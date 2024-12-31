Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32LR650B6LA

front view

*الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية.

*راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق

صورة الطبيعة مع الجبل الصخري المتقابل من أعلى وأسفل تُظهر التباين والتفاصيل.

مستوى جديد من الدقة العالية (HD)

الألوان الغنية في تلفزيونات LG HD تعرض محتواك المفضل بشكل واضح وطبيعي.

α5 AI Processor Gen6 

عزز تجربة المشاهدة 

'يعزّز معالج α5 AI Processor Gen6 من تلفزيون LG HD TV ليوفر لك تجربة غامرة.

AI Brightness Control

تضمن ميزة AI Brightness Control مستوى السطوع المثالي لأي بيئة، حيث يتكيف السطوع حسب الإضاءة المحيطة.

شاشة، تصور صورة لغابة، يتم ضبط سطوعها اعتمادًا على البيئة المحيطة بها.

*طراز LR65 يتميز بمُعالج α5 AI Processor Gen6.

واجهة WOW Interface

إعدادات متنوعة

عند توصيله بتلفزيون LG TV، يتحول Sound Bar تلقائيًا إلى وضع صوت Sound Bar. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، استمتع بـ 3 أوضاع إضافية للحصول على أفضل تجربة صوت.

يتم عرض واجهة تغيير الإعدادات على شاشة التلفزيون.

*هذه الميزة مدعومة فقط في طرازات تلفزيون 2023. يختلف الدعم حسب الطراز.

*يختلف دعم الميزات حسب طراز مكبرات الصوت LG Soundbar.

صفحة رئيسية جديدة لـ webOS 23

مصممة حسب رغبتك

الصفحة الرئيسية الجديدة webOS 23 هي المحور الذي يدور حولك، بداية من المحتوى المفضل لديك إلى طريقتك المفضلة للعرض.

*قد يختلف توافر الخدمة حسب المنطقة أو البلد.

*الاشتراكات المنفصلة مطلوبة لخدمات الوسائط السحابية (OTT).

My Profile

احصل على توصيات أفلام مخصصة، ونظرة عامة على مباريات فريقك القادمة، وإشعاراتك الخاصة، كل ذلك من مكان واحد مخصص لك.

* قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

*يمكن إنشاء عدد غير محدود من الملفات الشخصية ولكن الشاشة الرئيسية ستعرض ما يصل إلى 10 ملفات شخصية فقط.

Quick Card

أنشئ بطاقات مخصصة لتطبيقاتك وخدماتك المفضلة. رتِّبها بالطريقة التي تريدها، وبدِّلها، وانتقل بسرعة إلى محتواك. 

AI Concierge

احصل على توصيات بأشياء جديدة للمشاهدة بناءً على سجل بحثك الصوتي. 

يُعرَض وجه رجل على شاشة التلفزيون، وتُعرَض الكلمات الرئيسية الموصى بها في مكان قريب.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة حسب المنطقة والسلسلة.

*ميزة "الكلمة الرئيسية الموصى بها لك" لا يمكن توفيرها إلا في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

LG Smart Cam

تجعل LG Smart Cam اجتماعاتك عن بُعد سهلة على الشاشة الكبيرة بفضل سهولة تركيب التلفزيون وتصميمه النحيف.

امرأة تجلس على مسند ذراع الأريكة وتحمل جهاز كمبيوتر محمول وتشاهد التلفزيون. يمكنك أن ترى داخل التلفزيون على الشاشة الكبيرة أربع شخصيات ومؤتمر فيديو.

* تُباع LG Smart Cam بشكل منفصل.

المساعد الذكي والاتصال الذكي

يرتقي تلفزيون LG UHD TV إلى مستوى جديد من الراحة مع دعم Apple AirPlay وHomeKit وMatter. راقب الأجهزة المتصلة بشكل ملائم، وتحقق من المعلومات بشكل فوري تقريبًا بصوتك.

شعار matter شعار Works with Apple AirPlay شعار Works with Apple Home

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi. قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.

* قد يختلف توفر الأوامر الصوتية حسب المنتج والبلد.

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند الإصدار.

*قد يختلف دعم AirPlay 2 وHomeKit حسب المنطقة.

HDR10 Pro

'مع ميزة HDR10 Pro، يتم ضبط مستوى السطوع لتحسين اللون والوضوح في كل صورة. انبهر بمدى واقعية محتواك.

تُظهر الصورة مجموعة من الجبال الجليدية والسماء، ويبدو النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهتًا وأقل حيوية في الألوان، بينما يبدو النصف الأيمن من الصورة أكثر حيوية مع ألوان أكثر. في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى مكتوب "SDR"، وفي الزاوية العلوية اليمنى مكتوب "HDR10 Pro".

توجد شعارات منصات خدمات البث ولقطات مطابقة بجوار كل شعار مباشرةً. هناك صور لمسلسل "Wednesday" من Netflix، و"TED LASSO" من Apple TV و"The rings of power" من PRIME VIDEO.

الترفيه

محتوى لا نهائي عند الطلب

استمتع بسهولة بالمحتوى من أكبر منصات البث مباشرة على LG NanoCell. 

*مطلوب عضوية في خدمة البث Netflix.

*تعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، ومسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.

* قد لا يتوفر Apple TV+ و/أو محتوى محدد في جميع المناطق.

*الاشتراك مطلوب لـ Apple TV+.

*Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها. تنطبق رسوم عضوية Amazon Prime وPrime Video أو كلاهما. راجع primevideo.com/terms للحصول على التفاصيل.

*قد تختلف الخدمات المدعومة حسب البلد.

مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة التحكم (Dashboard)

اعثر على جميع الإعدادات التي تحتاجها للحصول على أفضل طريقة لعب في مكان واحد. تتيح لك لوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard) تغيير إعدادات نوع اللعبة الحالية بسرعة.

HGiG

دخلت LG في شراكة مع بعض الأسماء الكبيرة في مجال الألعاب، مما يتيح لك الاستمتاع بأحدث ألعاب HDR والاستمتاع باللعب في أجواء من الإثارة والتشويق.

*قد يختلف توفر تحديثات البرامج حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*قد تختلف العناصر في قائمة Game Optimizer حسب السلسلة.

*HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

أكثر خضرة لتجربة أفضل

تُستخدم الطباعة بلون واحد وصندوق قابل لإعادة التدوير أثناء تغليف تلفزيون LG HD TV.

تُظهر الصورة مجموعة من الجبال الجليدية والسماء، ويبدو النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهتًا وأقل حيوية في الألوان، بينما يبدو النصف الأيمن من الصورة أكثر حيوية مع ألوان أكثر. في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى مكتوب "SDR"، وفي الزاوية العلوية اليمنى مكتوب "HDR10 Pro".

*قد يختلف المحتوى على العلبة حسب الطراز أو البلد.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    عالي الدقة

  • دقة العرض

    HD (1،366 × 768)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 5 معالج ذكاء إصطناعي الجيل السادس

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ترقية الجودة

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع الصورة

    (حيوي ، قياسي ، اقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، ألعاب ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة)) 8أوضاع

الألعاب

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • مقياس رمادي

    نعم

  • عاكس ألوان

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    728 x 431 x 59.9

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    728 x 457 x 164

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    812 x 510 x 134

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    588 x 164

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    4.54

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    4.6

  • وزن العبوة

    5.9

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    200 x 200

صوتي

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي (افتراضي 5.1 up-mix)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    10W

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    مستعد

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، واطMA ، APT-X (راجع يدويًا)

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    توزيع سفلى

  • نظام السماعة

    2.0 channel

الاتصال

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (v 5.0)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخل HDMI

    2ea (يدعم eARC كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1)

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    2ea

  • مدخلات USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

تلفزيون ذكي

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    Webos 23

  • تنبيه رياضي

    نعم

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    مستعد

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مستعد

  • شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

    نعم (المتلقي)

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    AC 100 ~ 240V 50-60Hz

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم عن بُعد القياسي

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

  • بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

    نعم (AAA X 2EA)

