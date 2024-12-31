ساوند بار مع سماعتين خلفيتين , S65TR - Dolby

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

الرفيق الصوتي المثالي لـ LG TV لديك

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

مقاطع صوتية مذهلة تحيط بك

"تشير وحدة التحكم عن بعد LG Remote نحو تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود مكبر صوت LG Soundbar تحته. يعرض LG TV قائمة واجهة WOW على الشاشة. يوجد مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وLG TV وسماعات خلفية ومضخم صوت في غرفة المعيشة ويعرضون صورة على الشاشة مع تشغيل عرض موسيقي. ينطلق ثلاث فروع من الموجات الصوتية البيضاء المكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar وينشئ مضخم الصوت تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل. مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع ثلاث شاشات تلفزيون مختلفة أعلاه. تعرض إحدى الشاشات فيلمًا، وتعرض الأخرى حفلاً موسيقيًا، بينما تعرض الثالثة نشرة أخبار. يوجد أسفل مكبر الصوت soundbar ثلاث أيقونات لإظهار كل نوع من أنواع المحتوى."

*محاكاة صور الشاشة. 

تُكمل مكبرات صوت LG Soundbars تجربة LG TV

واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك

يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم السلس في مكبرات soundbar، مثل تغيير أوضاع الصوت والملفات الشخصية والوصول إلى الميزات المفيدة حتى أثناء المشاهدة.

يتم تشغيل حفلة موسيقية مريحة على تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر صوت LG Soundbar في الأسفل.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة. 

**يقتصر استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في LG TV على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80/75، وNANO 80/77/75، وUHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. يمكن أن تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع FHD 63 بناءً على سنة الإصدار.

****يمكن أن تختلف واجهة WOW وفقًا لطراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

استمتع بتأثير البانوراما الصوتية

صوت محيطي بنظام 5.1 قناة

صوت آسر في كل مكان

كن جزءًا من المشهد مع الصوت المحيطي بنظام 5.1 قناة بقوة 600 واط ومضخم الصوت والسماعات الخلفية.

يوجد مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وLG TV ومضخم الصوت في غرفة المعيشة ويعرضون صورة على الشاشة مع تشغيل عرض موسيقي. ينطلق ثلاث فروع من الموجات الصوتية البيضاء المكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar وينشئ مضخم الصوت تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة. 

سماعات خلفية بنظام 2 قناة

انطلق مع الحرية اللاسلكية المتوفرة في السماعات الخلفية

يمكنك تثبيت السماعات الخلفية في أي مكان في غرفتك دون القلق بشأن الأسلاك، وذلك بفضل جهاز الاستقبال اللاسلكي المدمج. 

'*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**يتم توصيل السماعات الخلفية عبر الكابلات السلكية.

حيث يستشعر الصوت تلك الكيفية التي تحبها في الاستماع

AI Sound Pro

كل مزاج ونوع محتوى له من الأصوات ما يناسبه

يقوم AI Sound Pro بتصنيف الأصوات المختلفة إلى تأثيرات وموسيقى وأصوات، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية لإنشاء تجربة صوتية مثالية.

يحتوي مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar على ثلاث شاشات تلفزيون مختلفة فوقه. التلفزيون الموجود بالأعلى يعرض حفلًا موسيقيًا مع ظهور امرأة تغني. يظهر التلفزيون على الجانب الأيمن مذيع أخبار يُصوِّر نشرة أخبار عاجلة خارج مبنى مزخرف. يعرض التلفزيون على الجانب الأيسر صورة ثابتة من فيلم حركة مع رجل في الظل. يوجد بين التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت Soundbar مخطط أرجواني لموجة صوتية.

AI Sound Pro

كل مزاج ونوع محتوى له من الأصوات ما يناسبه

يقوم AI Sound Pro بتصنيف الأصوات المختلفة إلى تأثيرات وموسيقى وأصوات، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية لإنشاء تجربة صوتية مثالية.

يحتوي مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar على ثلاث شاشات تلفزيون مختلفة فوقه. يظهر التلفزيون الأول بالأعلى مذيع أخبار يُصوِّر نشرة أخبار عاجلة خارج مبنى مزخرف. يعرض التلفزيون على الجانب الأيمن صورة ثابتة من فيلم حركة مع رجل في الظل. يعرض التلفزيون الموجود على الجانب الأيسر حفلاً موسيقيًا مع امرأة تغني. يوجد بين التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت Soundbar مخطط أخضر لموجة صوتية.

AI Sound Pro

كل مزاج ونوع محتوى له من الأصوات ما يناسبه

يقوم AI Sound Pro بتصنيف الأصوات المختلفة إلى تأثيرات وموسيقى وأصوات، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية لإنشاء تجربة صوتية مثالية.

يحتوي مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar على ثلاث شاشات تلفزيون مختلفة فوقه. يُظهر التلفزيون الموجود بالأعلى لقطة من فيلم حركة مع سيارة تسير بسرعة نحو رجل وامرأة. يعرض التلفزيون الموجود على الجانب الأيمن حفلاً موسيقيًا مع امرأة تغني. يظهر التلفزيون على الجانب الأيسر مذيع أخبار يُصوِّر نشرة أخبار عاجلة خارج مبنى مزخرف. يوجد بين التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت Soundbar مخطط أخضر لموجة صوتية.

AI Sound Pro

كل مزاج ونوع محتوى له من الأصوات ما يناسبه

يقوم AI Sound Pro بتصنيف الأصوات المختلفة إلى تأثيرات وموسيقى وأصوات، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية لإنشاء تجربة صوتية مثالية.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

صوت نقي لكوكب نظيف

معاد تدوير الأجزاء الداخلية

معاد تدوير الأجزاء الداخلية

تستخدم مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في الأجزاء العلوية والسفلية. وهو دليل على أننا نتبع نهجًا أكثر مراعاة للبيئة في إنتاج مكبرات الصوت soundbar.

توجد صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت الموجود في الخلف وصورة إطار معدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar في الأمام. ملاحظة مائلة للجزء الخلفي من الإطار المعدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar مع عبارة ""بلاستيك معاد تدويره"" تشير إلى حافة الإطار.

*يمكن أن تختلف الاعتمادات الدقيقة بناءً على طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**محاكاة صور الشاشة. 

***يمكن أن يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والاعتمادات بناءً على الطراز.

معاد تدوير الأجزاء الخارجية

نسيج جيرسي مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية

صُممت جميع مكبرات صوت LG Soundbars بعناية فائقة لضمان نسبة عالية من المواد المعاد تدويرها. يشهد المعيار العالمي لإعادة التدوير على أن نسيج جيرسي البوليستر مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية.

يُظهر الرسم التوضيحي الزجاجات البلاستيكية مع كلمة "زجاجات بلاستيكية" تحتها. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى رمز إعادة التدوير مع عبارة "معاد تدويره إلى جيرسي البوليستر" أسفله. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى الجزء الأيسر من مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع عبارة "مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مصنوع من النسيج المعاد تدويره" أسفله.

زجاجات بلاستيكية

معاد تدويره إلى جيرسي البوليستر

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مصنوع من النسيج المعاد تدويره

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

ملحقات

  • كابل HDMI

    نعم

  • ريموت كنترول

    نعم

  • استاند حائطي متكامل

    نعم

  • شهادة الضمان

    نعم

صيغة الصوت

  • برنامج فك ترميز الصوت المتقدم

    نعم

  • برنامج فك ترميز الصوت المتقدم +

    نعم

  • تقنية صوت محيطي

    نعم

  • تقنية صوتية رقمية

    نعم

  • تقنية DTS Digital Surround

    نعم

  • تقنية DTS:X

    نعم

  • محسن IMAX

    نعم

  • MQA

    نعم

قابلية الاتصال

  • AirPlay 2

    نعم

  • ترميز البلوتوث

    نعم

  • اصدار البلوتوث

    5.0

  • Chromecast

    نعم

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • بصري

    1

  • الاتصال والتحكم في تطبيق Spotify

    نعم

  • جاهزية السماعة الخلفية الاسلكية

    نعم

  • اتصال لاسلكي

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Google Home

    نعم

الملائمة

  • تقويم غرفة الذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • تحكم في تطبيقات iOS/Android OS

    نعم

  • تحمن

    نعم

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    نعم

  • WOW Orchestra

    نعم

الابعاد (العرضXالارتفاعXالعمق)

  • رئيسية

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • مضخم الصوت

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

عام

  • عدد القنوات

    3.1.3

  • عدد السماعات

    9 EA

  • انتاج الطاقة

    400 W

دعم HDMI

  • يمر-خلال (4k)

    نعم

  • 120 هرتز

    نعم

  • قناة اعادة الصوت (ARC)

    نعم

  • قناة اعادة الصوت (e-ARC)

    نعم

  • CEC (Simplink)

    نعم

  • تقنية فيديو ديناميكي

    نعم

  • HDR 10

    نعم

  • يمر-خلال

    نعم

  • VRR / ALLM

    نعم

صوت عالي الدقة

  • تصنييف العينات

    حتي 24 بت/ 96 كيلو هرتز

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    حتي 24 بت/ 96 كيلو هرتز

قوة

  • قوة استهلاك (رئيسية)

    0.5 W ↓

  • استهلاك الطاقة (رئيسية)

    37 W

  • استهلاك الطاقة (لمضخم الصوت)

    38 W

  • قوة استهلاك (لمضخم الصوت)

    0.5 W ↓

تاثيرات الصوت

  • صوت عالي الوضوح

    نعم

  • صوت فائق الوضوح

    نعم

  • نغمة حادة

    نعم

  • سينما

    نعم

  • العاب

    نعم

  • موسيقي

    نعم

  • رياضات

    نعم

  • معيار

    نعم

وزن

  • الوزن الاجمالي

    22.7 kg

  • رئيسية

    4.1 kg

  • مضخم الصوت

    7.8 kg

