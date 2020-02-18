We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG se une un año más a First Lego League de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Madrid, 18 de febrero de 2020— LG y la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid han vuelto a unirse por cuarto año consecutivo para celebrar la final regional de FIRST LEGO League, que tuvo lugar el pasado sábado 15 de febrero en la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid y donde se dieron a conocer los ganadores regionales de la FIRST LEGO League y la FIRST LEGO Leage Jr.
