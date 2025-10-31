About Cookies on This Site

Mando a distancia TV Magic Pointer Remote

Mando a distancia TV Magic Pointer Remote

Mando a distancia TV Magic Pointer Remote

MR25GA
Características principales

  • El único mando con puntero inalámbrico⁽¹⁾ para una navegación más fácil, cómoda y rápida. Navega por el menú de tu TV apuntando el mando hacia la pantalla haciendo simples movimientos.
  • Botón de IA con micrófono integrado con reconocimiento de voz para interactuar directamente mediante comandos de voz con el asistente inteligente (Chatbot) realizar búsquedas a través de la IA de manera coloquial, sin usar comandos de voz específicos.
  • Diseño compacto con botones de acceso directo a: teclado numérico virtual, entradas, panel de control, guía de canales y principales plataformas de contenido.
  • Accesos directos a Netflix, Prime Video, RautenTV, LG Channels (+300 canales gratuitos) y Disney+.
  • Compatible con los modelos de TV de LG de 2025, 2024, 2023 (y OLED 2022 renovados a webOS24) OLED: Series M5/4/3,Z2,G5/4/3/2,C5/4/3/2, B5/4/3/2, A2 QNED: Series QNEDxxA/T/R NANO: Series NANOxxxA/T UHD: Series UA/UT/Urxxx
Más

(1)Estudio interno realizado a fecha de 1/01/2026. Según dicho estudio, el mando Magic Remote es el único en el mercado español con puntero inalámbrico.

Todas las especificaciones

