه
الاتصال الذكي(واي فاي)

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع المنتج

    SPLUS

  • سعة التبريد القصوى (واط)

    6770

  • تصنيف استهلاك طاقة التبريد / دقيقة (W)

    2040/240

  • درجة الطاقة

    S3

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    يوجد

  • UV نانو

    نعم

  • مؤين

    نعم

جميع المواصفات

تبريد

  • تبريد الطاقة

    نعم

جهاز تنقية الهواء

  • مؤين

    نعم

مرفق

  • انخفاض مستوى الضجيج

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    يوجد

توفير الطاقة

  • درجة الطاقة

    S3

تصفيه

  • مرشح المواد المسببة للحساسية

    نعم

  • مرشح مسبق

    نعم

تدفئه

  • تسخين الطاقة

    لا يوجد

النظافة الصحية

  • التنظيف التلقائي

    نعم

  • UV نانو

    نعم

عام

  • سعة التبريد القصوى (واط)

    6770

  • قدرة التبريد المقدرة / دقيقة (W)

    6580/1030

  • تصنيف استهلاك طاقة التبريد / دقيقة (W)

    2040/240

  • الوحدة الداخلية Dimension_WxHxD (مم)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • وزن الوحدة الداخلية (كجم)

    11.6

  • الوحدة الخارجية Dimension_WxHxD (مم)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • وزن الوحدة الخارجية (كجم)

    41.2

  • نوع المنتج

    SPLUS

  • تصنيف جهد الإدخال (V ، هرتز)

    220, 50

  • نوع المبرد

    R410A

إزالة الرطوبة

  • إزالة الرطوبة

    نعم

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.

اختياراتنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 