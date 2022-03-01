We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
وزن خفيف ومواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة.
صُنعت شاشة OLED لتخفيف الضغط على البيئة، وذلك تماشيًا مع مبادرات LG الصديقة للبيئة. صُنعت هذه الشاشة بأجزاء أقل وبدون مواد خطرة، ثم غُلِّفت في عبوَّات كافية لوصولها إليك بأمان - صندوق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير. كفاءة الطاقة التي تتميز بها هذه الشاشة تُقلِّل من انبعاثات الكربون أثناء المشاهدة، كما أنها تتميز بمعدل إعادة تدوير عالٍ عندما يحين وقت التخلص منها.