تلفاز LG OLED مقاس 65 بوصة من سلسلة G2، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم Gallery Design والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

تلفاز LG OLED مقاس 65 بوصة من سلسلة G2، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم Gallery Design والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

OLED65G26LA

تلفاز LG OLED مقاس 65 بوصة من سلسلة G2، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم Gallery Design والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

(1)
front view

*تليفزيون ال سي دي و ال اي دي و OLED تأتي مع ضمان سنتين
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط. برجاء العودة لمعرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.
جوائز الابتكار بمعرض الإلكترونيات 2022

CES 2022جائزة افضل إبتكار معرض

تلفزيون G2 من إل جي

فئة شاشات عرض الفيديو الحاصلة على مرتبة الشرف 1

شعار T3 Awards 2022

جوائز T3 لعام 2022

إصدار LG G2

«جهاز G2 هو جهاز تلفزيون OLED مذهل حقًا يرتقي بالسطوع إلى مستوى جديد.»

شعار TechRadar.

TechRadar

LG 65G2

«...يرتقي بجودة صورة OLED إلى آفاق غير مسبوقة.»
(04/2022)

شعار ?What Hi-Fi.

?What Hi-Fi

LG 65G2

«جهاز تلفزيون G2 مثالٌ حقيقيٌ للسحر والجمال.»
(04/2022)

شعار AVForums.

HDTVTest

LG 65G2

جهاز G2 أفضل جهاز تلفزيون بتكنولوجيا OLED حتى الآن

شعار T3.

T3

LG 65G2

«إنه واحد من أفضل أجهزة التلفزيون في العالم.»
(03/2022)

شعار Red Dot Design.

Red Dot Design

LG 77G2

شعار iF Design.

iF Design

LG 77G2

قمة الجمال المشرق والتصميم الأنيق

أقصى قدر لمعزز السطوع

عصر جديد لوحدات البكسل المشرقة

جمال زائد نابض بالحياة لوحدات بكسل OLED ذاتية الإضاءة من إل جي يعمل الحد الأقصى لمعزز السطوع على نقل التحسينات التي يوفرها معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس الذي يعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى المستوى التالي، مما يوفر ما يصل إلى 30% 2 من السطوع. الآن، تبدو الصورة أكثر وضوحا مع كفاءة الإضاءة الفائقة.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

معالج a9 من الجيل العامل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

جمال يذهل العقول

عقول وراء الجمال. بعد تطورات التعلم الرائعة، يعمل الجيل الخامس من معالجات α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من إل جي على تحسين الأشياء الواقعة بالمقدمة والخلفية لإضافة عمق طبيعي، وتوفير ألوان زاهية ودقيقة بشكل لا يصدق.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

تباين لانهائي

ظلام باهر، أضواء ساطعة

بفضل عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية والقضاء على تأثيرها، تحقق وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة درجات اللون الأسود الأكثر قتامة للحصول على تباين واضح في سائر بيئات الإضاءة. صور أكثر وضوحاً، تمكنك من تحديد التفاصيل الدقيقة التي عادة ما تفوتها عيناك بكل سهولة.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

تفاصيل تحددها درجات الألوان

تتعمق خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية/الاحترافية الجديدة كليًا لتحسين الصورة. كان يجري في السابق تحسين الإطارات فقط. الآن، توفر التقنية الجديدة 5000 كتلة عبر الشاشة للحصول على HDR أكثر وضوحًا وصولاً إلى جميع التفاصيل النهائية.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

صوت محيطي غامر

صوت واقعي كما لو كنت في المشهد

يمزج معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الصوت ثنائي القناة ويحوله إلى صوت افتراضي 7.1.2 قناة. تمتع بالشعور بالحركة والفوضى من حولك، تمامًا كما لو كنت الشخصية الرئيسية في الفيلم.

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة يشاهدون حفلة موسيقية مع ظهور فقاعات تصور الصوت من حولهم.

ThinQ AI و webOS

التلفزيون فقط لأجلك

هل تحتاج إلى إلهام الليالي السينمائية؟ تقدم تمنح تقنية ThinQ التوصيات بناءً على ذوقك. قم بإعداد ملفات تعريفية لكل فرد من أفراد المنزل للتعمق سريعًا في مشاهدة مسلسلاتهم التلفزيونية المفضلة وتلقي تحديثات الأخبار والرياضات المخصصة ذات الصلة.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
**قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
***قد يختلف توافر الأوامر الصوتية حسب الأجهزة والدول

تصميم المعرض

لوحة فنية أم جهاز تلفزيون؟ أنت صاحب القرار

مرحلة جديد فاصلة في بناء الشاشات فائقة الرقة. لا يقتصر الأمر ثبات تلفزيون OLED G2 على الجدار الخاص بك 5,6,7، بل إن تصميمه الانسيابي يجسد البساطة. يمكنك عرض اللوحات الفنية بنسيج ولون شديد الواقعية، عندما يكون التلفزيون مغلقًا

"تلفزيون OLED G2 من LG معلق على الحائط في غرفة معيشة ذات ألوان محايدة مع نباتات وزخارف ريفية. تلفزيون OLED G2 من LG على حامل تلفزيون في غرفة ذات لون أخضر نعناعي مع أثاث ومفروشات ملونة تلفزيون OLED G2 من LG مزود بحامل معرض في زاوية غرفة في منزل عائلي. منظر جانبي يوضح الحافة فائقة النحافة لتلفزيون OLED G2 من LG."

*تدعم تلفزيونات 65G2 و55G2 حامل المعرض.
**حامل تلفزيون عير مدرج بالعبوة. نظرًا لأن هذا الطراز يتم تثبيته على الجدار فهو يتضمن كتيفة تثبيت رقيقة. يمكنك شراء حامل التلفزيون بشكل منفصل.
***يميل حامل تلفزيون G2 الدوار حوالي 4 درجات عند تثبيته.

نطاق الحجم الكبير

اعثر على ما يناسبك

سواء كنت بحاجة إلى شاشة عرض لألعابك أو شاشة سينمائية منزلية، بأحجام من 55 بوصة إلى 77 بوصة، فإن الخيار المثالي ينتظرك.

تتضمن تشكيلة تلفزيونات OLED G2 من إل جي أحجام مختلفة بداية من 55 بوصة إلى 77 بوصة

*من المقرر إطلاق تلفزيون 97G2 في النصف الثاني من عام 2022.

تجربة سينائية حقيقية

الآن، أنت الشخصية الرئيسية

يتميز التلفزيون بالجمع بين تقنيتي دولبي فيجن آي كيو ودولبي أتموس معًا من أجل تجربة مشاهدة غامرة ومثيرة. باستخدام معالج α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل الخامس من إل جي، تضيف تقنية دولبي فيجن آي كيو عمقًا استثنائيًا بفضل التفاصيل الدقيقة وتبرز القوام الرقيقً.

رجل يجلس على الأريكة يشاهد أحد أفلام الحركة مع ظهور فقاعة ضخمة حوله وحول التلفزيون تصور الانغماس في الفيلم

*بداية من يونيو2022 تختلف مواعيد التحديث حسب البلدDolby Vision IQ ستتوفر فى التحديث القادم لخاصية Dolby Vision's Precision Detail خاصية.

الترفيه

جميع مفضلاتك في مكان واحد

الاستعداد لليالي السينمائية. جميع الإعدادات التي توفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة. تطبيقات بث متوافرة تمنحك قدرة البحث عن أي شيء ترغب في مشاهدته تقريبًا. مع منصة نتفليكس8, أمازون برايم9, وأبل تي في+10, plus قنوات إل جي11, عرض ما هو مثير دائماً.

ملصق سرقة الأموال من نتفليكس، عجلة الوقت من برايم فيديو، شاهد على أبل تي في بلس.

*قد يختلف توافر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب الدولة أو المنطقة.
**يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة بخدمات OTT.

ألعاب فائقة

آلة رابحة قوية

ارتق بمستوى لعبك مع أجهزة التلفزيون الأولى في الصناعة لدعم ألعاب دولبي فيجن 4K عند 120 هرتز للحصول على تجربة ألعاب أكثر مرونة وواقعية. تبدوا الحركة فائقة السرعة واضحة وسلسة بفضل وقت الاستجابة البالغ 1 مللي ثانية، والتوافق مع تقنية G-Sync من انفيديا، وتقنية AMD FreeSync Premium، ودعم VRR.

شخصان يجلسان على الأريكة ويلعبان لعبة سباق باستخدام وحدة تحكم وتلفزيون OLED G2 من إل جي في غرفة المعيشة

*تم اختبار وقت الاستجابة واعتماده من قبل Intertek.
**HDMI 2.1هي مواصفات معتمدة لـVRR.

الألعاب السحابية

الدوري الجديد للألعاب

بفضل إضافة GeForce Now، هناك سحابة كاملة من الألعاب في انتظارك. أعد اكتشاف الألعاب التي تحبها واعثر على ألعاب مفضلة جديدة مباشرة من خلال جهاز التلفزيون.

في مشهد من سايبر بانك 2077 معروض على شاشة OLED من إل جي، يسير المشغل عبر شارع مضاء بالنيون على دراجة نارية

عبوات من الورق المقوى لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي صديقة للبيئة تحمل صور الأشجار والجبال المزدهرة
الاستدامة

وزن خفيف ومواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة.

صُنعت شاشة OLED لتخفيف الضغط على البيئة، وذلك تماشيًا مع مبادرات LG الصديقة للبيئة. صُنعت هذه الشاشة بأجزاء أقل وبدون مواد خطرة، ثم غُلِّفت في عبوَّات كافية لوصولها إليك بأمان - صندوق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير. كفاءة الطاقة التي تتميز بها هذه الشاشة تُقلِّل من انبعاثات الكربون أثناء المشاهدة، كما أنها تتميز بمعدل إعادة تدوير عالٍ عندما يحين وقت التخلص منها.

*يتم عرض 65G2 فقط في الصورة لأغراض المثال. تتميز جميع طرازات LG OLED لعام 2022 بتغليف صديق للبيئة.

ارتقِ بتجربتك مع مكبر الصوت من LG

استمع لكل ما تشاهده بأفضل صوت ممكن

قم بإقران تلفازك من LG مع مكبر الصوت الذي يتناغم معه من LG. يمكنك بفضل ميزة مشاركة وضع الصوت في التلفاز أن تستمتع بصوت محيطي تتعايش معه بكل حواسك، صوت جرى تحسينه بحيث يتناغم مع أي نوع فني.

حيث يتناغم التلفاز مع الصوت بإتقان

لقد صُممت مكبرات الصوت من LG خصوصًا لتتوافق مع أجهزة التلفاز من LG بفضل شكلها الأنيق والعصري وبذلك يتم التمازج بين شكل التلفاز وصوته على أفضل نحو ممكن.

جهاز تحكم عن بُعد واحد للكل

وداعًا للفوضى وضياع أجهزة التحكم المتعددة ومرحبًا بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد في تلفازك من LG؛ إنه لا يتحكم فحسب في التلفاز، بل في مكبر الصوت المتصل من LG أيضًا.

*قد تختلف ميزة مشاركة وضع صوت التلفاز باختلاف طرازات أجهزة التلفاز.
**يختلف إصدار معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي للتلفاز باختلاف الطرازات.
***قد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت باختلاف طرازات مكبرات الصوت.
****يقتصر استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد في التلفاز من LG على ميزات معينة فقط.

1. تستند جوائز الابتكار في معرض الإلكترونيات CES لمواد وصفية مقدمة للقضاة. لم تتحقق جمعية تكنولوجيا المستهلك من دقة العروض أو المطالبات المقدمة ولم تختبر البند الذي أعطيت من أجله الجائزة.
2. مقارنة بالطرازات الأخرى خلاف OLED evo اعتماداً على قياس اللون الأبيض التام.
3. يتم تغطية تكاليف اللوحة والأجزاء والعمالة خلال السنة الأولى من الضمان. يتم تغطية تكاليف اللوحة فقط، وسيتم فرض رسوم العمالة خلال السنة الثانية إلى الخامسة من فترة الضمان.
4. يغطي ضمان اللوحة لمدة 5 سنوات طرازات 83G2 و77G2 و65G2 و55G2.
5. قد يتم ترك الكابلات ظاهرة اعتماداً على طريقة التثبيت.
6. قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار اعتمادًا على عملية التثبيت.
7. يوصى بالتثبيت باستخدام المجموعة. يرجى ملاحظة أن المراسي المقدمة قد لا تكون مناسبة لجميع ظروف التثبيت. اقرأ جميع التعليمات واستشر مختصًا، إذا لزم الأمر، قبل بدء التثبيت.
8. يتطلب الأمر عضوية في تدفق نتفليكس.
9. تعد أمازون وبرايم فيديو وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة علامات تجارية مملوحة لصالح Amazon.com أو الشركات التابعة لها، وتُطبق عضوية أمازون برايم و/أو رسوم برايم فيديو ذات الصلة. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com لمزيد من التفاصيل.
10. يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراك في أبل تي في+. تعد أبل وشعارها علامات تجارية مسجلة لشركة أبل في الولايات المتحدة ودول أخرى.
11. قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 9 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1441 x 821 x 24.3

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    22.8

جميع المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 9 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

  • صورة بالذكاء الإصطناعى

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    AI 4K ترقية

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم البكسل

  • حركة

    حركة OLED

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

الألعاب

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • مقياس رمادي

    نعم

  • عاكس ألوان

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1441 x 821 x 24.3

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1441 x 878 x 245

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    432 x 245

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    22.8

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    27

  • وزن العبوة

    31.2

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    300 x 300

صوتي

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 7.1.2)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

الاتصال

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (v 5.0)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

تلفزيون ذكي

  • يعمل مع Apple Homekit

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple AirPlay2

    نعم

  • المعرض الفني

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 22

  • تنبيه رياضي

    نعم

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • لوحة معلومات المنزل

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

