ساوند بار ميجا باور، 800 وات - SH7Q

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

ساوند بار ميجا باور، 800 وات - SH7Q

SH7Q

ساوند بار ميجا باور، 800 وات - SH7Q

(0)
front view with sub woofer

صورة تعرض LG TV في مساحة واسعة وتظهر فيها موجة كبيرة. يظهر LG Sound Bar أسفل التلفزيون. صورة تصور تأثيرًا على شكل موجات أسفل sound bar.


LG Soundbar SH7Q

استمتع بتجربة الاستماع إلى صوت
قوي فعلاً

استمتع بأفضل تجربة صوت ستجعلك تحظى بتجربة سينمائية رائعة بفضل التصميم عالي الطاقة ذي الـ 800 واط.

2022 Sound Bar lineups will have a new software update. There's a sound graphic behind the text.

*هذا التحديث مخصص لتشكيلة Soundbar لعام 2022.

*سيتم تحديث S95QR / S90QY / S80QR / S80QY تلقائيًا من خلال Wi-Fi، كما يمكن تحديث S75Q / S75QR / S75QC / SH7Q / S65Q / S60Q / S40Q من خلال تطبيق LG Soundbar.

اشعر بالصوت عالي الطاقة
مع وحدات تشغيل مقاس 3 بوصات

اشعر بالصوت عالي الطاقة مع LG Soundbar SH7Q. إنه مزود بخمس وحدات تشغيل مقاس 3 بوصات تتيح لك الاستمتاع بسماع صوت غامر.

صورة تعرض sound bar بزاوية مائلة. تعرض الصورة خمس وحدات تشغيل مقاس 3 بوصات.

تجربة صوت سينمائية
يوفرها soundbar بقناة 5.1 وقوة 800 واط

بفضل صوت قناة 5.1 والقوة التي تبلغ 800 واط ومضخم الصوت، يُعد LG Soundbar SH7Q جهازًا شاملاً يتميز بصوت واضح وغامر يوفر لك تجربة صوت محيطي متقدمة.

يظهر LG TV مُثبَّتًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة. يُعرَض فيلم على شاشة التلفزيون. يظهر LG Sound bar أسفل التلفزيون مباشرةً على رف بلون بيج، كما تظهر سماعة خلفية موضوعة على اليسار. يظهر شعار Dolby Atmos Virtual في الزاوية السفلية اليمنى من الصورة.

يظهر LG TV مُثبَّتًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة. يظهر LG Sound Bar SH7Q أسفل التلفزيون. يظهر مضخم صوت لاسلكي في الجانب الأيمن. تظهر رسوم أسفل مضخم الصوت تمثل الصوت وتُظهر أنه يتميز بصوت قوي.

أصوات قوية
من دون كابلات

املأ الغرفة بصوت عالٍ. يتميز مضخم الصوت اللاسلكي هذا بقوة إضافية تبلغ 200 واط. يمكنك وضعه في أي مكان في الغرفة من دون تشويه التصميم الداخلي.

تظهر صورة لمضخم صوت على اليسار، كما تظهر صورة لتلفزيون LG TV عن قُرب تُظهر جبلاً على الشاشة وتعرض جهاز LG Sound Bar أسفل التلفزيون. تظهر صورة تعرض جهاز LG Sound Bar عن قُرب أعلى اليمين. صور تُظهر شاشة LG TV تعرض شاطئًا وقت الغروب وLG Sound Bar ومضخم صوت موضوعًا في غرفة المعيشة.

تجربة الترفيه المنزلي المتكاملة

ما عليك سوى توصيل LG Soundbar بتلفزيون LG TV والاستمتاع بصوت مذهل ورسومات رائعة وتجربة ترفيه فريدة.

يظهر LG TV مُثبَّتًا على الحائط ويظهر على شاشته زوجان مستلقيان على العشب. وأمامهما مصباح. يظهر LG Sound Bar أسفل LG TV. يظهر رسم يمثل صوتًا من الجانب الأمامي لجهاز sound bar. يظهر شعار DTS Virtual:X في الزاوية السفلية اليمنى للصورة.

الأفلام

تساعدك DTS Virtual:X على الاستمتاع بتجربة مشاهدة أفلام غامرة

استمتع بتجربة أفضل مع الصورة التي توفرها تقنيتا DTS Virtual:X وDolby Vision.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. LG logo is shown on the right corner of the sound bar. It shows Bluethooth, USB, Optical, and HDMI icons.

الترفيه

اتصل بالأجهزة التي تفضلها

اتصل بسهولة بأي جهاز تختاره؛ يدعم LG Soundbar SH7Q‏ Bluetooth وكابلات USB وHDMI والكابلات الضوئية.

صوت مصمم ليناسب ما تحبه

مع AI Sound Pro، تحلل خوارزمية LG Soundbar الذكية محتواك لتوفير الصوت الأمثل سواء كنت تشاهد أفلامًا أو تتابع الأخبار أو تستمع إلى الموسيقى.

احظَ بالمساعدة على تحقيق أقصى استفادة من LG TV

صُمِمت LG Soundbars لتعزيز أداء LG TV بسلاسة وللتوافق معه. يوفر الاثنان معًا أفضل تجربة صوت.

استمتع بصوت عالي المستوى مع معالج LG TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

لتحقيق التوافق المثالي لتلفزيون LG TV، يتميز LG Soundbar بميزة مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون، وتستخدم هذه الميزة معالج صوت LG TV لتحليل المحتوى الذي تحبه وتوفير صوت أوضح وأفضل. من مشاهدة الأخبار إلى لعب الألعاب، يمكنك الاستمتاع بأفضل تجربة يقدمها LG TV.

*قد تختلف ميزة مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون باختلاف طُرز التلفزيون.
*يختلف إصدار معالج التلفزيون المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي باختلاف طُرز التلفزيون.

تحكم سهل مع WOW Interface

الراحة بين يديك الآن. تحكم في soundbar من خلال LG TV باستخدام جهاز واحد للتحكم عن بُعد. بنقرة واحدة على جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يمكنك رؤية قائمة soundbar وإعداداته على شاشة التلفزيون. مثل التحكم في مستوى الصوت، والتحقق من حالة الاتصال، وحتى تحديد وضع الصوت.

*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع Soundbar باختلاف طُرز Soundbar.
*يقتصر استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد لتلفزيون LG TV على ميزات معينة فقط.
*أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2،‏ QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75،‏ NANO 80/75،‏ UHD UR/UQ،‏ FHD 63.
*تدعم هذه الميزة التحقق من حالة soundbar وتغيير الإعدادات عبر التلفزيون كما يظهر على الشاشة، ومطابقة مستوى الصوت (0 - 100)، والتحكم في وضع Soundbar.
*يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

نتطلع إلى غدٍ أفضل

بدءًا من طريقتنا في الإنتاج وصولاً إلى طريقتنا في الشحن، عمليتنا المحددة معتمدة. ما هو مُستخدَم في عملية التغليف مصنوع من ورق مقوى قابل لإعادة التدوير ويقتصر استخدامه على ما يحتاج إليه التوصيل الآمن.

From left UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo) are shown.

أجزاء مصنوعة من البلاستيك المُعاد تدويره

اعتمدت منظمة UL أجهزة LG Soundbars بوصفها منتجات خاضعة للمتطلبات البيئية (ECV) لأن بعض أجزاء هيكل soundbar تستخدم البلاستيك المُعاد تدويره، ونحن نتخذ منهجًا أكثر مراعاة لذلك في عملية إنتاج soundbar.

تظهر صورة تعرض الجهة الأمامية لجهاز sound bar في الجزء الخلفي من الصورة، وتعرض الإطار المعدني له في الجزء الأمامي منها.

*الصورة المعروضة أعلاه هي لغرض التوضيح، وقد تختلف صورة المنتج الفعلية.

التغليف باستخدام اللب المُعاد تدويره

اعتمدت شركة SGS أجهزة LG Soundbars بسبب تغيُر التغليف الداخلي من فوم EPS (الستايروفوم) والحقائب البلاستيكية إلى اللب المصبوب المُعاد تدويره.

توجد علامة رمادية تشير إلى الرفض على صورة الستايروفوم على اليسار، كما توجد صورة علبة تغليف على اليمين.

*SGS هي شركة سويسرية متعددة الجنسيات توفر خدمات الفحص والتحقق والاختبار والاعتماد.
*الصورة المعروضة أعلاه هي لغرض التوضيح، وقد تختلف صورة المنتج الفعلية.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

المبيعات/المنطقة الفرعية

  • منطقة المبيعات

    إفريقيا والشرق الأوسط

  • المنطقة الفرعية

    GF،TK،AF،EF،SB،SA

معلومات النموذج

  • معلومات العلامة التجارية

    LG Sound Bar

  • اسم الطراز

    SH7Q

  • اسم طراز مضخم الصوت

    SPQ5H-W

  • النظام (رقاقة أساسية)

    MT8502

  • الجهاز الرئيسي/لون مضخم الصوت

    أسود

الحجم(عرض × ارتفاع × عمق مم)

  • رئيسي (العرض/الجزء السفلي)

    1200 ‏x‏ 97 x‏ 145

  • مضخم الصوت

    171 x‏ 390 x‏ 261‏

المادة

  • الرئيسي - المقدمة / الجزء العلوي / الجزء السفلي

    الشبكة المعدنية/ القالب / القالب

  • مضخم الصوت - الجزء الأمامي / الجسم

    جيرسي / خشبي

الوزن(كجم)

  • أساسي

    8.52 كجم

  • مضخم الصوت

    5.3 كجم

  • الوزن الإجمالي

    19.8 كجم

العبوة الكرتونية

  • الحجم (العرض x الارتفاع x العمق) مم

    1326 x‏ 482 x‏ 251

  • النوع

    Flexo

  • اللون

    أصفر

الكمية بالحاوية

  • 20 قدم

    152

  • 40 قدم

    324

  • 40 قدم (HC)

    405

عدد القنوات

  • عدد القنوات

    5.1 قناة

طاقة الخرج(THD 10%)

  • الإجمالي

    800 واط

  • الجانب الأمامي

    120 واط*2

  • المركز

    120 واط

  • المحيط (الجوانب)

    120 واط*2

  • مضخم الصوت

    200 واط (لاسلكي)

وحدة السماعة_أمامية(بالجانب الأيمن/الأيسر)

  • SPL

    82 ديسيبل

  • النظام

    مغلق

  • وحدة مضخم الصوت

    3 بوصة (ورقي، فضي)

  • المقاومة

    4 أوم

وحدة السماعات_المركز

  • SPL

    82 ديسيبل

  • النظام

    مغلق

  • وحدة مضخم الصوت

    3 بوصة (ورقي، فضي)

  • المقاومة

    4 أوم

وحدة السماعة_محيطية(جانبية)(يسرى/يمنى)

  • SPL

    82 ديسيبل

  • النظام

    مغلق

  • وحدة مضخم الصوت

    3 بوصة (ورقي، فضي)

  • المقاومة

    4 أوم

وحدة السماعة_مضخم الصوت

  • SPL

    85 ديسيبل

  • النظام

    انعكاس الجهير

  • وحدة مضخم الصوت

    6 بوصة

  • المقاومة

    3 أوم

عدد وحدات السماعات

  • عدد السماعات

    6 EA

  • بصري

    نعم (1)

  • فتحة إدخال/إخراج HDMI

    X / نعم (1)

  • USB

    نعم

الاتصال_اللاسلكي

  • إصدار Bluetooth

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    نعم / نعم

بيانات الشاشة

  • نوع الشاشة

    LCD (5 رموز)

التأثيرات الصوتية

  • AI Sound Pro

    نعم

  • قياسي

    نعم

  • الموسيقى

    نعم

  • سينما

    نعم

  • صوت واضح

    نعم

  • Sports

    نعم

  • الألعاب

    نعم

  • بوق جهير/بوق جهير+

    نعم

  • تقنية DTS Virtual:X

    نعم

التحكم في الصوت

  • موازن المستخدم - RCU / التطبيق

    نعم / نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الوقت الليلي - RCU / التطبيق

    نعم / نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل النطاق الديناميكي - RCU / التطبيق

    x / نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف مستوى الصوت التلقائي - RCU / التطبيق

    x / نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف الصوت المحيطي - RCU / التطبيق

    نعم / نعم

  • SFX (افتراضي)

    نعم

  • التحكم في وضع Soundbar (بواسطة واجهة المستخدم الرسومية “GUI” للتليفزيون)

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون

    نعم

  • قناة إعادة الصوت (ARC)

    نعم

  • CEC (Simplink)

    نعم

السهولة

  • التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

    نعم / نعم

  • تشغيل الملفات عبر الهاتف الذكي (Bluetooth)

    نعم

  • NSU / FOTA

    x / نعم

  • التحكم عبر جهاز التحكم عند بعد الخاص بالتلفزيون - (زيادة/خفض الصوت، كتم الصوت)

    نعم / نعم

  • مزامنة الصوت - Bluetooth (LG TV) / بصري

    نعم / نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف ذاتي للطاقة - Bluetooth (LGTV) / بصري

    نعم / نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف التشغيل التلقائي - RCU / التطبيق

    نعم / نعم

  • A/V Sunc (0 ~ 300 مللي ثانية) - RCU / التطبيق

    x / نعم

  • مستوى مضخم الصوت (-15~6 ديسيبل، 1 ديسيبل/إعداد)

    نعم

  • مستوى القناة (-6 ~ 6 ديسيبل، 1 ديسيبل/خطوة)_Soundbar الرئيسي - الجانب العلوي / المركز (الجانب العلوي) / محيطي

    X / نعم / نعم

  • كتم الصوت

    نعم

  • جهاز تعتيم ذاتي

    نعم

  • استضافة USB / الشحن

    نعم / X

  • الموسيقى المدمجة

    نعم (1)

  • وضع الاستعداد لـ Bluetooth

    نعم

صيغة الصوت(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    نعم

  • Dolby Digital

    نعم

  • DTS رقمي محيطي

    نعم

صيغة الملف

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    x / نعم

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    x / نعم

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    x / نعم

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    x / نعم

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    x / نعم

الطاقة_ الرئيسي

  • SMPS

    نعم

  • استهلاك الطاقة

    0.5 واط ↓

الطاقة_مضخم الصوت

  • النوع (SMPS، يرجى الرجوع إلى “ورقة الجهد المقنن (SMPS))”

    نعم

  • استهلاك الطاقة

    0.5 واط ↓

  • التردد اللاسلكي

    5 جيجا هرتز

الملحقات_الدليل

  • دليل عبر الويب (ملف)

    نعم (كامل)

  • دليل مدمج (كتيب) (مبسط أو كامل)

    نعم (مبسط)

  • مفتوح المصدر - نعم - (كامل أو مبسط) / X

    نعم (كامل)

  • بطاقة الضمان

    نعم

الملحقات_جهاز التحكم عن بعد

  • اسم الطراز

    RAV21 (نفس الجهاز كما في 21)

  • البطارية (الحجم)

    عدد 2 AA

  • بطارية مدمجة

    نعم

  • الكابل الضوئي

    نعم

رأي المستخدمين

