مكبر صوت للحفلات XBOOM، تطبيق دي جي، 1000 واط - XL9T

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

مكبر صوت للحفلات XBOOM، تطبيق دي جي، 1000 واط - XL9T

XL9T

مكبر صوت للحفلات XBOOM، تطبيق دي جي، 1000 واط - XL9T

(0)
front view
الأصوات الجريئة اللعب بصوت عالٍ


الأصوات الجريئة اللعب بصوت عالٍ

سيمنحك LG XBOOM XL9T صوتًا جهيرًا فائقًا والكثير من الميزات الممتعة. كل ما عليك فعله هو رفع صوت الموسيقى إلى أقصى حد.

اشعر بصوت ضخم للغاية

سماعات Woofers عملاقة

يقدم الثنائي جهيرًا قويًا

يحتوي جهاز LG XBOOM XL9T على مكبرَي صوت Woofers عملاقَين مقاس 8 بوصات، مصممين لتقديم صوت جهير فائق القوة.

محسن الجهير الديناميكي

اشعر بالجهير حتى عند مستوى الصوت المنخفض

استمع إلى صوت الجهير الصاخب في أي وقت. يتيح لك مُحسِّن الجهير الديناميكي الاستمتاع بصوت متوازن دون تشويه الجهير.

*قد يختلف الصوت حسب مصدره.

سماعات Tweeter مقاس 3 بوصة

صوت أكثر نقاءً ووضوحًا

سواء كنت في الداخل أو الخارج يمكنك سماع النغمات عالية التردد بوضوح. فهو يحتوي على سماعتين tweeter عالية التردد مقاس 3 بوصة، مما يوفر صوتًا أفضل.

*تمت محاكاة الصورة لأغراض توضيحية.

Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top is pixel art display, showing cactu character. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on. And the X-Flash Lightings are spread all over the speaker.

إضاءة حفلات XBOOM

اجعل حفلتك ساحرة ومثيرة

إضاءات LG XBOOM الخاصة بالحفلات تُبهج حفلتك. تنتشر إضاءة X-flash عبر مكبرات الصوت، بحيث يمكنك إنشاء عرض ضوئي للحفلات أثناء إبهار الجمهور بنصوص أو رسوم متحركة.

التعبير عن الإثارة في وضع النص

شاشة عرض Pixel Art

التعبير عن الإثارة في وضع النص

جرّب التطور مع LG XBOOM XL9T. يحتوي على لوحة LED لعرض النصوص. اكتب رسالتك من خلال تطبيق XBOOM App.

التعبير عن الإثارة في وضع النص

شاشة عرض Pixel Art

التعبير عن الإثارة في وضع النص

جرّب التطور مع LG XBOOM XL9T. يحتوي على لوحة LED لعرض النصوص. اكتب رسالتك من خلال تطبيق XBOOM App.

*تم اختبار تصنيف IPX4 في المياه العذبة. يجب ألا يُغمر مكبر الصوت في الماء. حاذر عند استخدامه حول المسطحات المائية، مثل حمامات السباحة أو المحيط.

شاشة عرض Pixel Art

يجلب Pixel Art موجات من المرح

يوفر عرض Pixel Art أيضًا إعدادات مسبقة للرسوم المتحركة. يمكنك عرض الأنماط الملونة أو المعادل البصري أو الأحرف على لوحة LED.

Express More

إضاءة حلقية متعددة الألوان

استمتع بمزيد من البهجة مع الإضاءة الدائرية

يقدم جهاز LG XBOOM XL9T عرضًا ضوئيًا يعتمد على الإيقاع - إضاءة حلقية متعددة الألوان. يرقص الضوء مع موسيقاك مما يضفي طاقة ديناميكية على الحفلة.

تخصيص إضاءة حفلتك

استخدم My Pick على تطبيق XBOOM App لتخصيص إضاءة حفلتك. يمكنك أيضًا اختيار رسوم متحركة أو كتابة رسالة للجمهور لمضاعفة المتعة.

Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.

Illustrated images of LG XBOOM XL9T. From the top, shillouet of people, with the telescopic handle and wheels woman carrys the speaker easily. Top view of the speaker and telescopic handle. People are enjoying rooftop party, two LG XBOOM XL9T with sound graphics are placed behind. Back view of the speaker and people are juming on the beach, close-up of the wheel.

*جميع الصور المعروضة هي للأغراض التوضيحية فقط. قد يختلف المنتج الفعلي بسبب تحسين المنتج.

**تم اختبار تصنيف IPX4 في المياه العذبة. يجب ألا يُغمر مكبر الصوت في الماء. حاذر عند استخدامه حول المسطحات المائية، مثل حمامات السباحة أو المحيط.

A woman is singing.

مدخل للجيتار والميكروفون

أقم حفلك الخاص

مع LG XBOOM XL9T، يمكنك تحويل الحدث إلى كاريوكي. قم بتوصيل الميكروفون وغنِّ من قلبك. يمكنك أيضًا توصيل جيتار وإقامة حفل موسيقي صوتي.

There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL9T. Below the image, there are guitar, microphone and bluetooth icons are shown.

نجم كاريوكي

غنِّ بصوت عال وواضح

اضبط مستوى صوت الموسيقى والميكروفون بشكل منفصل، وقلل أصوات المسار باستخدام عازل الصوت، وقم بضبط الموسيقى على صوتك باستخدام المغير الرئيسي. ثم عندما تكون مستعدًا، غنّي من قلبك.

There are people enjoying karaoke in the living room.

*الميكروفون غير مضمَّن.

*الصوت هو مستوى صوت الميكروفون لصوتك.

صوت DJ

ابتكر مزيج DJ الخاص بك

اجعل الحفلة ترقص. قم بتطبيق المؤثرات الصوتية مباشرةً من تطبيق XBOOM App على نظامي Android أو iOS لتسريع الحفلة.

A hand is holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.

*ستتوفر تحديثات للتطبيق.

خذها معك في أي مكان، واستمتع بها في أي وقت

انطلق مع LG XBOOM XL9T أينما أردت مشاركة الموسيقى. فهو مُصمَّم ليتناغم مع الهواء الطلق، لذا فهو يتنقل معك في كل مكان دون أي قلق.

اسحبه وتحرك

بفضل المقبض والعجلات، أصبح حمل LG XBOOM XL9T سهلًا للغاية. كما أنه يميل إلى الخلف، بحيث يمكنك حمله مثل الأمتعة.

*لا يحتوي جهاز LG XL9T على بطارية داخلية ويجب توصيله بمنفذ طاقة باستخدام كابل الطاقة المُرفَق.

مقاوم للماء IPX4

جهاز LG XBOOM XL9T مُجهز بتصنيف IPX4 المقاوم للماء؛ حيث يمكنه تحمل رذاذ الماء.

*تم اختبار تصنيف IPX4 في المياه العذبة. يجب ألا يُغمر مكبر الصوت في الماء. حاذر عند استخدامه حول المسطحات المائية، مثل حمامات السباحة أو المحيط.

جميع المواصفات

تحكم في وضع ساوند بار

  • نوع مكبر الصوت

    Cone

  • وحدة مضخم

    8" x 2

  • حجم مكبر الصوت

    3" x  2

قابلية الاتصال

  • اصدار البلوتوث

    5.1

  • USB

    1

عام

  • عدد القنوات

    2.2ch (2Way)

  • انتاج الطاقة

    1,000W

EQ

  • تعزيز الصوت

    نعم

  • معيار

    نعم

  • Custom EQ(App)

    نعم

صيغة الصوت

  • برنامج فك ترميز النطاق الفرعي

    نعم

  • برنامج فك ترميز الصوت المتقدم

    نعم

مزود الطاقة

  • مقبس محول التيار المتردد

    نعم

استهلاك الطاقة

  • وضع التشغيل

    150 W

  • وضع الاستعداد

    0.5 W

الملائمة

  • متعدد النقاط

    نعم

  • وضع مزدوج للحفلات

    نعم

  • وضع متعدد للحفلات

    نعم

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    نعم

  • تطبيقات البلوتوث

    نعم

  • الاضاءة

    نعم

  • مقاوم للماء والغبار

    IPX4

  • قفل الامان

    نعم

الابعاد (العرضXالارتفاعXالعمق)

  • تحكم في وضع ساوند بار

    404 x 916 x 428 mm

  • صندوق كارتوني

    987 x 523 x 479 mm

وزن

  • الوزن الصافي لحقيبة الشحن

    27.5 kg

  • الوزن الاجمالي

    32.2 kg

ملحقات

  • شهادة الضمان

    نعم

  • محول التيار المتردد

    نعم

